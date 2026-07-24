Global Canned Tuna Market to Reach US$55.98 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Healthy, Sustainable, and Ready-to-Eat Seafood

New York, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, published its latest market intelligence report on the Global Canned Tuna Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 30.68 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 30.68 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 38.45% of global market share by 2034, led by China, Japan, and Australia.

Asia Pacific is forecast to account for over 38.45% of global market share by 2034, led by China, Japan, and Australia. North America: North America holds the third-largest share at over 20.49%, with the United States market projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034.

North America holds the third-largest share at over 20.49%, with the United States market projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Albacore has the largest market share because of its premium quality, mild flavor, firm texture, and high protein content. This makes it a popular choice for ready-to-eat meals, sandwiches, salads, and other seafood products.

Albacore has the largest market share because of its premium quality, mild flavor, firm texture, and high protein content. This makes it a popular choice for ready-to-eat meals, sandwiches, salads, and other seafood products. Fastest-Growing Segment: Tuna in water shows the fastest growth rate, fueled by more consumers wanting healthy, low-fat, and high-protein foods. There is also a rise in awareness about calorie-conscious diets and clean-label nutrition. The demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals is growing. More people are adopting fitness-oriented lifestyles, and tuna in water is becoming easier to find in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores. Moreover, the lack of added oils appeals to health-conscious consumers seeking lean protein options. This trend boosts demand in both developed and emerging markets.

Tuna in water shows the fastest growth rate, fueled by more consumers wanting healthy, low-fat, and high-protein foods. There is also a rise in awareness about calorie-conscious diets and clean-label nutrition. The demand for convenient, ready-to-eat meals is growing. More people are adopting fitness-oriented lifestyles, and tuna in water is becoming easier to find in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores. Moreover, the lack of added oils appeals to health-conscious consumers seeking lean protein options. This trend boosts demand in both developed and emerging markets. Leading Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the canned tuna market. They offer a wide range of products and have a strong presence in retail. Their competitive prices attract many shoppers who prefer to find everything in one place. The many brands available, along with promotional deals and easy in-store shopping experiences, support this trend. The growth of organized retail networks and the rising demand for packaged seafood also help solidify this distribution channel's position.

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Market Overview



The canned tuna market is growing steadily, driven by a rising consumer demand for convenient, affordable, and protein-rich seafood products. This demand spans retail, food service, and institutional channels. Changing lifestyles, greater urban living, and a growing preference for ready-to-eat and shelf-stable foods are driving worldwide tuna consumption. Additionally, awareness of tuna's nutritional benefits, such as its high protein and omega-3 fatty acid content, supports market growth. Manufacturers are introducing premium products, sustainable sourcing practices, and innovative packaging to meet changing consumer preferences and environmental standards.

In April 2026, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) reported ongoing growth in demand for certified sustainable seafood. More retailers and seafood brands are expanding their offerings of responsibly sourced canned tuna to build consumer trust and uphold sustainability commitments. The focus on traceability, responsible fishing, and eco-friendly packaging is increasing. Along with expanding retail networks and rising seafood consumption in developing economies, these factors are expected further to boost the canned tuna market during the forecast period.

Primary Growth Driver: Growing Health and Fitness Awareness



The canned tuna market is growing due to rising health and fitness awareness among consumers. This awareness is leading to a higher demand for nutritious, high-protein, and convenient food products. As people adopt healthier lifestyles and focus on balanced diets, canned tuna has become a popular protein source. It offers high protein content, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals while remaining low in fat and calories. The rise of fitness-focused diets, weight management programs, and high-protein meal plans is boosting consumption in both developed and emerging markets.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global fish consumption per person has increased over the past decade. This trend reflects the growing preference for seafood as part of a healthy diet. Increased urbanization, busy lifestyles, and a demand for ready-to-eat and shelf-stable foods are also driving the adoption of canned tuna. Manufacturers are expanding their product lines with low-sodium, preservative-free, and sustainably sourced canned tuna to meet changing consumer preferences. The influence of health-conscious consumers, greater retail availability, and increasing demand for convenient, nutrient-rich meal options are expected to continue driving growth in the canned tuna market worldwide during the forecast period.



Skipjack: The Fastest-Growing Segment



The Skipjack segment is the fastest-growing segment of the canned tuna market. This growth is due to its wide availability, low cost, and versatility in many food applications. Skipjack tuna provides a good source of protein and essential nutrients. It is also cheaper than premium tuna varieties, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious consumers and foodservice operators. The rising demand for convenient, ready-to-eat seafood, along with the trend toward higher protein diets, is driving the segment's growth. Its use in sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes, and meal kits is increasing. Additionally, expanding retail distribution and the availability of sustainably sourced products are bolstering market demand. As a result, Skipjack is expected to see the fastest growth in the global canned tuna market during the forecast period.

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Segment Analysis

Yellowfin – Significant Market Share Type Segment

Yellowfin holds a significant share of the canned tuna market because of its balanced flavor, firm texture, and popularity among consumers in both retail and foodservice channels. It is commonly used in high-quality canned tuna and other seafood products that offer added value, thanks to its high protein content and versatility across different cooking methods. The rising demand for healthy seafood, greater product availability, and wider distribution in supermarkets, specialty stores, and online platforms support Yellowfin's strong position in the market.

Tuna in Water – Dominant Category Segment

Tuna in Water leads the canned tuna market because more consumers prefer healthy, low-fat, and high-protein food options. As people become more aware of calorie-conscious diets, weight management, and fitness-focused lifestyles, the demand for tuna packed in water has grown. Its appeal as a clean-label product, along with lower calorie content and suitability for numerous healthy meal preparations, continues to boost its popularity in both developed and emerging markets.

