First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

 | Source: First Hawaiian, Inc. First Hawaiian, Inc.

HONOLULU, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"The second quarter was another strong quarter, reflecting the strength of our business model, the disciplined execution by our team and the trust our customers place in us," said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The announced acquisition of Tri Counties Bank builds on that momentum, bringing together two strong banks with shared values and complementary strengths to better serve our customers and communities while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

On July 22, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 28, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income of $73.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share
  • Total loans and leases increased $136.5 million versus prior quarter
  • Total deposits decreased $623.2 million versus prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 3.25%
  • Recorded a $5.6 million provision for credit losses
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.6 billion at June 30, 2026 versus $24.3 billion at March 31, 2026.

Gross loans and leases were $14.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, an increase of $136.5 million from $14.4 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Total deposits were $20.2 billion as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $623.2 million from $20.8 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $171.0 million, an increase of $3.5 million compared to $167.5 million for the prior quarter.

The net interest margin was 3.25% in the second quarter of 2026, 6 basis points higher than the prior quarter’s margin of 3.19%.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, we recorded a $5.6 million provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we recorded a $5.0 million provision for credit losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $60.3 million in the second quarter of 2026, $7.5 million higher compared to noninterest income of $52.8 million in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $130.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, $2.6 million higher compared to noninterest expense of $127.9 million in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 56.2% and 57.8% for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.9% and 22.5% for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $168.1 million, or 1.15% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $169.3 million, or 1.17% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2026. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $37.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and $34.9 million as of March 31, 2026. Net charge-offs were $4.1 million, or 0.11% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $4.9 million, or 0.14% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Total non-performing assets were $39.5 million, or 0.27% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on June 30, 2026, compared to total non-performing assets of $39.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, on March 31, 2026.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 9.46%, 13.27% and 14.52%, respectively, on June 30, 2026, compared with 9.21%, 13.12% and 14.37%, respectively, on March 31, 2026.

The Company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time.

To access the call by phone, please register via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb8e318d9b8d24417b3d7d113fcf80dbc, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance that actual results will not prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the domestic and global economic environment and capital market conditions and other risk factors. For a discussion of some of these risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Investors should consider our performance and capital adequacy as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance and capital adequacy.

Table 14 at the end of this document provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Haseyama, CFA
(808) 525-6268
khaseyama@fhb.com
Media Contact:
Bill Weeshoff
(808) 525-6229
bweeshoff@fhb.com
  



Financial Highlights Table 1
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 
Operating Results:                
Net interest income $170,993 $167,530 $163,583 $338,523 $324,109 
Provision for credit losses  5,600  5,000  4,500  10,600  15,000 
Noninterest income  60,281  52,819  53,958  113,100  104,435 
Noninterest expense  130,445  127,885  124,939  258,330  248,499 
Net income  73,375  67,784  73,247  141,159  132,495 
Basic earnings per share  0.60  0.55  0.58  1.16  1.05 
Diluted earnings per share  0.60  0.55  0.58  1.15  1.05 
Dividends declared per share  0.26  0.26  0.26  0.52  0.52 
Dividend payout ratio  43.33% 47.27% 44.83% 45.22% 49.52%
Performance Ratios(1):                
Net interest margin  3.25% 3.19% 3.11% 3.22% 3.10%
Efficiency ratio  56.17% 57.77% 57.23% 56.95% 57.71%
Return on average total assets  1.23% 1.14% 1.23% 1.19% 1.12%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.28% 1.19% 1.28% 1.24% 1.17%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  10.52% 9.86% 11.03% 10.19% 10.07%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)  16.34% 15.33% 17.61% 15.84% 16.12%
Average Balances:                
Average loans and leases $14,488,213 $14,289,418 $14,288,918 $14,389,365 $14,299,400 
Average earning assets  21,192,973  21,332,641  21,167,588  21,262,421  21,168,386 
Average assets  23,954,425  24,083,280  23,859,410  24,018,496  23,874,849 
Average deposits  20,483,307  20,623,573  20,280,042  20,553,052  20,316,836 
Average stockholders' equity  2,796,857  2,788,826  2,663,850  2,792,863  2,652,975 
Market Value Per Share:                
Closing  29.30  24.64  24.96  29.30  24.96 
High  29.63  28.35  25.09  29.63  28.28 
Low  24.50  23.26  20.32  23.26  20.32 


