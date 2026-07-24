Umitec Unveils ZoneCraft LED Mask Series 3 with Zoned Light Control

LONDON, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umitec announced the launch of its ZoneCraft LED Mask Series 3, a move toward more targeted LED skincare. The device allows different areas of the face to be treated based on their specific needs, instead of using a single setting across the entire face.





The Umitec LED Mask 3.0 Era: Why Zoned Precision Is Becoming the Focus

LED skincare relies on different wavelengths of light to address different concerns, but most traditional masks still apply the same setting across the entire face.

The ZoneCraft LED Mask Series 3 combines a soft, flexible structure with zone-specific treatment, allowing different areas of the face to be treated separately within the same session.

One Device, Built for Different Skin Needs

The mask includes four types of LED light—blue, yellow, red, and infrared—for different skincare purposes.

Users can treat different areas of the face with different light settings. For example, the T-zone can receive different treatment from the cheeks, while the eye contour can be treated more gently. A full-face mode is also available.

In early user testing, users frequently highlighted the improved fit, particularly around the eye contour and nasal wings.

The mask features 123 LED beads with four independent light channels and supports treatment for the eye contour, cheeks, T-zone,perioral area, or the entire face. Blue light can also be applied only to acne-prone areas instead of the whole face.

A 4000mAh battery supports multiple treatment sessions on a single charge, with each session taking around 10 minutes.





A Shift Towards More Personalised Skincare

“Our approach has always been about giving users more control over their own routines,” said Kerry An, Managing Director at Umitec. “Your beauty, Your definition. We want to create tools that feel intuitive to use, while still grounded in research and real-world needs.”

The ZoneCraft LED Mask Series 3 is now available through the brand’s official website and online channels .

About Umitec

Umitec is a beauty technology brand specialising in LED light therapy skincare devices for everyday use. Its LED Mask Series is developed through a science-informed approach, with research support from Dr. Yao Qi, a PhD in optoelectronics, and manufacturing partners focused on product safety, quality, and performance.





Contact Person: Jennie

Email: jennie@umitecbeauty.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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