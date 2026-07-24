SEA Index® extends CO₂ certification to the whole recreational yachting sector

MONACO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed by Yacht Club de Monaco under the aegis of the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, the SEA Index® is now recognised for its rigorous CO₂ emissions assessment methodology applied to yacht design. With more than 130 yachts over 24 meters already certified, it has become an international benchmark for assessing environmental performance in the yachting sector. This latest development is another milestone in the evolution of the SEA Index®, as its scientific methodology is now accessible to a much larger segment of the pleasure boat fleet worldwide.

Methodology expanded to include smaller vessels and multihulls

In collaboration with Lloyd's Register, the SEA Index® has developed new benchmark models tailored to:

Displacement, semi-displacement, and planing monohulls;

Production catamarans up to 35 meters in length.





The new models are based on an extensive dataset aligned with international maritime energy efficiency principles. It means boats can be compared against benchmarks specific to their design characteristics and operational profiles, ensuring assessments are consistent, comparable and based on objective criteria.

A new milestone for the whole recreational yacht sector

Broadening the SEA Index® scope allows many more stakeholders to access this independent certification framework for assessing CO₂ emissions.

In particular:

Shipyards and boat builders can use the tool to integrate environmental considerations from the early design phases;

Owners and buyers have access to clear, reliable and comparable information on CO₂ emissions, regardless of boat size;

Ports, marinas and finance stakeholders can apply harmonised environmental criteria across the whole recreational boating ecosystem.





By expanding its scope beyond superyachts, the SEA Index® is supporting a more inclusive and structured transition for the whole recreational boating sector.

“This development marks a significant milestone for the SEA Index® and the nautical industry as a whole. By applying our methodology to recreational boats from 10 metres, including production boats and catamarans, we are making environmental assessment more inclusive and accessible. Our goal is to help establish a credible, transparent framework for everyone to support improvements in the environmental performance of the recreational fleet worldwide,” explains Bernard d'Alessandri, President of the SEA Index® and YCM General Secretary.

“The SEA Index® methodology has been refined to better reflect the diverse operational profiles of production yachts and superyachts, and the significant differences in hydrodynamic performance associated with different hull shapes and speed regimes. By benchmarking vessels against specific reference curves, established using rigorous methodologies aligned with IMO decarbonisation measures, the SEA Index® offers a fair, transparent, and internationally consistent framework for assessing environmental performance across the entire yachting sector,” adds Dr Chris Craddock, Global Lead – Marine Asset and Operational Performance at Lloyd's Register.

A common standard to support recreational yachting’s transition

With this expansion, the SEA Index® is consolidating its position as a benchmark for environmental assessment by extending its scope beyond superyachts to cover the whole yacht market. By including smaller boats and production models, the SEA Index® is helping boost availability of comparable verified data on the sector’s CO₂ emissions.

About the SEA Index®

Developed by Yacht Club de Monaco, the SEA Index® is an environmental performance assessment tool for boats. It is designed to measure and compare their impact using objective, transparent and independently verified criteria. It supports an expanding international network that brings together:

Yacht owners and captains;

Marinas and ports, including 25 in the Mediterranean, Seychelles and Saint-Barthélemy, and 87 marinas which are members of the Japan Marina & Beach Association;

Maritime ecosystem stakeholders (banks, insurance companies, shipyards and technology companies).





The goal is to encourage continuous improvement based on measurable data to support a more structured and realistic transition for the recreational yachting sector.

About Lloyd's Register Advisory

Lloyd's Register Advisory is the Lloyd’s Register group’s consultancy division to help stakeholders in the maritime and energy sectors deal with the challenges of their transformation. With a team of over 250 experts spanning technical and commercial disciplines, LR Advisory delivers strategic guidance in areas such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, regulatory adoption and operational performance. It supports a diverse client base that includes shipowners, shipyards, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charterers, financial institutions, alternative fuel suppliers, port authorities and governments, offering tailored solutions to drive safety, sustainability and competitive advantage. From asset performance optimisation and risk management to project delivery and ESG strategies, LR Advisory combines robust engineering and commercial expertise with cutting-edge digital tools to create value and future-proof operations to meet tomorrow’s challenges.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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