Plasticizers Market Size to Skyrocket USD 31.26 Billion by 2035 as Non-Phthalate and Bio-Based Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Plasticizers Market was valued at USD 19.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.26 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2026 to 2035.

Drivers for growth in the Platicizers Market include increasing demand for flexible PVC use, increasing restrictions on the use of phthalate plasticizers and sustainability and non-toxic formulations. The market has grown by offering flexible and durable plasticizers in the form of phthalate and non-phthalate formulations to enhance product performance and safety. By utilizing bio-based materials, advanced polymer technologies and low-VOC technology, it is possible for companies to adhere to safety regulations while at the same time reducing the environmental impact and fulfilling industrial requirements. Furthermore, the utilization of renewable energy and electric vehicles has provided a huge market potential for plasticizers companies.





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Rising regulatory pressure and bio-based innovation driving market expansion

The adoption of plasticizer solutions is increasing globally due to rising regulatory pressure on phthalates across Europe and North America. Manufacturers are seeking greater compliance through non-phthalate and bio-based formulations. Electric vehicle growth, renewable energy expansion, and infrastructure development are further encouraging adoption. Additionally, advancements in bio-based feedstocks, low-VOC technologies, and circular economy practices are improving safety, sustainability, and material performance. Growing awareness of environmentally responsible packaging is expected to support market growth.

Segments Analysis

By Type

Phthalates captured the largest share of 59.4% in the Plasticizers Market in 2025, owing to the superior properties, economical nature, and compatibility of dioctyl phthalate in PVC. Non-phthalates are the fastest growing type segment due to regulations by EPA and ECHA leading to systematic substitution for DPHP, DINCH, citrates, and bioplastics.

By Application

The Wires & Cables application area has held the highest market share for Plasticizers of 29.7% in 2025 owing to increasing demand for power, telecommunication, and electronics systems that require tough but flexible PVC-based insulation and coating solutions due to infrastructure development initiatives. The Floorings & Wall Coverings application area has become the fastest-growing application segment due to urbanization and increasing demand for moisture resistant vinyl flooring.

By Polymer Type

PVC was at the helm of the Plasticizers Market with a market share of 72.1% in 2025, attributed to its widespread application in cables, flooring, and construction applications wherein the plasticizers impart vital properties of flexibility, resilience, and performance that manufacturers require worldwide for different industrial end uses. Polyurethane is the fastest growing type of polymer segment, owing to increasing demand for foams, coatings, and elastomers.

By End-use Industry

Applications such as Building & Construction led the Plasticizers Market in 2025, accounting for 38.4% of the market size due to wide usage of plasticized PVC in pipe systems, flooring, wall coverings, and roofing membranes that are key to infrastructure development and construction activities in developing and developed countries. The fastest-growing end-user application is the Healthcare industry, due to increasing usage of non-phthalate plasticizers in healthcare applications.

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Regional Analysis

North America region has been identified as the fastest growing region in the Plasticizers Market in terms of revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period on account of increasing demand for sustainable and non-phthalate plasticizers, technological developments in manufacturing processes and growth in investments in construction and renewable energy projects. United States accounts for almost 69% of North American revenues from companies such as ExxonMobil, Eastman Chemical Company, and BASF.

The U.S. Plasticizers Market had a market valuation of around USD 5.78 billion in 2025 and is estimated to rise to around USD 9.59 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of around 5.20%. This growth will be supported by growing demand in various industries like automobiles, construction, and medical purposes, along with the adoption of non-phthalate plasticizers by ExxonMobil & Eastman Chemical Company.

Europe plasticizers market size is anticipated to touch $4.49 billion in 2025 and will witness valuation of $6.93 billion by 2035 with the growth rate of 4.43% from 2026 to 2035. Europe is considered a technologically advanced plasticizers market wherein there is a systematic development in the demand owing to EU REACH regulatory frameworks. The largest plasticizers market share belongs to Germany and contributes around 22.3% of the overall European plasticizers market share with its automotive and construction polymer processing industry.

The Asia Pacific region had a dominant position in the Plasticizers Market in 2025 with a market share of about 46.3%. This dominance was attributed to increasing demand from the construction, automotive, and packaging industries in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries due to low-cost manufacturing facilities of PVC and plasticizers. Governments have implemented various policies to encourage industrial investment such as 'Made in China 2025' and 'India Smart Cities Mission'. China accounts for nearly 44.8% of the regional revenue.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Plasticizers Market Report:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

LG Chem Ltd.

Perstorp Holding AB

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

UPC Technology Corporation

Polynt S.p.A.

Lanxess AG

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea GmbH)

Repsol S.A.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Recent Developments

January 2026: Eastman Chemical Company expanded its Tritan and non-phthalate plasticizer portfolio to support growing demand for food-contact and medical-grade applications.

Eastman Chemical Company expanded its Tritan and non-phthalate plasticizer portfolio to support growing demand for food-contact and medical-grade applications. March 2026: BASF SE advanced capacity optimization initiatives, strengthening production efficiency for high-performance plasticizer intermediates across European facilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLASTICIZER ADOPTION AND FORMULATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate plasticizer adoption trends, product utilization, flexibility performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate plasticizer adoption trends, product utilization, flexibility performance, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND SAFETY IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of phthalate restrictions, REACH compliance, and consumer safety preferences on plasticizer demand and evolving formulation strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of phthalate restrictions, REACH compliance, and consumer safety preferences on plasticizer demand and evolving formulation strategies. BIO-BASED MATERIALS AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how bio-based feedstocks, low-VOC technologies, and advanced polymer chemistry are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how bio-based feedstocks, low-VOC technologies, and advanced polymer chemistry are improving sustainability and manufacturing capabilities. PLASTICIZER TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of phthalate, non-phthalate, and bio-based plasticizer solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of phthalate, non-phthalate, and bio-based plasticizer solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INTEGRATION – helps you understand how plasticizers are supporting clean energy applications through the integration of weather-resistant cable and lightweight component models.

– helps you understand how plasticizers are supporting clean energy applications through the integration of weather-resistant cable and lightweight component models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, plasticizer providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global plasticizers industry.

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Plasticizers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 19.51 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 31.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.34% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Phthalate, Non-phthalate)

• By Polymer Type (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Rubber, Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Others)

• By Application (Wires & Cables, Floorings & Wall Coverings, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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