Online Retail – Fastest-Growing Distribution Channel Segment

Online Retail is expected to have the fastest growth in the canned tuna market. This is due to the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms, increased smartphone and internet access, and changing shopping habits. Consumers are buying packaged food products online more often because of the convenience of home delivery, a wider range of products, competitive prices, and subscription options. The rise of digital grocery platforms, along with promotional discounts and the expansion of omnichannel retail strategies by leading brands, is further driving growth in the online retail segment worldwide.

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Regional Analysis

Europe – Significant Market Share

Europe holds a large share of the global canned tuna market. High seafood consumption, a solid retail infrastructure, and a growing preference for convenient, protein-rich foods drive this. Countries like Spain, Italy, France, and the UK are major consumers of canned tuna. Their strong culinary traditions and rising demand for ready-to-eat seafood support this consumption. Awareness of healthy diets, the demand for sustainably sourced seafood, and the availability of premium canned tuna products are also helping the market grow. Additionally, strict sustainability standards, eco-labeling initiatives, and the rise of private-label products in supermarkets and online stores continue to boost the region's position in the global canned tuna market.

North America - Sustained by Growing Demand for Convenient Protein-Rich Foods

North America has the third-largest share of the canned tuna market, mainly due to the United States. There, strong demand for convenient, nutritious, and shelf-stable seafood products supports market growth. More consumers prefer high-protein diets, ready-to-eat meals, and healthy snacks, which fuels canned tuna consumption in retail and foodservice. Product innovation, including flavored, low-sodium, and sustainably sourced canned tuna, is giving consumers more choices and encouraging them to buy again. In addition, well-known seafood brands, extensive supermarket and e-commerce networks, and growing awareness of sustainable fishing practices are accelerating the growth of the canned tuna market in the region.



Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges



Growing Demand for Sustainable and Value-Added Seafood Products: Consumer demand for sustainably sourced and value-added seafood is driving significant growth in the canned tuna market. Consumers are looking for nutritious, convenient, and environmentally friendly food options. More awareness of sustainable fishing and marine conservation is pushing seafood producers to source certified products and enhance supply chain traceability. Manufacturers are also broadening their product lines with premium, flavored, low-sodium, and organic canned tuna to meet changing consumer tastes. Innovations such as recyclable and easy-open packaging, along with the rapid growth of online shopping and organized retail, are helping the market grow. Overall, the rising demand for sustainable seafood and premium convenience foods offers a major chance for manufacturers to differentiate their products and grow their global customer base.

Overfishing Concerns and Fluctuating Raw Material Supply: Despite the positive growth outlook, the canned tuna market faces important challenges. These include overfishing, unstable tuna stocks, and strict fisheries management regulations. Climate change, illegal fishing, and shifting ocean conditions can impact tuna availability, leading to supply chain disruptions and price volatility for raw materials. In addition, manufacturers must comply with stricter regulations on sustainability, traceability, and seafood certification, which can increase operational costs. Variations in fuel, transportation, and packaging costs also affect production expenses and profit margins. Consequently, uncertainties in supply chains and raw material availability pose significant hurdles to the long-term growth of the canned tuna market, despite rising global demand.

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Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

Princes Launches Premium Yellowfin Tuna Steak Range

In April 2026, Princes is set to expand its tinned fish portfolio with two premium yellowfin tuna products. The seafood giant has launched its Princes Ocean Select Yellowfin Tuna Steak range in two flavors: olive oil with lemon and olive oil with sweet chili.

Bumble Bee Seafoods Debuts First-Ever Single-Serve Flavored Tuna Cans

In August 2025, Bumble Bee Seafoods launched its first-ever line of Bumble Bee Snackers™, single-serve flavored tuna cans designed for convenience and appeal to millennial foodies. Andrew Choe, CEO of Bumble Bee Seafoods, expressed enthusiasm for the product, highlighting that while many enjoy flavored tuna, not everyone prefers the traditional pouch packaging. The new single-serve cans aim to provide a flavorful and hassle-free snacking option for on-the-go meals.

Leading Canned Tuna Companies

Company Profile Frinsa Global seafood processing company specializing in canned tuna, shellfish, and other value-added seafood products with a strong international export presence. Ramírez Established seafood manufacturer offering a broad portfolio of premium canned tuna and other canned fish products, recognized for its focus on quality and sustainability. Wild Planet Foods Premium seafood brand specializing in sustainably caught canned tuna and other seafood products, emphasizing clean-label ingredients and environmentally responsible sourcing. Genova Well-known canned tuna brand offering premium yellowfin and albacore tuna products, recognized for high-quality seafood and convenient meal solutions. Conservas Ortiz S.A. Spanish seafood producer specializing in premium canned tuna and gourmet seafood products, renowned for traditional processing methods and sustainably sourced fish. American Tuna Inc. U.S.-based seafood company focused on sustainably harvested, pole-and-line caught canned tuna products with an emphasis on traceability and responsible fishing practices. Sustainable Seas Seafood company offers sustainably sourced canned tuna products designed to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally responsible and nutritious seafood. Bolton Group S.p.A. Global consumer goods company with a strong canned seafood portfolio through leading tuna brands, focusing on sustainable sourcing, product innovation, and worldwide distribution. Princes Limited International food and beverage companies provide a wide range of canned tuna and seafood products through extensive retail and food service distribution networks. John West Foods Limited Leading seafood company specializing in canned tuna and value-added seafood products, recognized for its commitment to responsible sourcing, product innovation, and strong retail presence.





About The Insight Partners



The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection, including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses, with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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