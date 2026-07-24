Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.18 41.40 40.90 247 080 MTF CBOE 4 000 41.15 41.35 40.90 164 600 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 900 40.95 41.10 40.65 241 605 MTF CBOE 4 100 40.95 41.05 40.80 167 895 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 41.00 41.30 40.80 225 500 MTF CBOE 4 500 40.99 41.20 40.80 184 455 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 21 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 900 41.15 41.40 40.80 242 785 MTF CBOE 4 100 41.18 41.40 40.80 168 838 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 July 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.48 41.65 41.20 248 880 MTF CBOE 4 000 41.48 41.75 41.15 165 920 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 41.15 41.75 40.65 2 057 558

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 576 shares during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 402 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 July 2026 424 40.97 41.10 40.80 17 371 17 July 2026 551 41.02 41.20 40.80 22 602 20 July 2026 400 40.78 40.80 40.75 16 312 21 July 2026 201 40.80 40.80 40.80 8 201 22 July 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 576 64 486





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 July 2026 601 41.27 41.40 41.10 24 803 17 July 2026 200 41.10 41.10 41.10 8 220 20 July 2026 200 41.20 41.20 41.20 8 240 21 July 2026 801 41.26 41.40 40.80 33 049 22 July 2026 600 41.43 41.60 41.30 24 858 Total 2 402 99 171

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 254 shares.

On 22 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 829 100 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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