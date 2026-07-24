FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

24 JULY 2026

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 24 July 2026 2,739,218 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 45.7p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,739,218 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 28 July 2026.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 388,578,309 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100