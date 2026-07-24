$PNR Fraud Notification: Pentair Investigated for Fraud Over Misrepresentations about its Pool Inventory – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Pentair plc. (NYSE: PNR) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Pentair, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

Key Details of the Pentair ($PNR) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to destocking of inventory by channel partners in Pentair’s Pool segment amid Pentair’s CFO departure.

Securities fraud relating to destocking of inventory by channel partners in Pentair’s Pool segment amid Pentair’s CFO departure. Stock Decline: July 15, 2026 – 15% Stock Drop

July 15, 2026 – 15% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Pentair Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Pentair is being investigated for securities fraud following a significant stock drop. The decline in Pentair’s stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Pentair is a sustainable water solutions company comprised of three reportable segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. Pool is Pentair’s most profitable business segment.

BFA is investigating whether Pentair misled investors by making misstatements about its inventory levels by pool industry distributors.

Why did Pentair’s Stock Drop?

On July 14, 2026, after market hours, Pentair released its 2026 Q2 financial results. Pentair announced a significant 17% year-over-year decline in sales due to the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory. Pentair estimated the destocking of inventory in the Pool channel negatively impacted Pool segment sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million. The same day, Pentair also announced the departure of its CFO Nick Brazis, just four months after taking the position.

This news caused the price of Pentair common stock to decline $11.35 per share, or 15%, from $75.68 per share on July 14, 2026, to $64.33 per share on July 15, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Pentair, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/pentair-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.