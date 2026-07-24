Costamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter 2026 Results Release

MONACO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 before the market opens in New York on July 27, 2026.

Results Presentation:

A presentation of the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2026 will be posted on the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com).

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 52 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 520,000 TEU. The Company also has 22 newbuild containerships under construction and has agreed to acquire two secondhand containerships with a total capacity of approximately 152,600 TEU. The Company also participates in a leasing business. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C” and “CMRE PR D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com