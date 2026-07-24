The BANK of Greenland early redemption of Senior Non-Preferred capital

The bank has today decided to redeem early DKK 25 million Senior Non-Preferred (ISIN: DK0030509716), which was issued on 2 September 2022 with a maturity of five years, and with the option of early redemption four years after the date of issue. The redemption will take place on 2nd September 2026.

The bank has obtained the Danish Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) approval of the early redemption.

Please direct any questions to Managing Director Martin Kviesgaard.

Kind regards,

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl

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