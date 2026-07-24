Photoinitiator Market Size to Surpass USD 4.85 Billion by 2035 at a 6.92% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Photoinitiator Market was valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2026 to 2035.

Photoinitiator market is experiencing growth due to the growing use of UV and LED curable systems, rising demand for low VOC curing system, and sustainable manufacturing concerns in packaging, electronics, and coatings industries. These companies offer fast curing options through radical and cationic photoinitiator formulations. By using LED curable technology, biobased materials and low migration material formulations, companies are able to efficiently meet the regulatory requirements. Furthermore, the use of 3D printing and printed electronics applications has created immense opportunities for photoinitiator manufacturers through innovation of new materials.





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Rising sustainability demands and UV-LED adoption driving market expansion

Adoption of photoinitators is on the rise worldwide as there is an increased focus on sustainability and environmental regulations to cut down volatile organic compounds. There is an increased focus on using UV and LED curable systems among the manufacturers to increase efficiency. The adoption is also being encouraged by EPA and EU REACH regulations, the need for coatings in electronics and automotive industries, and the advances in biodegradable chemistries, low migration and 3D printing technology.

Segments Analysis

By Type

Free Radical had a market share of around 71.55% in the Photoinitiator Market in 2025 because of its compatibility with acrylate and methacrylate monomers that can undergo fast polymerization through UV and LED lighting for packaging, printing, and coating purposes. The most rapidly growing photoinitiator type segment is Cationic, as it is used in electronics encapsulation, fiber optic coatings, and dental products.

By Formulation

In 2025, the market share of Liquid in the Photoinitiator Market was estimated to be 62.8%, owing to the fact that liquid is easy to blend, provides accurate dosing and is compatible with UV curable coatings, inks, and adhesives. The Solid formulation is the fastest growing segment of photoinitiators due to the increasing need for better safety and concentration control.

By Light Source

The Mercury Vapor Lamps photoinitiators market held about 57.4% market share in 2025 due to its existing infrastructure and wide compatibility with the traditional UV curing systems in printing, packaging, and industrial coating applications worldwide. The fastest growing photoinitiators market segment is that of UV LED Curing because of its higher energy efficiency and increased lamp lifetime compared to the traditional mercury lamps.

By End-Use Industry

The Coating application held the leading position within the Photoinitiator Market in 2025 with a share of around 41.6%, owing to the properties such as quick curing, better performance, and lower VOC emissions from UV curable coatings in applications including automobile coatings, wood coatings, and industrial protective coatings. The application of Adhesives is expected to be the fastest growing end use market.

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Regional Analysis

North America region continues to be the key region in the Photoinitiator Market, fueled by advancements in technology, sustainable development initiatives, and stringent environmental regulations supporting the adoption of low emission curing systems in printing, packaging, and coating industries across the region. The United States dominates the North American Photoinitiator Market in terms of share with 87.4% contribution through IGM Resins, BASF's domestic operations, and other major photoinitiator producers of the region.

The U.S. Photoinitiator Market was valued around USD 0.88 billion in 2025 and forecast to attain around USD 1.60 billion in 2035, registering a CAGR of around 7.29%. This growth will be driven by the presence of a developed printing, packaging, and coating industry along with high demands for materials in automotive, electronics, and health care UV curable applications.

The Europe Photoinitiator Market is expected to generate revenue of USD 0.69 Billion in 2025 and reach USD 1.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2026 to 2035. Europe is one of the technologically sophisticated photoinitiator markets that have a structured evolution of the demand due to the regulatory framework of EU REACH that supports the adoption of low migration and low toxicity curing systems. Germany dominates the European Photoinitiator Market in terms of share with 22.3% contribution due to Evonik's domestic production facilities, followed by the UK and France.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific dominated the Photoinitiator Market with a market share of 43.8% due to high levels of industrialization, rising demands for UV curable coating products, and growing manufacturing activities in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Around 44.8% of the revenues earned by the region are from China as it is known for manufacturing on a massive scale in printing, packaging, and electronics industries.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Photoinitiator Market Report:

BASF SE

IGM Resins B.V.

Evonik Industries AG

RAHN AG

Lambson Ltd.

Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Hubei Gurun Technology Co. Ltd.

Arkema SA

Syensqo

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

TCI Chemicals

Allnex Belgium SA

Eutec Chemical Co. Ltd.

New Sun Poly Tech Co. Ltd.

San-Apro Ltd.

Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

ADEKA Corporation

Esstech, Inc.

Recent Developments

2023: BASF introduced a new range of photoinitiators designed for use in UV curable coatings and inks, targeting growing demand from packaging and electronics manufacturers seeking VOC free curing solutions.

BASF introduced a new range of photoinitiators designed for use in UV curable coatings and inks, targeting growing demand from packaging and electronics manufacturers seeking VOC free curing solutions. 2024: Evonik expanded its production capacity for specialty photoinitiators at its German site, targeting growing demand from European electronics and automotive coating manufacturers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PHOTOINITIATOR ADOPTION AND CURING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate photoinitiator adoption trends, formulation utilization, curing efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate photoinitiator adoption trends, formulation utilization, curing efficiency, and manufacturer retention indicators across major type categories and markets. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND HEALTH IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of VOC restrictions, migration limits, and consumer safety preferences on photoinitiator demand and evolving formulation strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of VOC restrictions, migration limits, and consumer safety preferences on photoinitiator demand and evolving formulation strategies. UV-LED TECHNOLOGY AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how LED-curable systems, bio-based chemistries, and low-migration formulations are improving curing performance and manufacturing capabilities.

– helps you identify how LED-curable systems, bio-based chemistries, and low-migration formulations are improving curing performance and manufacturing capabilities. PHOTOINITIATOR TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of free radical, cationic, and LED-compatible photoinitiator solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks.

– helps you assess the growth of free radical, cationic, and LED-compatible photoinitiator solutions designed to address changing industrial needs and regulatory risks. 3D PRINTING AND PRINTED ELECTRONICS INTEGRATION – helps you understand how photoinitiators are supporting additive manufacturing through the integration of high-reactivity resin and ink models.

– helps you understand how photoinitiators are supporting additive manufacturing through the integration of high-reactivity resin and ink models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, photoinitiator providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global photoinitiator industry.

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Photoinitiator Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.74 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.92% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Free Radical, Cationic)

• By Formulation (Liquid, Solid)

• By Light Source (UV LED Curing, Mercury Vapor Lamps, Excimer Lamps, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Adhesives, Ink, Coating, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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