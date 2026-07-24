Vending Media Launches Dual-Revenue Vending Model With Screen Advertising and Location Placement Support

New York, NY, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vending Media Inc. has launched a dual-revenue vending model designed to help operators generate income from both product sales and advertising displayed on digital vending machine screens. The program also includes location placement support to help participating operators identify suitable sites for their machines.





The model expands the role of a vending machine beyond traditional snack and beverage sales. Vending Media’s machines feature digital screens that can display image or video advertisements from local and national businesses. This gives operators an additional revenue opportunity while providing advertisers with access to consumers in physical locations where vending machines are used throughout the day.

Under the program, operators can earn from products purchased at the machine and from advertisements displayed on its screen. Advertising content may include promotional videos, static graphics, special offers, and QR codes that direct viewers to websites, forms, or other campaign destinations. The company’s advertising platform is intended to support campaigns from small businesses, local service providers, and larger brands.

Advertisements may be delivered as static images or short videos, allowing campaigns to be adapted for individual locations. Operators may also incorporate QR codes and lead forms when campaign tracking is required, subject to the selected service options.

Vending Media also provides location placement assistance as part of its vending packages. The company evaluates potential sites and works to connect operators with locations such as offices, gyms, residential buildings, hotels, schools, retail centers, and other indoor spaces with recurring visitor traffic. Its location services are available across the United States and Canada.

By combining vending operations, digital advertising, and placement assistance, Vending Media aims to address several common challenges faced by new and growing vending operators. The company supports machine customization, technical setup, advertising content management, and ongoing phone and email assistance.

The dual-revenue program reflects the company’s broader focus on connecting automated retail with place-based digital advertising. Businesses can use the screens to reach audiences near the point of purchase, while operators can use available screen space as an additional commercial asset.

More information about Vending Media’s machines, advertising options, and location services is available at www.vendingmedia.us .

About Vending Media Inc.

Vending Media Inc. provides digital screen vending machines, advertising services, customization, technical support, and vending location assistance. The company works with operators and advertisers across the United States and Canada, helping businesses use vending technology for product distribution and on-screen advertising.