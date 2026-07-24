Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
16 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 00041.1841.4040.90247 080
 MTF CBOE4 00041.1541.3540.90164 600
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 90040.9541.1040.65241 605
 MTF CBOE4 10040.9541.0540.80167 895
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 50041.0041.3040.80225 500
 MTF CBOE4 50040.9941.2040.80184 455
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 July 2026Euronext Brussels5 90041.1541.4040.80242 785
 MTF CBOE4 10041.1841.4040.80168 838
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 July 2026Euronext Brussels6 00041.4841.6541.20248 880
 MTF CBOE4 00041.4841.7541.15165 920
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 00041.1541.7540.652 057 558

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 576 shares during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 402 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 July 2026 to 22 July 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 July 202642440.9741.1040.8017 371
17 July 202655141.0241.2040.8022 602
20 July 202640040.7840.8040.7516 312
21 July 202620140.8040.8040.808 201
22 July 202600.000.000.000
Total1 576   64 486


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 July 202660141.2741.4041.1024 803
17 July 202620041.1041.1041.108 220
20 July 202620041.2041.2041.208 240
21 July 202680141.2641.4040.8033 049
22 July 202660041.4341.6041.3024 858
Total2 402   99 171

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 254 shares.

On 22 July 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 829 100 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260724E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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