Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Size to Hit USD 24.72 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market size was valued at USD 3.60 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.72 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 21.27% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Demand for Ultra High-Speed Wireless Communication and Next Generation Connectivity Accelerates Global WiGig Market Growth Globally

Increasing needs for high-speed wireless communication, low latency networking, and bandwidth-hungry digital applications will further fuel the growth of the global WiGig Market. Companies in multiple sectors are quickly adopting the use of WiGig-based technologies to facilitate wireless docking, inter-device connectivity, Ultra HD media streaming, corporate collaboration, and AR/VR applications. Constant improvements in 60 GHz wireless communication, Wi-Fi 6 & Wi-Fi 7, network optimization based on AI, cloud networking, and edge computing further increase the efficiency of communications networks. With constant investments made by companies in smart infrastructure, industrial automation, connected devices, and digital transformation, the use of WiGig technology will remain crucial for next generation wireless communication platforms.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

NETGEAR, Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

ASUS Computer International

Acer Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Peraso Inc.

Sivers Semiconductors AB

Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.60 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.27% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Standard (802.11ad, 802.11ay)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology (Wireless Data Transfer, Multi-Gigabit Connectivity, Video Streaming)

• By End User (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Others).





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Standard

In terms of market share, the 802.11ad segment held the largest share in 2025, with approximately 61.35% revenue market share in the WiGig market. This is because of its commercial adoption, ecosystem maturity, and global compatibility. However, the 802.11ay segment holds the highest CAGR in the forecasted period on account of its better throughput, spectrum efficiency, long-range communication, and rising adoption in augmented reality/virtual reality, cloud gaming, enterprise networks, and video streaming use cases.

By Component

The Hardware segment was the leading segment in terms of revenue generation in the year 2025, contributing around 68.40% of the total revenue because of the growing use of WiGig chipsets, communication modules, wireless docking stations, networking devices, and displays. The Software segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the growing need for intelligent network management, optimization platforms using AI, device management using the cloud, security, and inter-operability within WiGig ecosystem.

By Technology

Market share of Wireless Data Transfer is expected to be dominant in the year 2025 accounting for around 52.45% of market revenue because of the increasing demand for wireless connectivity, fast file transfers, wireless display, collaborative enterprise applications, and immersive multimedia. The market for Multi-Gigabit Connectivity is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing use of next generation network infrastructures, bandwidth hungry enterprise applications, cloud computing, edge computing, and AR/VR technology.

By End User

The Consumer Electronics sector held the largest revenue share of around 35.80% in 2025 due to growing usage of WiGig technology in laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, wireless displays, and multimedia devices. The Automotive sector is projected to be the fastest-growing sector in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for connected cars, autonomous driving, infotainment systems, and wireless connectivity solutions in the global automotive industry.

Regional Insights:

The North American region led the WiGig market share across the globe in 2025, holding about 37.80% of the total revenue share, attributed to robust adoption of wireless communication technologies, investments in innovations in semiconductors, and the availability of prominent networking and consumer electronics players. The US constituted about 84.60% of the regional revenue share attributed to fast implementation of next generation wireless infrastructure, enterprise networking solutions, and innovations in 60 GHz communication.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to digital transformation, growing semiconductor manufacturing, investments in 5G infrastructure, smart manufacturing, consumer electronics manufacturing, and automation in industries. China held approximately 35.20% of the regional revenue share attributed to strong ecosystem of electronics manufacturing, semiconductor industry growth, and adoption of advanced wireless technologies.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. expanded its WiGig portfolio by introducing advanced 60 GHz wireless connectivity solutions designed for ultra-high-speed data transfer, low-latency communication, enhanced wireless docking capabilities, and improved AR/VR performance.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. expanded its WiGig portfolio by introducing advanced 60 GHz wireless connectivity solutions designed for ultra-high-speed data transfer, low-latency communication, enhanced wireless docking capabilities, and improved AR/VR performance. 2025: Qualcomm introduced an advanced WiGig platform featuring multi-gigabit wireless connectivity, secure high-bandwidth communication, seamless 4K/8K video streaming, and reliable cable-free device connectivity for enterprise and consumer applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Report (The USPs):

NEXT-GENERATION WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into ultra-high-speed wireless communication infrastructure, 60 GHz networking technologies, enterprise connectivity, consumer electronics, edge computing environments, and digital communication ecosystem developments.

– Provides comprehensive insights into ultra-high-speed wireless communication infrastructure, 60 GHz networking technologies, enterprise connectivity, consumer electronics, edge computing environments, and digital communication ecosystem developments. ADVANCED WIGIG TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates innovations across 802.11ad, 802.11ay, Wi-Fi 6 integration, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, multi-gigabit wireless connectivity, AI-enabled networking platforms, semiconductor advancements, and intelligent wireless communication technologies.

– Evaluates innovations across 802.11ad, 802.11ay, Wi-Fi 6 integration, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, multi-gigabit wireless connectivity, AI-enabled networking platforms, semiconductor advancements, and intelligent wireless communication technologies. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, ENTERPRISE NETWORKING & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION INSIGHTS – Assesses market opportunities across consumer electronics, enterprise networking, industrial automation, AR/VR platforms, cloud computing infrastructure, automotive connectivity, wireless docking solutions, gaming devices, and smart connected ecosystems.

– Assesses market opportunities across consumer electronics, enterprise networking, industrial automation, AR/VR platforms, cloud computing infrastructure, automotive connectivity, wireless docking solutions, gaming devices, and smart connected ecosystems. DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE & SMART CONNECTIVITY DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of WiGig deployment across smart workplaces, edge computing platforms, cloud-based networking, digital enterprises, industrial IoT environments, wireless collaboration systems, and intelligent connectivity infrastructure.

– Delivers detailed analysis of WiGig deployment across smart workplaces, edge computing platforms, cloud-based networking, digital enterprises, industrial IoT environments, wireless collaboration systems, and intelligent connectivity infrastructure. WIRELESS COMMUNICATION STANDARDS & NETWORK PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Examines evolving wireless communication standards, 60 GHz spectrum utilization, interoperability requirements, network security frameworks, bandwidth optimization strategies, semiconductor innovation, and enterprise networking performance trends.

– Examines evolving wireless communication standards, 60 GHz spectrum utilization, interoperability requirements, network security frameworks, bandwidth optimization strategies, semiconductor innovation, and enterprise networking performance trends. NEXT-GENERATION WIGIG MARKET OUTLOOK – Evaluates future developments in AI-powered wireless networking, intelligent communication platforms, cloud-managed connectivity, sustainable semiconductor technologies, ultra-low-latency communication systems, immersive digital experiences, and next-generation wireless infrastructure expected to shape the WiGig Market through 2035.

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