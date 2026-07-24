AGF Investments Announces July 2026 Cash Distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund*, AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund*, AGF Total Return Bond Fund* and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, which pay monthly distributions. Unitholders of record on July 31, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable on August 7, 2026.



Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund* AENU Cboe Canada Inc. $0.200814 AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund* AENP Toronto Stock Exchange $0.208734 AGF Total Return Bond Fund* ATRB Cboe Canada Inc. $0.134000 AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF Cboe Canada Inc. $0.172251



*AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Enhanced U.S. Income Plus Fund and AGF Total Return Bond Fund are mutual funds with an ETF series option.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. AGF ETFs are ETFs offered by AGF Investments Inc. ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers.



The distribution is not guaranteed, may be adjusted from time to time at the discretion of the fund manager and may vary from payment to payment. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the fund are greater than the performance of the fund, the original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the adjusted cost base falls below zero, the investor will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $76 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com