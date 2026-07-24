Tax Goddess Disrupts CPA Model with Flat-Rate Strategy Tiers to Protect HNW Wealth

Paradise Valley, AZ, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax Goddess, the Forbes and Entrepreneur-featured firm led by Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTP, CTS, celebrates its 22nd anniversary by launching an exclusive flat-rate tax strategy model. Moving away from retroactive filing and hourly billing, this model equips business owners and High-Net-Worth (HNW) individuals with proactive, transparent tax optimization.

With over $2.35 billion in documented client savings and an average tax rate of 6.92%, Shauna ranks among the top 1% of tax strategists nationwide—a Magic Factor traditional accountants cannot match. The firm's new flat-rate tiers range from a $10,000 Foundation Strategy for growing businesses to a $350,000 Empire Tier focused on multi-generational wealth preservation for founders with a $50M+ net worth.

"Extreme tax savings are never one-size-fits-all," Shauna explains. "I sometimes call myself a red-headed fire-breathing dragon sitting on a pile of gold coins, where each coin is a strategy we utilize for the right client."

The team maps each client's financial position against their proprietary Aggression Scale™, capping strategies at a legal Level 8 to ensure bulletproof compliance. As Shauna jokes, an orange jumpsuit would clash terribly with her red hair.

"At the top 1% level, tax optimization is no longer about finding 'loopholes'; it is about structural engineering," Shauna notes. While Tax Goddess routinely implements mid-level tactics like Cost Segregation and Cash Balance plans, they dominate in advanced entity structuring utilizing strategies such as 831 Captive Insurance, multi-trust stacking, and Section 1202 (QSBS) maximization.

This legally aggressive approach is further detailed in Shauna’s latest book, The 6% Life: 7 Strategies That Successful Entrepreneurs Use to Reengineer Their Life to Consistently Pay Less Than 6% in Taxes.

To review strategy tiers or apply for a custom strategy session, visit https://taxgoddess.com/.

About Tax Goddess

Guided by the mission to CRUSH YOUR TAX BILL, Tax Goddess is led by Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA, MTax, CTC, CTP, CTS. The firm specializes exclusively in advanced, proactive income and estate tax planning, legally aggressive tax mitigation, and long-term wealth preservation for HNW individuals.