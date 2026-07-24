Animal Genetics Market Size to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2035 as Genomic Testing and Livestock Productivity Demand Surge | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Animal Genetics Market Size was valued at USD 7.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rapidly increasing use of genomics testing, DNA sequencing, assisted reproduction techniques, and precision breeding tools is helping to fuel the market growth in the livestock and companion animals healthcare worldwide.

Increasing global consumption of premium-quality meat, milk products, and companion animal healthcare is leading to an increased adoption of animal genetics technologies. Livestock farmers are adopting genomic testing, artificial insemination, embryo transfer, DNA sequencing, and precision breeding solutions to enhance their animals’ performance. New developments in CRISPR gene editing, artificial intelligence, and genetic data analysis are also improving breeding accuracies in the livestock industry.





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Rising Protein Demand and Precision Genetics Driving Market Expansion Globally

There is a growing uptake of animal genetics solutions worldwide owing to growing protein consumption and increased productivity requirements in livestock due to shortage of land and feeds. There are efforts to improve efficiency through genomic testing and reproductive techniques. Also, population growth, increase in disposable income, and health of pets are other drivers that are propelling the adoption. In addition, there are improvements in precision genetics through CRISPR, inexpensive genotyping techniques, and mobile data platforms. Sustainability in livestock production will aid in the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

Genomic Testing Segment Dominates the Animal Genetics Market

The Genomic/Genetics Testing segment was majorly responsible for leading the Animal Genetics Market, accounting for about 48.2% share in 2025 and estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3%. The importance of genomic tools such as DNA-based technologies in determining the parentage, predisposition for certain traits, and genomic estimated breeding values is an indication of their importance in the Animal Genetics Market.

Cattle Segment Accounts for the Largest Market Share

Cattles accounted for an estimated market share of around 45.5% in 2025, owing to the higher economic value of the animal and the structured global breeding program that employs technologies such as artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and genomics. The highest CAGR of 8.1% is predicted for Companion Animals during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as pet humanization and disposable income growth.

Private Distribution Channel Leads Market Revenue

The private channel holds the leading position in the Animal Genetics market, accounting for almost 68.7% in 2025 and expected to register a CAGR of 6.8%. This channel represents the profit-oriented approach of most genetic solutions used for animals offered by genetics corporations and breeders. These genetics firms invest heavily in research and development and have large genetic databases.

North America Leads the Animal Genetics Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

The North American region occupied the highest market share of about 37.5% in 2025, being the leader in the Animal Genetics market due to an advanced cattle industry characterized by technological advancements and high efficiency needs. The renowned breeding organizations and breeds' associations were among the earliest to adopt genomics in their breeding programs, especially in dairy.

The U.S. Animal Genetics Market was valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.29%. Advanced livestock breeding programs, increasing prevalence of genomic testing, use of artificial intelligence-driven breeding systems, and significant spending on precision animal healthcare drive the growth of this industry.

The Europe Animal Genetics Market is estimated at USD 2.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%. The increasing demands for sustainable livestock production, genomic breeding techniques, and stringent animal welfare norms are some of the major driving factors for market expansion in countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest growing geographical market for Animal Genetics at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2026 to 2035, owing to increasing modernization of livestock, growing consumption of animal protein, expansion of companion animal healthcare, and increasing government expenditure in genomic breeding programs in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

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Leading Companies in the Animal Genetics Market

Genus plc

Neogen Corporation

URUS Group

Zoetis Inc.

EW Group (via its subsidiaries like Hy-Line International, Aviagen)

Groupe Grimaud (Choice Genetics)

Topigs Norsvin

Semex

ABS Global (a subsidiary of Genus plc)

PIC (a subsidiary of Genus plc)

Hendrix Genetics

Animal Genetics Inc.

VetGen

Wisium (a subsidiary of the Lallemand Group)

Generatio GmbH

EasyDNA

Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Mars Petcare (via its genetic testing services)

Embryonics International Ltd.

Recent Developments

February 2025: Genus PIC launched a new genomic panel for swine that includes markers for resilience to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, aiming to reduce economic losses for pork producers worldwide.

Genus PIC launched a new genomic panel for swine that includes markers for resilience to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome, aiming to reduce economic losses for pork producers worldwide. November 2024: Neogen launched a new canine health panel screening for over 250 genetic diseases and traits, directly targeting the expanding pet wellness diagnostics market.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GENETICS ADOPTION AND BREEDING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate animal genetics adoption trends, product utilization, breeding efficiency, and producer retention indicators across major type categories and markets.

– helps you evaluate animal genetics adoption trends, product utilization, breeding efficiency, and producer retention indicators across major type categories and markets. LIVESTOCK PRODUCTIVITY AND DISEASE RESISTANCE IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of feed efficiency, disease resistance, and genomic gains on animal genetics demand and evolving breeding strategies.

– helps you understand the impact of feed efficiency, disease resistance, and genomic gains on animal genetics demand and evolving breeding strategies. GENOMIC TESTING AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify how DNA sequencing, AI, and big data analytics are improving trait prediction, breeding accuracy, and genetic database capabilities.

– helps you identify how DNA sequencing, AI, and big data analytics are improving trait prediction, breeding accuracy, and genetic database capabilities. GENETIC TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you assess the growth of genomic testing, reproductive technologies, and CRISPR-based solutions designed to address changing breeding needs and productivity risks.

– helps you assess the growth of genomic testing, reproductive technologies, and CRISPR-based solutions designed to address changing breeding needs and productivity risks. COMPANION ANIMAL AND PET HEALTH INTEGRATION – helps you understand how animal genetics is supporting pet wellness through the integration of direct-to-consumer testing and health screening models.

– helps you understand how animal genetics is supporting pet wellness through the integration of direct-to-consumer testing and health screening models. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key markets, genetics providers, government-supported programmes, market penetration, and strategic developments shaping the global animal genetics industry.

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Animal Genetics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Assistive Reproduction Technologies, Live Animals, Genomic/Genetic Testing)

• By Animal Type (Cattle, Pigs, Sheep & Goats, Companion Animals, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Private, Public) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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