MEXC Launches Up or Down Prediction Feature Alongside a $1 Million Prize Pool Campaign





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched Up or Down, a short-cycle prediction feature within MEXC Prediction Markets . Alongside the launch, MEXC has introduced the Up/Down Prediction Fiesta campaign with a total prize pool of $1 million to encourage user participation.

Up or Down feature allows users to predict whether an asset's price will rise or fall within a set time frame, rather than executing a conventional trade. Two prediction cycles are available, 5 minutes and 15 minutes, with each event launching and settling automatically. The feature initially supports BTC, with ETH, SPCX and gold (XAU) to be added in the future. New events open automatically as each one concludes, with prediction opportunities available 24/7. To ensure pricing transparency, settlement prices are determined using a Composite Real-Time Index together with a Time-Weighted Average Price methodology.

The campaign runs from July 24, 2026, 00:00 UTC to August 9, 2026, 23:59 UTC. New users completing a first single trade of at least 30 USDT on the prediction market are eligible for a trial fund reward, helping lower the barrier for first-time participation. Users who meet the required daily trading volume can additionally qualify for a fixed reward, subject to a daily quota, while users ranking among the top five by positive returns in short-cycle crypto events over a given day may receive trial fund vouchers.

Separately, users reaching designated cumulative trading volume tiers across the campaign period are eligible for milestone rewards of up to 2,000 USDT per user.

Further details on the Up/Down Prediction Fiesta campaign are available on the MEXC campaign page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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