  As of As of As of As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2025 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Loans and leases $14,577,299 $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,351,869 
Total assets  23,646,049  24,264,548  23,955,252  23,837,147 
Total deposits  20,154,181  20,777,353  20,515,668  20,231,419 
Short-term borrowings        250,000 
Total stockholders' equity  2,826,028  2,767,760  2,769,365  2,694,545 
              
Per Share of Common Stock:             
Book value $23.22 $22.75 $22.57 $21.61 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(2)  15.04  14.57  14.46  13.63 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases  0.27% 0.27% 0.29% 0.20%
Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases  1.15% 1.17% 1.18% 1.17%
              
Capital Ratios:             
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.27% 13.12% 13.17% 13.03%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio  13.27% 13.12% 13.17% 13.03%
Total Capital Ratio  14.52% 14.37% 14.42% 14.28%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.46% 9.21% 9.27% 9.12%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.95% 11.41% 11.56% 11.30%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  8.08% 7.62% 7.73% 7.44%
              
Non-Financial Data:             
Number of branches  49  49  49  48 
Number of ATMs  274  273  273  274 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees  1,995  1,986  1,997  2,006 


(1)  Except for the efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended March 31, 2026.

(2)  Return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible book value per share as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to outstanding shares. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.


Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $190,727 $186,389 $193,393 $377,116 $385,495
Available-for-sale investment securities  15,867  14,884  12,469  30,751  25,619
Held-to-maturity investment securities  15,121  15,063  16,299  30,184  32,946
Other  10,652  13,362  14,578  24,014  27,829
Total interest income  232,367  229,698  236,739  462,065  471,889
Interest expense               
Deposits  61,220  62,064  70,289  123,284  141,998
Short-term borrowings      2,627    5,226
Other  154  104  240  258  556
Total interest expense  61,374  62,168  73,156  123,542  147,780
Net interest income  170,993  167,530  163,583  338,523  324,109
Provision for credit losses  5,600  5,000  4,500  10,600  15,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  165,393  162,530  159,083  327,923  309,109
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts  8,316  8,156  7,830  16,472  15,365
Credit and debit card fees  15,402  15,083  15,913  30,485  30,387
Other service charges and fees  14,409  13,784  13,350  28,193  25,517
Trust and investment services income  9,074  9,146  9,154  18,220  18,524
Bank-owned life insurance  7,069  4,091  4,724  11,160  9,095
Investment securities gains, net          37
Other  6,011  2,559  2,987  8,570  5,510
Total noninterest income  60,281  52,819  53,958  113,100  104,435
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits  62,376  64,090  59,501  126,466  119,605
Contracted services and professional fees  18,402  13,964  15,997  32,366  30,836
Occupancy  7,902  7,816  7,934  15,718  16,034
Equipment  14,563  14,781  14,037  29,344  27,908
Regulatory assessment and fees  3,417  3,248  3,759  6,665  7,582
Advertising and marketing  2,178  2,252  2,035  4,430  4,214
Card rewards program  8,403  8,404  8,406  16,807  16,325
Other  13,204  13,330  13,270  26,534  25,995
Total noninterest expense  130,445  127,885  124,939  258,330  248,499
Income before provision for income taxes  95,229  87,464  88,102  182,693  165,045
Provision for income taxes  21,854  19,680  14,855  41,534  32,550
Net income $73,375 $67,784 $73,247 $141,159 $132,495
Basic earnings per share $0.60 $0.55 $0.58 $1.16 $1.05
Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.55 $0.58 $1.15 $1.05
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares  121,669,238  122,457,604  125,321,837  122,061,243  125,799,060
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares  122,339,836  123,345,708  125,833,064  122,830,138  126,493,569



Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except share amount) 2026  2026  2025  2025 
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $263,762  $225,727  $228,734  $304,624 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  748,734   1,493,421   1,249,018   1,094,411 
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $2,275,837 as of June 30, 2026, $2,270,792 as of March 31, 2026, $2,246,716 as of December 31, 2025 and $2,097,906 as of June 30, 2025)  2,094,699   2,080,004   2,076,233   1,891,654 
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: $3,035,475 as of June 30, 2026, $3,074,133 as of March 31, 2026, $3,188,775 as of December 31, 2025 and $3,230,698 as of June 30, 2025)  3,411,684   3,480,022   3,533,082   3,658,814 
Loans held for sale        1,370    
Loans and leases  14,577,299   14,440,835   14,312,529   14,351,869 
Less: allowance for credit losses  168,056   169,318   168,468   167,825 
Net loans and leases  14,409,243   14,271,517   14,144,061   14,184,044 
             
Premises and equipment, net  304,025   302,807   303,496   299,149 
Accrued interest receivable  76,622   77,286   77,641   77,943 
Bank-owned life insurance  521,137   514,069   513,182   502,419 
Goodwill  995,492   995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights  4,302   4,470   4,638   4,828 
Other assets  816,349   819,733   828,305   823,769 
Total assets $23,646,049  $24,264,548  $23,955,252  $23,837,147 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Interest-bearing $13,706,392  $14,257,290  $13,968,376  $13,386,987 
Noninterest-bearing  6,447,789   6,520,063   6,547,292   6,844,432 
Total deposits  20,154,181   20,777,353   20,515,668   20,231,419 
Short-term borrowings           250,000 
Retirement benefits payable  97,409   98,220   99,052   95,357 
Other liabilities  568,431   621,215   571,167   565,826 
Total liabilities  20,820,021   21,496,788   21,185,887   21,142,602 
             
Stockholders' equity            
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 142,661,019 / 121,680,634 shares as of June 30, 2026, issued/outstanding: 142,627,813 / 121,648,973 shares as of March 31, 2026, issued/outstanding: 142,184,584 / 122,689,256 shares as of December 31, 2025 and issued/outstanding: 142,173,027 / 124,683,544 shares as of June 30, 2025)  1,427   1,426   1,422   1,422 
Additional paid-in capital  2,584,578   2,580,501   2,576,540   2,567,936 
Retained earnings  1,156,028   1,114,759   1,078,885   1,000,997 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (359,793)  (372,747)  (368,140)  (407,008)
Treasury stock (20,980,385 shares as of June 30, 2026, 20,978,840 shares as of March 31, 2026, 19,495,328 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 17,489,483 shares as of June 30, 2025)  (556,212)  (556,179)  (519,342)  (468,802)
Total stockholders' equity  2,826,028   2,767,760   2,769,365   2,694,545 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $23,646,049  $24,264,548  $23,955,252  $23,837,147 



