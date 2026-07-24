ALPHEA Secures $5M Strategic Funding

Accelerating the Development of the World's First AI-Native Distributed Operating Environment for AI Agents

Plans to Speed Up Technology Advancement and Expansion of the Global Node Ecosystem Using the Secured Funding

HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALPHEA, a platform building infrastructure for AI agents, has secured $5 million in strategic funding. This milestone was made possible through the support of the project's funding participants and a broader ecosystem of organizations helping it expand, including but not limited to: MH Ventures, IBC Ventures, Titan Ventures, and Becker Ventures.





The funding will help Alphea speed up product development and expand its global node ecosystem.

As AI continues to evolve, it is moving beyond simple content generation toward autonomous agents that can make decisions, interact with systems, and work continuously with minimal human input.

But today's infrastructure is not fully designed for that future. Traditional cloud systems and existing blockchains can struggle to support the constant execution, memory, storage, and machine-to-machine payments that AI agents need to operate reliably over time.

Alphea is building an AI-native distributed cloud and operating environment designed specifically for AI agents. Instead of focusing only on processing transactions, ALPHEA aims to offer a more complete system where AI agents can run, collaborate, store data, and settle value efficiently.

The funding reflects strong confidence in Alphea's technology and long-term potential in the AI infrastructure and Web3 markets. The organizations supporting Alphea bring deep experience in infrastructure, AI, Web3, robotics, DePIN, and early-stage technology ventures.

ALPHEA plans to use the new capital to improve its developer network and testnet, strengthen its CLI tools and Delta packaging system, and grow its global node ecosystem.

The company also plans to expand its distributed supply model by connecting idle PCs, smartphones, and edge devices around the world into its network.

MH Ventures commented, "One of the biggest challenges in the AI era is not just building powerful models, but creating infrastructure that can run those models as reliable, long-term services."

The firm believes ALPHEA's architecture, which brings together execution, storage, networking, and settlement in one environment, could become an important foundation for the future AI agent economy.

Henry Park, ALPHEA's founder and technology lead, said, "The team is pleased to be joined by leading organizations across infrastructure and technology."

He added, "ALPHEA will use this funding to accelerate the development of a true machine-to-machine economy, where AI agents can collaborate freely and use ALP, the platform's native resource token, for settlement."

The company plans to share more details about its roadmap, ecosystem collaborations, and upcoming milestones in the coming weeks.

Media Contact

ALPHEA Labs Inc.

press@alphea.io

Website: https://www.alphea.ai

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