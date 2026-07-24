UAB Urbo bankas repurchased part of its own shares

UAB Urbo bankas (hereinafter – the Bank), juridinio asmens kodas 112027077, adresas: Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius.

The Bank hereby informs that, following the receipt of permission from the Director of the Prudential Supervision Department of the Bank of Lithuania, dated 19 June 2026, to repurchase its issued Common Equity Tier 1 capital instruments (own shares) in accordance with the terms approved by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 March 2026, an own-share repurchase transaction was concluded on 23 July 2026. Under this transaction, the Bank acquired 3.26% (3,846,153 units) of the Bank’s shares from its shareholder “Western Petroleum Limited”.

Following the transaction, the composition of the Bank’s shareholders remains unchanged. The Bank’s principal shareholder continues to be Konstantinas Karosas, who holds 90.13% of the shares, while “Western Petroleum Limited”, after transferring part of its shares to the Bank, will hold 6.61% of the Bank’s shares.

Daugiau informacijos: Verslo tarnybos direktorius Julius Ivaška, tel. Nr. +370 601 04 453, el. paštas media@urbo.lt