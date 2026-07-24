Local Handyman Company Proves “Reliable Contractors Do Exist” with 500+ Five-Star Google Reviews

Lewisville, TX, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an industry where the average handyman service maintains a disappointing 3.8-star rating and homeowners routinely share horror stories about no-show contractors, Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton has shattered expectations by surpassing 500 Google reviews while maintaining an exceptional 4.9-star rating – proving that reliable, professional home service contractors do exist.

Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton - Cindy Parks-Talley, Owner

The milestone achievement comes during peak home maintenance season, when frustrated homeowners across North Texas are discovering that their weekend "quick fixes" have turned into multi-week ordeals, and business owners are scrambling to find dependable maintenance partners who won't leave projects half-finished or disappear after collecting deposits.

"We know the pain points because we hear them every day," said Cindy Parks-Talley, owner of Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton. "Homeowners call us exhausted from chasing contractors who don't return calls, dealing with surprise costs that double their budgets, or living with that drywall hole that's been 'temporarily' covered with furniture for six months. Our 500+ five-star reviews represent 500+ families who finally found what they were looking for: accountability from the best handyman Flower Mound has to offer."

The company's comprehensive services address the most common household headaches that drive homeowners to desperation: drywall repair that perfectly matches existing textures, tile repair that doesn't require ripping out entire floors, siding repair that prevents costly water damage, and wood rot repair that catches problems before they become structural nightmares.

For business owners, the frustration runs even deeper. "Commercial clients tell us horror stories about maintenance contractors who show up sporadically, leave messes for customers to see, or worse – cause safety hazards that put their business at risk," said Dave Agnew, Commercial Development Manager. "Being part of this community means more than just fixing things – it means understanding that when a business owner's facility isn't properly maintained, their reputation and revenue are on the line. We're proud to be the reliable partner that lets them focus on growing their enterprises instead of managing contractor chaos."

The company serves residential and commercial customers throughout Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton, and surrounding North Texas communities – a region experiencing explosive growth but struggling with a shortage of dependable service professionals. This gap has left homeowners feeling trapped between choosing overpriced "premium" contractors or rolling the dice with unreliable bargain options.

Mr. Handyman has differentiated itself by addressing the root causes of customer frustration: showing up when promised, providing upfront, transparent pricing, and delivering professional-grade results. Whether it's mounting that expensive TV that's been sitting in the box for months (because the "friend who's handy" never showed up), fixing squeaky doors that wake the entire household at night, or tackling those ever-growing honey-do lists that create weekend arguments, the company has built its reputation on solving problems completely the first time.

"Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between living with broken things or gambling on unreliable contractors," Parks-Talley continued. "We've seen too many families burned by contractors who take money up front and disappear, or who start projects they can't finish properly. When we give you a timeline and a price, that's exactly what you get – no surprises, no excuses, no abandoned projects."

The company's success reflects broader market demand for accountability in an industry notorious for disappointing customers. Recent consumer surveys show that 73% of homeowners have had negative experiences with home service contractors, with the most common complaints being missed appointments, cost overruns, and incomplete work.

This trust deficit has created significant opportunities for professional operators who invest in proper licensing, insurance, and ongoing training. Mr. Handyman's licensed and insured team specializes in solving everyday maintenance challenges that cause the most household stress – from preventing water damage to addressing safety hazards that keep families awake at night.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its team of skilled craftspeople to meet growing demand while maintaining the rigorous service standards that have earned such exceptional customer feedback. "Our goal isn't just to fix things," Parks-Talley noted. "It's to restore people's faith that professional, reliable service still exists."

For homeowners exhausted by contractor disappointments and business owners tired of maintenance headaches that distract from their core operations, Mr. Handyman offers proof that exceptional service isn't extinct – it's just rare enough to be worth celebrating when you find it.

Ready to experience the difference that 500+ five-star reviews represent? Stop settling for unreliable contractors and weekend project frustrations. Contact Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton today for your free consultation and discover why North Texas homeowners and business owners trust them with their most important investments.

For more information or to schedule your free consultation, visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/flower-mound-lewisville-denton/, call 972-627-4793, or email info@mrhandyman-frisco.com.

Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton - Team

About Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton

Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton provides comprehensive handyman services, including drywall repair, tile repair, siding repair, wood rot repair, installations, and maintenance for residential and commercial customers throughout North Texas. Licensed and insured, the company has earned over 500 five-star Google reviews by delivering reliable, professional service that addresses the everyday maintenance challenges that cause the most stress for households and businesses.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Handyman of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Denton

Cindy Parks-Talley, Owner

Phone: 972-627-4793

Address: 1075 Civic Cir Suite B, Lewisville, TX 75067

Email: info [at] mrhandyman-frisco.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/flower-mound-lewisville-denton/