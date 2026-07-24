Cleanroom Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 1.54 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Lighting Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Cleanroom Lighting Market was valued at USD 0.90 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2026–2035.”

Regulatory Compliance and Semiconductor Expansion Accelerate Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Growth Globally

The regulatory push toward better control of contamination issues, the growing spending on semiconductor production facilities, and the fast growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants keep spurring the global market for cleanroom lighting solutions. Modern manufacturers opt for using sealed LED lighting fixtures with IoT-based monitoring, smart controls, prediction-driven maintenance, tunable white lighting, UV-C disinfection, and other innovative features.

Cleanroom Lighting Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 0.90 Billion

: 0.90 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 1.54 Billion

: 1.54 Billion CAGR : 5.5% during 2026–2035

: 5.5% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Get a Sample Report of Cleanroom Lighting Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7964

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Signify Holding

Wipro Lighting

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o.

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Legrand SA

Zumtobel Group AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Paramount Industrial Lighting

Cree Lighting

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight plc

Glamox AS

Thorn Lighting Ltd.

Regent Lighting Corporation

Kenall Manufacturing Company

Mercury Lighting

CoreLine Co., Ltd.

Amerlux LLC

Medical Air Technology Ltd.

Cleanroom Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • by Light Source (LED and Fluorescent)

• by Fixture Design (Panel & Troffer and Hazardous-Location Enclosures)

• by Sales Channel (Direct OEM Contracts and System Integrators)

• by Application (Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Healthcare, and Food & Beverage)





Purchase Single User PDF of Cleanroom Lighting Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7964

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Fixture Design

Panel & Troffer held the highest Cleanroom Lighting Market share in 2025 with around 47.8% market revenue share. Compatibility with cleanroom ceiling modules, efficient contamination controls, and easy installations at semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and health care units are likely to continue their support in retaining the leading position in the industry. The Hazardous-Location Enclosures market segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period on account of growth of battery manufacturing plants, solvent handling production facilities, and increasing need for Zone 1 and Zone 21 compliant lights.

By Sales Channel

The Direct OEM Contracts segment contributed to around 42.1% share of the revenue generated from the lighting market in 2025. There is a growing preference among big pharma and semiconductors organizations for entering into contracts for purchasing that help maintain uniform lighting specifications in their multiple manufacturing plants. The System Integrators segment will witness the highest growth rate due to rising demand for building management solutions integrating lighting, HVAC, particle monitoring, and automation solutions.

By Light Source

In 2025, the LED section held the maximum market share in terms of revenue contribution of more than 70%. The reasons behind the high adoption rate of LED are better energy efficiency, longevity, less heat emission, low contamination possibilities, and seamless interfacing with the digital lighting management system.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region held the highest share of the global Cleanroom Lighting Market in 2025, owing to its abundant semiconductor manufacturing facilities, high electronics manufacturing activities, and fast-growing biopharmaceutical sectors in China, Japan, and South Korea. China held approximately 39.0% of the market revenue in the region due to continuous semiconductor manufacturing and advanced electronics manufacturing.

North America is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the market during the forecast period. Continued government funding for semiconductor manufacturing, increased biologic manufacturing activities, and CHIPS Act investments have been creating substantial demand for cleanroom lighting. The U.S. contributed approximately 81.0% of the revenue generated in North America.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Cleanroom Lighting Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7964

Recent Developments:

2025: Legrand completed the acquisition of Terra Universal's cleanroom lighting division, strengthening its portfolio in controlled environment lighting solutions.

Legrand completed the acquisition of Terra Universal's cleanroom lighting division, strengthening its portfolio in controlled environment lighting solutions. 2025: Zumtobel Group introduced a new smart cleanroom lighting platform featuring IoT connectivity for real-time monitoring and energy optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Cleanroom Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

CLEANROOM INFRASTRUCTURE & CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENT ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into semiconductor fabs, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology laboratories, healthcare cleanrooms, food processing facilities, contamination control standards, and controlled environment infrastructure developments.

– Provides comprehensive insights into semiconductor fabs, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology laboratories, healthcare cleanrooms, food processing facilities, contamination control standards, and controlled environment infrastructure developments. ADVANCED CLEANROOM LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across sealed LED luminaires, UV-C disinfection lighting, tunable-white systems, Li-Fi-ready fixtures, IoT-enabled lighting controls, DALI-2 integration, BACnet connectivity, and intelligent lighting management platforms.

– Evaluates innovations across sealed LED luminaires, UV-C disinfection lighting, tunable-white systems, Li-Fi-ready fixtures, IoT-enabled lighting controls, DALI-2 integration, BACnet connectivity, and intelligent lighting management platforms. SEMICONDUCTOR, PHARMACEUTICAL & LIFE SCIENCE FACILITY INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, biologics production, hospitals, medical device manufacturing, battery plants, food processing facilities, and advanced research laboratories requiring contamination-controlled environments.

– Assesses market opportunities across semiconductor manufacturing, biologics production, hospitals, medical device manufacturing, battery plants, food processing facilities, and advanced research laboratories requiring contamination-controlled environments. SMART BUILDING & DIGITAL FACILITY MANAGEMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of intelligent lighting deployment across integrated building management systems, predictive maintenance platforms, HVAC integration, particle monitoring systems, cloud-based facility management, and energy optimization technologies.

– Delivers detailed analysis of intelligent lighting deployment across integrated building management systems, predictive maintenance platforms, HVAC integration, particle monitoring systems, cloud-based facility management, and energy optimization technologies. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CLEANROOM CERTIFICATION ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving ISO 14644 standards, Annex 1 compliance, hazardous-location certifications, contamination control regulations, semiconductor manufacturing requirements, and pharmaceutical cleanroom compliance trends.

– Examines evolving ISO 14644 standards, Annex 1 compliance, hazardous-location certifications, contamination control regulations, semiconductor manufacturing requirements, and pharmaceutical cleanroom compliance trends. NEXT-GENERATION CLEANROOM LIGHTING MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in smart LED technologies, AI-enabled facility management, digital cleanroom infrastructure, sustainable lighting systems, energy-efficient manufacturing environments, advanced contamination control technologies, and intelligent cleanroom automation shaping the market through 2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.