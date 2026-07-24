EQPT LAWSUIT: EquipmentShare.com Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Their Losses

BOSTON, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (Nasdaq: EQPT) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their EquipmentShare.com investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/eqpt.

What is this all about?

According to the complaint, EquipmentShare.com completed its January 2026 IPO at $24.50 per share after telling investors in its offering materials that it expected to terminate or substantially reduce transactions with entities tied to its founders, brothers Jabbok and Willy Schlacks, and that there were no other related-party dealings beyond those disclosed. The complaint alleges those statements were false and misleading because the founder-related transactions were never wound down and additional undisclosed founder-controlled entities continued to feed the company's equipment sale-leaseback program — including sales the company reported had not occurred. The alleged self-dealing came to light on June 24, 2026, when a short-seller report described undisclosed related-party transactions that had netted founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million. Over the following two trading sessions, EquipmentShare's stock fell roughly 17.55% to close at $19.69 per share, and later traded as low as $16.06 — about 34.5% below the IPO price — causing losses for investors.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased EquipmentShare.com Inc. common stock between January 23, 2026, and June 23, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 21, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about EquipmentShare.com, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com