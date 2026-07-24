Competitive Intelligence Tool Market Projected to Reach $18.11 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Competitive Intelligence Tool Market was valued at USD 6.46 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.11 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.08% from 2026 to 2035.

The market for competitive intelligence tools is expanding owing to an increased requirement for real-time market intelligence, an increase in the requirement for competitor benchmarking, and the threat of making decisions based on data across enterprises. Enterprises offer market monitoring and pricing intelligence solutions in the form of software-based platforms and services that help them analyse competitors’ movements and potential business opportunities.





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Rising AI-powered analytics and cloud adoption driving market expansion

Use of competitive intelligence tool solutions is on the rise worldwide owing to the increasing need for real-time intelligence and benchmarking of competitors in organizations. Companies are looking for enhanced precision through AI-driven analytics and cloud-based applications. Needs like digital transformation, CRM integration, and strategy formulation driven by data are also contributing towards the increased adoption of competitive intelligence tools. Machine learning, predictive analytics, and automated data gathering are helping in achieving better accuracy, agility, and positioning of businesses. Data privacy and security concerns will help in driving the market growth.

Segments Analysis

By Component

The Software Platforms accounted for 68.00% market share of the competitive intelligence tool market in 2025 due to increasing adoption of competitive intelligence platforms that enable organizations to keep track of their competitors and make informed decisions by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated analysis. The Services component has the highest growth rate of 13.75% CAGR, attributed to increasing demand for services in the enterprises.

By Deployment Mode

The market share of Cloud-Based Solutions in the competitive intelligence tools market was recorded at 60.00% in 2025 as a result of their heavy adoption for market analysis, competitor analysis, price intelligence, benchmarking, and strategic formulation through AI-based analytics, live market data, and automated data mining. On-Premises Solutions is witnessing the highest growth with 13.17% CAGR owing to the need for greater control over data.

By Organization Size

In the competitive intelligence tools market, Large Enterprises held a market share of 64.00% in 2025, owing to high investment in analytics platforms and widespread usage of AI-based business intelligence solutions for benchmarking competitors and planning strategies. The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) organization size segment is the most rapidly growing one with a CAGR of 13.09%, as it adopts more digital transformation and cloud analytics.

By Application

Market & Competitor Monitoring held the largest competitive intelligence tool market share of 39.80% in 2025 due to growing need for continuous tracking of competitor activities, market trends and industry developments powered by AI and real-time analytics. The fastest growing application segment, Digital Marketing & SEO Intelligence is expected to register a CAGR of 11.84% on account of increasing role of online brand visibility and search engine optimization

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Regional Analysis

The competitive intelligence tool market in North America accounted for a 38.50% share of the total market size in 2025, owing to the use of AI-enabled business intelligence tools, advanced levels of digitalization in enterprises, and presence of major players of technology in the region. The increasing demand for competitor analysis, pricing intelligence, and decision making based on data are driving the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. held a dominant share of the market at 88.50%.

The value of the U.S. competitive intelligence tool market stood at USD 2.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise to about USD 5.39 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.38%. The growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for competitor monitoring, market intelligence, and data-based decision making enabled by AI and ML.

Europe competitive intelligence tool market Size is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2025 and is expected to be valued at USD 4.77 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 10.60% from 2026 to 2035. Europe represents a highly technologically advanced competitive intelligence tool market which features well-defined demand evolution owing to growing enterprise adoption of AI-enabled business intelligence platforms and the increasing emphasis on data governance through regulations.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 28.40% during the forecast period owing to rapid digital transformation, growing use of AI-enabled analytics platforms, development of cloud infrastructure, and increasing need for data-driven competitive strategies among enterprises. China led the Asia Pacific market with a share of 39.60% in 2025 driven by the country's large technology industry and investments in artificial intelligence.

Key Players:

Crayon Group AS

Klue Labs Inc.

Similarweb Ltd.

Semrush Holdings, Inc.

AlphaSense, Inc.

Contify, Inc.

Meltwater N.V.

Owler, Inc.

Kompyte Inc.

Cipher Systems LLC

Quid Inc.

Digimind

CI Radar

NetBase Quid

Brandwatch

Talkwalker

CB Insights

Crunchbase Inc.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

Intelligence2day (Comintelli AB)

Recent Developments

2025: Similarweb Ltd. introduced new AI-powered competitive intelligence capabilities, enhancing real-time market analysis, competitor benchmarking, and digital performance insights to help enterprises make faster strategic decisions.

2024: Semrush Holdings, Inc. expanded its Enterprise platform with advanced AI-driven market intelligence and competitor analysis features, enabling businesses to improve market monitoring and SEO intelligence.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Tool Adoption and Analytics Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate competitive intelligence tool adoption trends, platform utilization, monitoring accuracy, and enterprise retention indicators across major component categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate competitive intelligence tool adoption trends, platform utilization, monitoring accuracy, and enterprise retention indicators across major component categories and markets. Market Monitoring and Strategic Impact Metrics – helps you understand the impact of competitor benchmarking, pricing intelligence, and market trend tracking on tool demand and evolving decision-making strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of competitor benchmarking, pricing intelligence, and market trend tracking on tool demand and evolving decision-making strategies. Cloud and AI Operational Efficiency Metrics – helps you identify how cloud computing, AI, and machine learning are improving data aggregation, predictive analytics, and monitoring capabilities.

– helps you identify how cloud computing, AI, and machine learning are improving data aggregation, predictive analytics, and monitoring capabilities. Platform Innovation and Adoption Trends – helps you assess the growth of software, services, and deployment-based competitive intelligence solutions designed to address changing enterprise needs and market risks.

– helps you assess the growth of software, services, and deployment-based competitive intelligence solutions designed to address changing enterprise needs and market risks. Digital Marketing and SEO Intelligence Integration – helps you understand how competitive intelligence tools are supporting online visibility through the integration of SEO tracking and digital campaign models.

– helps you understand how competitive intelligence tools are supporting online visibility through the integration of SEO tracking and digital campaign models. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate key markets, technology vendors, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global competitive intelligence tool industry.

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