GreenHat Announces Successful Delegation at Web Summit Vancouver 2026





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Canadian Cybersecurity Leaders Celebrate Successful Web Summit Vancouver 2026 and Growing Canada–Korea Collaboration

The Canadian Cyber Zone brought together cybersecurity, quantum security, application security, compliance, and international innovation leaders during one of Canada’s largest technology events

GreenHat concluded its successful delegation at Web Summit Vancouver 2026 with a major product announcement: GreenHat Security and INBLOCK are launching the alpha version of Hyper Audit Ledger, a blockchain-backed platform designed to support structured evidence collection, control mapping, and cryptographically verifiable audit trails for enterprise audit engagements. The launch represents the first major product milestone arising from the memorandum of understanding signed during the Team Canada Trade Mission to the Republic of Korea in Seoul in April 2026, demonstrating how the two companies are turning their cross-border partnership into a working technology initiative.

Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 11 to 14, 2026, Web Summit Vancouver brought together founders, investors, technology leaders and innovators from around the world. The Canadian Cyber Zone, presented by In-Sec-M, The Canadian Cybersecurity Cluster, provided a dedicated space for Canadian cybersecurity companies to showcase their expertise, exchange referrals, meet potential partners and demonstrate the breadth of Canada's cybersecurity ecosystem.







The participating Canadian organizations represented a broad range of security capabilities:

GreenHat Security is an operator-led Canadian cybersecurity firm providing fractional security leadership, compliance readiness, penetration testing, technical assurance and cybersecurity product development.

is an operator-led Canadian cybersecurity firm providing fractional security leadership, compliance readiness, penetration testing, technical assurance and cybersecurity product development. GreenHat Assurance is an independent licensed CPA firm focused exclusively on rigorous and defensible SOC 2 Type I and Type II attestation engagements.

is an independent licensed CPA firm focused exclusively on rigorous and defensible SOC 2 Type I and Type II attestation engagements. Quantropi develops quantum-secure cryptographic technology designed to protect data in motion and at rest against both current and emerging quantum-era threats.

develops quantum-secure cryptographic technology designed to protect data in motion and at rest against both current and emerging quantum-era threats. Forward Security specializes in application and cloud security services, including penetration testing, secure code reviews, threat modelling and security architecture assessments.

specializes in application and cloud security services, including penetration testing, secure code reviews, threat modelling and security architecture assessments. Eureka DevSecOps provides an application security posture platform (ASPM) that analyzes source code, dependencies and exposed secrets while bringing findings from multiple security tools into a unified workflow.

provides an application security posture platform (ASPM) that analyzes source code, dependencies and exposed secrets while bringing findings from multiple security tools into a unified workflow. 123 Defence an initiative of veteran-led practitioners, helps Canadian small and medium-sized businesses understand and address the cybersecurity, certification and security requirements associated with participating in Canada’s defence industrial supply chain.

The initiative also welcomed a delegation of Korean companies, business leaders and cultural representatives associated with the Korea–Canada Blockchain & Cybersecurity Alliance . KCBCA is a cross-border platform established to strengthen collaboration between Canadian and Korean organizations working in cybersecurity, blockchain infrastructure, digital assets and trusted technology.

Among the Korean delegation was celebrated artist and performer Dr. Legend , also known as JeonSur, who presented a live K-ART painting performance combining art, technology and cultural diplomacy. The performance demonstrated how international technology events can create connections extending beyond business and into culture, creativity and public engagement.

“Web Summit Vancouver demonstrated what becomes possible when Canadian companies collaborate instead of operating in isolation,” said Anthony Green of GreenHat Security and Assurance. “By bringing together complementary cybersecurity companies and welcoming our Korean partners, we were able to create stronger conversations, make meaningful introductions and show international visitors the depth of cybersecurity expertise available in Canada.”





The collaboration provided Canadian companies with direct connections to Korean innovators while giving members of the Korean delegation greater exposure to Canada’s cybersecurity, assurance, quantum security, application security and defence technology ecosystems.

The event also helped advance the broader mission of KCBCA: creating practical connections between Canadian and Korean organizations that can lead to technology partnerships, market-entry opportunities, joint initiatives and more trusted digital infrastructure.

Rather than presenting cybersecurity as a single service or product, the participating companies demonstrated how specialized organizations can work together across the full security lifecycle—from quantum-resistant encryption and secure software development to penetration testing, compliance readiness, independent auditing and defence-sector cybersecurity.

Following the success of the 2026 event, the participating organizations are already looking ahead to an expanded presence at Web Summit Vancouver 2027, scheduled to take place from May 25–28, 2027.

The organizations intend to build on the relationships established this year, welcome additional Canadian and Korean participants and continue positioning cybersecurity as an important foundation for trade, investment and technological collaboration between the two countries.

About the Canadian Cyber Zone

The Canadian Cyber Zone is a collaborative initiative led by In-Sec-M (The Canadian Cybersecurity Cluster) that brings together Canadian cybersecurity companies with complementary expertise. Its objective is to provide participating organizations with a stronger collective presence at major technology events while helping international companies, investors and government representatives connect with Canadian cybersecurity capabilities.

About KCBCA

The Korea–Canada Blockchain & Cybersecurity Alliance (KCBCA) , founded by Paul Kim, serves as a cross-border platform connecting Canadian and Korean organizations through collaboration in cybersecurity, blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, education, and strategic partnerships.

Contact

President & CEO

Anthony Green

GreenHat Security

anthony@greenhatsec.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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