Average Balances and Interest Rates                       Table 4
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,142.4 $10.5 3.68%$1,455.0 $13.2 3.68%$1,276.8 $14.1 4.45%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,081.7  15.8 3.05  2,050.7  14.9 2.91  1,869.3  12.5 2.67 
Non-Taxable  0.4   4.42  0.8   4.86  1.3   5.27 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                         
Taxable  2,860.7  12.1 1.69  2,916.5  12.0 1.64  3,099.9  13.2 1.70 
Non-Taxable  590.3  3.3 2.23  592.6  3.5 2.39  596.5  3.3 2.21 
Total Investment Securities  5,533.1  31.2 2.26  5,560.6  30.4 2.19  5,567.0  29.0 2.08 
Loans Held for Sale  0.6   5.68  0.9   5.87  0.3   6.86 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial  2,275.4  32.3 5.69  2,170.6  30.8 5.75  2,291.5  35.2 6.16 
Commercial real estate  4,736.0  67.6 5.73  4,608.4  65.0 5.72  4,392.5  66.9 6.11 
Construction  770.2  12.4 6.48  775.5  12.4 6.48  900.4  14.9 6.66 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgage  4,038.8  40.9 4.05  4,081.8  41.0 4.02  4,104.1  40.2 3.92 
Home equity line  1,181.8  14.2 4.82  1,175.4  13.7 4.71  1,154.4  13.4 4.64 
Consumer  1,044.1  20.1 7.74  1,034.5  20.0 7.84  1,013.9  19.2 7.58 
Lease financing  441.9  3.9 3.51  443.2  4.1 3.75  432.1  4.2 3.90 
Total Loans and Leases  14,488.2  191.4 5.30  14,289.4  187.0 5.29  14,288.9  194.0 5.44 
Other Earning Assets  28.7  0.2 2.36  26.7  0.1 2.52  34.6  0.4 4.94 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,193.0  233.3 4.41  21,332.6  230.7 4.37  21,167.6  237.5 4.50 
Cash and Due from Banks  239.1       226.4       222.3      
Other Assets  2,522.3       2,524.3       2,469.5      
Total Assets $23,954.4      $24,083.3      $23,859.4      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $6,407.4 $19.6 1.23%$6,404.5 $18.9 1.20%$6,247.5 $21.0 1.35%
Money Market  4,321.3  19.5 1.81  4,358.9  19.8 1.84  3,822.1  22.8 2.39 
Time  3,275.3  22.1 2.71  3,381.3  23.4 2.80  3,389.4  26.5 3.14 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  14,004.0  61.2 1.75  14,144.7  62.1 1.78  13,459.0  70.3 2.09 
Other Short-Term Borrowings            250.0  2.6 4.22 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  19.5  0.2 3.16  12.5  0.1 3.40  20.8  0.2 4.62 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  14,023.5  61.4 1.76  14,157.2  62.2 1.78  13,729.8  73.1 2.14 
Net Interest Income    $171.9      $168.5      $164.4   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.65%      2.59%      2.36%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.25%      3.19%      3.11%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,479.3       6,478.9       6,821.0      
Other Liabilities  654.7       658.4       644.7      
Stockholders' Equity  2,796.9       2,788.8       2,663.9      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $23,954.4      $24,083.3      $23,859.4      


(1)  Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)  Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.9 million, $1.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

(3)  Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)  Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.



