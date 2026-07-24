Luxphy Debuts Performance-Based Profit Recovery Service for Mid-Market Ecommerce Following $1.2M Pilot

LONDON, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxphy, a supply chain consultancy specializing in direct-to-consumer operations, has officially announced the global launch of its proprietary profit recovery service, Project Windfall. The international rollout introduces diagnostic frameworks derived from enterprise-level global supply chain management to ecommerce businesses generating between $2 million and $20 million in annual revenue. Prior to founding Luxphy, Pinky Chan developed extensive procurement and supply chain experience managing thousands of products, and supporting international operations by overseeing global supplier relationships, which included recognized consumer brands such as Nestlé, Maggi, and Nissin.

The corporate launch follows an extensive validation phase during which Luxphy refined its operational diagnostic framework for identifying cost-saving opportunities across procurement, freight, warehousing, and supply chain operations for ecommerce brands. Following a $1.2 million profit-recovery pilot, the firm is debuting this performance-based benchmarking and optimization service framework globally to mid-market, direct-to-consumer brands.

Operating on a performance-based model, the newly available service aims to protect scaling direct-to-consumer margins against current margin compression challenges caused by rising import duties, volatile freight costs, and increasing warehouse surcharges.

"Many scaling ecommerce brands focus heavily on front-end marketing acquisition while back-end operational cost leaks quietly drain their margins," says Pinky Chan, Founder and Director of Luxphy. "Project Windfall is structured to give mid-market founders the same rigor, benchmarking data, and negotiation methodologies used by Fortune 500 enterprises, designed to reduce the upfront financial risk traditionally associated with operational consulting."

Under this service framework, Luxphy translates enterprise-level procurement strategies into a streamlined, 30-day diagnostic review of a brand's top-selling products, freight configurations, and third-party logistics (3PL) invoices. Utilizing data benchmarking compiled across decades of international supply network oversight, the firm negotiates directly with existing suppliers and logistics partners to address hidden markups and structural inefficiencies, exploring alternative sourcing channels only when necessary.

The company's commercial model mandates that no retainers, setup fees, or upfront project rates are billed to clients. Instead, fees are derived exclusively as a percentage of verified, documented savings measured against a locked financial baseline agreed upon prior to the engagement. If no structural savings are delivered, no fees are incurred.

The service expansion comes at a critical operational period in 2026, as shifting international tariff environments across consumer goods, beauty, and wellness sectors continue to pressure cross-border commerce margins. To maintain specialized operational depth for each client deployment, Luxphy will limit brand onboarding for the upcoming quarter. Ecommerce founders looking to audit their supply chain costs and evaluate their eligibility for the performance-based program can submit an assessment request directly through the company's official portal at luxphy.com.

About Luxphy

Luxphy is an international supply chain profit recovery consultancy founded by a procurement and supply chain specialist with experience supporting complex global supply networks, including managing supplier relationships with Fortune 500 consumer goods companies and internationally recognised brands.

The firm works exclusively with ecommerce and direct-to-consumer brands generating between $2 million and $20 million in annual revenue, helping them optimize supplier networks, freight operations, and fulfillment costs on a pure performance basis. For more information or to review service eligibility requirements, please visit luxphy.com.

Media Contacts

Contact Name: Pinky Chan

Contact Phone (UK): 44-07858362899

Contact Email: support@luxphy.com

WhatsApp: +852 5222 0462

Website: luxphy.com