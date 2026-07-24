Exyn Defense Expands into Multi-Billion-Dollar Defense Sustainment Market, Bringing Field-Proven AI Autonomy to U.S. Air Force Aircraft Readiness

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Defense, the defense business of Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced a strategic expansion of its autonomy focus beyond operational battlefield missions to encompass defense sustainment and readiness. Building on the same field-proven ExynAI autonomy engine deployed in contested and GPS-denied environments, Exyn Defense is applying autonomous inspection, high-fidelity digital twins, and intelligent mapping to modernize the Department of Defense's Organic Industrial Base (OIB) — the depots, shipyards, arsenals, and maintenance facilities that keep military assets mission-ready. The move opens a substantial new growth market for Exyn beyond operational combat systems — one where its autonomy will soon be deployed with the U.S. Air Force.

Key Highlights

Expands Exyn Defense beyond battlefield robotics into defense sustainment and readiness — a large, budget-backed category of U.S. defense spending.

Exyn Defense is on track to launch its first aircraft sustainment deployment at the U.S. Air Force's Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, beginning with an MVP demonstration in October 2026 and planned operational activities in January 2027. Sustainment (operating & support) represents roughly 70% of a weapon system's total lifecycle cost, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office — pointing to a significant potential addressable market beyond combat systems.

Leverages a common autonomy software foundation to expand into multiple defense sustainment applications, creating a scalable path for long-term growth. The expansion reflects a broader shift in how the defense enterprise generates combat power. Every aircraft must be inspected, every ship maintained, and every depot, arsenal, and maintenance facility operated efficiently before a single operational mission can be flown. That sustainment enterprise rarely makes headlines, but it is what actually generates readiness — and readiness, in turn, generates combat power. Exyn Defense views sustainment as every bit as strategically important as the operational mission it supports.

Exyn Defense is preparing for its first aircraft sustainment deployment at the U.S. Air Force's Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, where the company is supporting autonomous aircraft inspection and cargo mapping. The program is not autonomy for its own sake: its objective is to reduce inspection time, improve data quality, and help return critical aircraft to service faster. This initial deployment establishes a repeatable model that Exyn Defense can potentially scale across defense sustainment organizations throughout the Department of Defense. Across the DoD, a major effort is underway to modernize the entire Organic Industrial Base, where depots, shipyards, arsenals, and maintenance facilities face constant pressure to increase throughput — especially in wartime — improve workforce efficiency and extend the service life of critical assets. Sustainment is not a niche corner of the defense budget: operating and support costs alone represent roughly 70% of a weapon system's total lifecycle cost, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, underscoring the scale of the market Exyn is now positioned to address.

The Company believes that Exyn Defense’s autonomous inspection, high-fidelity digital twins, and intelligent mapping will be attractive to those defense sustainment organizations. Every aircraft returned to service sooner, every ship compartment inspected more efficiently, every maintenance decision informed by better data, and every hour returned to skilled maintainers contributes directly to national defense.

“When people picture military technology, they picture aircraft, drones, ships, and soldiers in combat — but none of that happens unless an enormous sustainment enterprise keeps those assets ready every single day,” said Guy Barni, Managing Director, Exyn Defense. “As a former Air Force pilot, I saw that firsthand: every sortie I flew depended on maintainers, inspectors, and logisticians doing their jobs long before I climbed into the cockpit. We're taking the same autonomy we proved in the world's most challenging GPS-denied environments and applying it to modernize how the Department of Defense sustains its force. Readiness generates combat power, and that's why we treat it as a mission in its own right.”

The sustainment expansion is a natural extension of ExynAI, the company's proprietary autonomy engine, which enables aerial and ground robotic systems to perceive their surroundings, localize in real time, build maps as they move, and reason about changing conditions with minimal or no operator input. Delivered through Nexys, Exyn's modular autonomous mapping system, the same onboard perception and mapping capabilities that let robots operate in contested, communications-degraded environments also allow them to capture the high-fidelity, actionable 3D data that sustainment and inspection workflows depend on. Because ExynAI is modular and platform-agnostic, it integrates quickly across air and ground platforms without rebuilding the autonomy stack for each new system.

“Exyn spent years proving resilient autonomy in complex, GPS-denied commercial environments, and following our public listing, we are accelerating the strategy of bringing that field-proven foundation into mission-critical government and defense applications,” said Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer of Exyn Technologies. “Expanding into defense sustainment and the Organic Industrial Base broadens our addressable market well beyond the battlefield and positions Exyn Defense against a persistent, budget-backed national priority: keeping the force ready. It also builds directly on more than a decade of autonomy we’ve already proven in the field. Defense customers are not looking for theoretical autonomy — they need field-tested systems that perform day in and day out, and that is exactly what we deliver.”

Guy Barni, Managing Director, Exyn Defense, discussed the company's approach to mission-ready autonomy and defense sustainment on the UAS Magazine podcast, in an episode titled: “Beyond GPS: What Mission-Ready Autonomy Really Looks Like.”

About Exyn Defense

Exyn Defense develops AI-powered autonomy software for military and national security applications. Powered by ExynAI, the company's software enables aerial and ground robotic systems to autonomously navigate, map, and operate in GPS-denied, communications-denied, and unknown environments without prior maps or continuous human control. Exyn Defense is advancing mission-ready autonomy for defense organizations seeking to improve situational awareness, reduce operator burden, and extend robotic operations into the world's most challenging environments.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company's autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Exyn Defense's strategic expansion into defense sustainment and readiness; the potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for ExynAI and Nexys; the scope, objectives and outcomes of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex program; the opportunity presented by modernization of the Organic Industrial Base; the demand for autonomous capabilities in military, sustainment and national security applications; and the potential deployment of ExynAI and Nexys across defense and other robotic platforms, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Exyn's ability to commercialize and deploy ExynAI, Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; Exyn's ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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