Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size to Reach USD 11.42 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size was valued at USD 3.34 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.42 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing demand for peptide therapeutics, oligonucleotide-based medicines, biopharmaceutical outsourcing, and precision medicine manufacturing continues to accelerate global market growth.

The market for Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO is expanding owing to the growing trend towards outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing need for peptide drug treatments, and issues surrounding efficient manufacturing of peptides for precision medicine and genetic therapies. CDMO firms offer manufacturing solutions using solid-phase and automated synthesis approaches to enhance the quality and scalability of the manufacturing process.





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Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing and Peptide Therapeutics Drive Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Growth

Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO services are gaining popularity worldwide owing to increased complexity in synthesizing products which necessitates unique manufacturing capabilities. The pharmaceutical companies are aiming at improving efficiency through contract development and manufacturing services outsourcing. In addition, increased pipeline of biologics, the growing popularity of gene therapy and precision medicine have been contributing toward the rising trend. Moreover, technological developments such as automation in synthesis, digital process analytics and modular manufacturing are enhancing product quality and consistency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Peptides commanded the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO market with a 58.40% market share in 2025 due to its higher adoption in therapeutic drug discovery, cancer therapy, and metabolic disease treatment with an advanced manufacturing process and excellent molecule stability. The oligonucleotides segment is witnessing the highest growth rate of 16.38% CAGR owing to growing demand for precision drugs and genetic disease treatment applications.

By Application

Pharmaceuticals was the key sector accounting for 71.60% market share of the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market in 2025 on the back of growing demand for drugs based on peptides and oligonucleotides for treating diseases, backed up by increasing outsourcing of biological drug production. The Diagnostics sector is witnessing the highest growth rate with 17.05% CAGR on account of growing adoption of molecular and genetic testing methods.

By Synthesis Route

Solid-Phase Synthesis was leading the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO market with 64.80% market share in 2025 owing to the efficiency, reliability, and purity of peptides and oligonucleotides sequences produced using this manufacturing technique. The Automated Synthesis segment is the fastest growing with a CAGR of 19.96% on account of increasing need for highly efficient and error-free manufacturing techniques that involve robotics and AI-driven solutions.

By Scale

Clinical held the top position in the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market, holding 46.85% market share in 2025, owing to the rising need for manufacturing late-stage drugs and clinical trial materials due to increased complexity resulting in dependency on CDMOs among the pharma and biotech organizations. The preclinical segment is witnessing the highest growth with a CAGR of 16.05%, owing to increasing drug discovery and toxicology tests.

North America Leads the Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market While Asia Pacific Records the Highest CAGR

North America Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market holds a share of around 38.60% in the global market in 2025 due to high outsourcing requirement and the presence of an advanced research and development infrastructure for biologic manufacturing. The increasing use of peptides in therapy, growth of the pipeline of precision medicine, and regulatory guidelines and standards further aid the growth of the regional market.

The U.S. Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market was valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.26 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.34%. Factors such as increase in outsourcing of peptides therapeutics manufacturing, increase in oligonucleotides drug pipeline and rising investments in precision medicine will lead to increased demand of CDMO services in the United States.

The Europe Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market is estimated at USD 0.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.18%. Growth in the pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing and continuing investment in research on peptides and oligonucleotides will help market growth in Germany, France, UK and Switzerland.

Asia-Pacific is the most rapidly growing geographical segment of Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market with a CAGR of about 15.52% from 2026-2035 due to growth in biotechnology manufacturing, increase in outsourcing of biologics, increase in pharmaceutical R&D investment and competitive CDMO infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Explore the Complete Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/peptide-and-oligonucleotide-cdmo-market-10505

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AGC Biologics

Samsung Biologics

WuXi AppTec

Bachem

PolyPeptide Group

CordenPharma

AmbioPharm

CPC Scientific

Almac Group

Evonik Industries

Siegfried Holding AG

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Pharmaron

Asymchem Laboratories

SK pharmteco

Porton Pharma Solutions

GenScript

Recipharm

Recent Developments

2026: Thermo Fisher Scientific continues expanding pharma services and oligonucleotide manufacturing capabilities through global CDMO infrastructure investments and upgrades.

Thermo Fisher Scientific continues expanding pharma services and oligonucleotide manufacturing capabilities through global CDMO infrastructure investments and upgrades. 2025: Samsung Biologics expanded large scale biomanufacturing capacity with Plant 5 operations ramp and digital automation initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CDMO ADOPTION AND SYNTHESIS PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO adoption trends, service utilization, synthesis efficiency, and client retention indicators across major type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO adoption trends, service utilization, synthesis efficiency, and client retention indicators across major type categories and markets. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL OUTSOURCING AND PIPELINE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of biologics pipelines, gene therapy expansion, and precision medicine demand on CDMO outsourcing and evolving manufacturing strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of biologics pipelines, gene therapy expansion, and precision medicine demand on CDMO outsourcing and evolving manufacturing strategies. AUTOMATED SYNTHESIS AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how automation, digital process analytics, and modular facilities are improving production quality, scalability, and consistency capabilities.

– helps you identify how automation, digital process analytics, and modular facilities are improving production quality, scalability, and consistency capabilities. CDMO TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of solid-phase, automated, and scalable synthesis solutions designed to address changing pharmaceutical needs and manufacturing risks.

– helps you assess the growth of solid-phase, automated, and scalable synthesis solutions designed to address changing pharmaceutical needs and manufacturing risks. PRECISION MEDICINE AND GENE THERAPY INTEGRATION – helps you understand how CDMO services are supporting personalized treatment through the integration of custom manufacturing and small batch models.

– helps you understand how CDMO services are supporting personalized treatment through the integration of custom manufacturing and small batch models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, CDMO providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO industry.

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Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.34 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments By Type (Peptides, Oligonucleotides, Conjugates)

By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Cosmetics)

By Synthesis Route (Solid-phase Synthesis, Solution-phase Synthesis, Automated Synthesis)

By Scale (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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