Average Balances and Interest Rates               Table 5
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1,297.9 $23.7 3.68%$1,224.3 $27.0 4.44%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities                 
Taxable  2,066.3  30.7 2.98  1,880.3  25.6 2.73 
Non-Taxable  0.6   4.71  1.3   5.38 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities                 
Taxable  2,888.4  24.1 1.67  3,131.8  26.8 1.71 
Non-Taxable  591.4  6.8 2.31  597.7  7.0 2.36 
Total Investment Securities  5,546.7  61.6 2.22  5,611.1  59.4 2.12 
Loans Held for Sale  0.8   5.79  0.3   6.54 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial  2,223.3  63.1 5.72  2,244.4  68.8 6.18 
Commercial real estate  4,672.5  132.7 5.73  4,406.3  133.3 6.10 
Construction  772.8  24.8 6.48  918.6  30.4 6.67 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgage  4,060.2  81.9 4.03  4,127.1  81.2 3.93 
Home equity line  1,178.6  27.8 4.76  1,152.1  26.4 4.62 
Consumer  1,039.4  40.1 7.79  1,016.6  38.1 7.56 
Lease financing  442.6  8.0 3.63  434.3  8.5 3.95 
Total Loans and Leases  14,389.4  378.4 5.29  14,299.4  386.7 5.44 
Other Earning Assets  27.6  0.3 2.44  33.3  0.8 5.20 
Total Earning Assets(2)  21,262.4  464.0 4.39  21,168.4  473.9 4.50 
Cash and Due from Banks  232.8       229.0      
Other Assets  2,523.3       2,477.4      
Total Assets $24,018.5      $23,874.8      
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $6,406.0 $38.5 1.21%$6,240.1 $42.2 1.36%
Money Market  4,340.0  39.3 1.83  3,871.8  45.8 2.38 
Time  3,328.0  45.5 2.76  3,353.5  54.0 3.25 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  14,074.0  123.3 1.77  13,465.4  142.0 2.13 
Other Short-Term Borrowings       250.0  5.2 4.22 
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  16.0  0.2 3.25  24.1  0.6 4.65 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  14,090.0  123.5 1.77  13,739.5  147.8 2.17 
Net Interest Income    $340.5      $326.1   
Interest Rate Spread(3)       2.62%      2.33%
Net Interest Margin(4)       3.22%      3.10%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  6,479.1       6,851.4      
Other Liabilities  656.5       630.9      
Stockholders' Equity  2,792.9       2,653.0      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $24,018.5      $23,874.8      


(1)  Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2)  Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $2.0 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

(3)  Interest rate spread is the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis.

(4)  Net interest margin is net interest income annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, divided by average total earning assets.



          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
  Compared to March 31, 2026
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(2.7) $  $(2.7)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  0.2   0.7   0.9 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (0.2)  0.3   0.1 
Non-Taxable     (0.2)  (0.2)
Total Investment Securities     0.8   0.8 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  1.8   (0.3)  1.5 
Commercial real estate  2.4   0.2   2.6 
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (0.4)  0.3   (0.1)
Home equity line  0.1   0.4   0.5 
Consumer  0.2   (0.1)  0.1 
Lease financing     (0.2)  (0.2)
Total Loans and Leases  4.1   0.3   4.4 
Other Earning Assets  0.1      0.1 
Total Change in Interest Income  1.5   1.1   2.6 
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings     0.7   0.7 
Money Market  (0.1)  (0.2)  (0.3)
Time  (0.6)  (0.7)  (1.3)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (0.7)  (0.2)  (0.9)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  0.1      0.1 
Total Change in Interest Expense  (0.6)  (0.2)  (0.8)
Change in Net Interest Income $2.1  $1.3  $3.4 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.



Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 7
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
  Compared to June 30, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(1.4) $(2.2) $(3.6)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  1.4   1.9   3.3 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (1.0)  (0.1)  (1.1)
Total Investment Securities  0.4   1.8   2.2 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.2)  (2.7)  (2.9)
Commercial real estate  5.0   (4.3)  0.7 
Construction  (2.1)  (0.4)  (2.5)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (0.6)  1.3   0.7 
Home equity line  0.3   0.5   0.8 
Consumer  0.5   0.4   0.9 
Lease financing  0.1   (0.4)  (0.3)
Total Loans and Leases  3.0   (5.6)  (2.6)
Other Earning Assets     (0.2)  (0.2)
Total Change in Interest Income  2.0   (6.2)  (4.2)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  0.5   (1.9)  (1.4)
Money Market  2.7   (6.0)  (3.3)
Time  (0.9)  (3.5)  (4.4)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  2.3   (11.4)  (9.1)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (1.3)  (1.3)  (2.6)
Total Change in Interest Expense  1.0   (12.7)  (11.7)
Change in Net Interest Income $1.0  $6.5  $7.5 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.


Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 8
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
  Compared to June 30, 2025
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total(1)
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1.5  $(4.8) $(3.3)
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities         
Taxable  2.6   2.5   5.1 
Held-to-Maturity Investment Securities         
Taxable  (2.1)  (0.6)  (2.7)
Non-Taxable  (0.1)  (0.1)  (0.2)
Total Investment Securities  0.4   1.8   2.2 
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (0.6)  (5.1)  (5.7)
Commercial real estate  7.8   (8.4)  (0.6)
Construction  (4.7)  (0.9)  (5.6)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  (1.3)  2.0   0.7 
Home equity line  0.6   0.8   1.4 
Consumer  0.8   1.2   2.0 
Lease financing  0.2   (0.7)  (0.5)
Total Loans and Leases  2.8   (11.1)  (8.3)
Other Earning Assets  (0.1)  (0.4)  (0.5)
Total Change in Interest Income  4.6   (14.5)  (9.9)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  1.1   (4.8)  (3.7)
Money Market  5.0   (11.5)  (6.5)
Time  (0.4)  (8.1)  (8.5)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  5.7   (24.4)  (18.7)
Other Short-Term Borrowings  (2.6)  (2.6)  (5.2)
Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities  (0.2)  (0.2)  (0.4)
Total Change in Interest Expense  2.9   (27.2)  (24.3)
Change in Net Interest Income $1.7  $12.7  $14.4 


(1)   The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.



             
Loans and Leases           Table 9
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025
Commercial and industrial $2,339,882 $2,241,882 $2,171,333 $2,370,210
Commercial real estate  4,783,130  4,715,741  4,590,326  4,411,585
Construction  731,766  769,302  808,275  884,306
Residential:            
Residential mortgage  4,044,207  4,063,933  4,096,300  4,085,827
Home equity line  1,181,396  1,176,228  1,178,527  1,161,876
Total residential  5,225,603  5,240,161  5,274,827  5,247,703
Consumer  1,046,461  1,030,002  1,025,838  1,011,125
Lease financing  450,457  443,747  441,930  426,940
Total loans and leases $14,577,299 $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,351,869


Deposits           Table 10
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025
Demand $6,447,789 $6,520,063 $6,547,292 $6,844,432
Savings  6,132,746  6,566,192  6,308,873  6,219,801
Money Market  4,283,982  4,310,474  4,289,370  3,777,681
Time  3,289,664  3,380,624  3,370,133  3,389,505
Total Deposits $20,154,181 $20,777,353 $20,515,668 $20,231,419


             
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More           Table 11
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025
Non-Performing Assets            
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases            
Commercial Loans:            
Commercial and industrial $4,054 $4,960 $8,805 $1,184
Commercial real estate  2,879  2,952  3,007  3,185
Construction  1,788  1,788  1,788  904
Lease financing  680  691  734  
Total Commercial Loans  9,401  10,391  14,334  5,273
Residential Loans:            
Residential mortgage  18,675  17,665  16,423  15,032
Home equity line  11,425  11,624  10,271  8,286
Total Residential Loans  30,100  29,289  26,694  23,318
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases  39,501  39,680  41,028  28,591
Total Non-Performing Assets $39,501 $39,680 $41,028 $28,591
             
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More            
Commercial and industrial $249 $715 $318 $942
Residential mortgage  771  9  55  309
Consumer  3,073  3,620  2,984  3,187
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $4,093 $4,344 $3,357 $4,438
             
Total Loans and Leases $14,577,299 $14,440,835 $14,312,529 $14,351,869


                 
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments Table 12
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026  2026  2025  2026  2025  
Balance at Beginning of Period $204,265  $204,165  $199,959  $204,165  $193,240  
Loans and Leases Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  (769)  (2,625)  (688)  (3,394)  (2,147) 
Lease financing        (82)     (82) 
Total Commercial Loans  (769)  (2,625)  (770)  (3,394)  (2,229) 
Home equity line  (23)     (16)  (23)  (30) 
Consumer  (5,490)  (4,844)  (4,543)  (10,334)  (9,568) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (6,282)  (7,469)  (5,329)  (13,751)  (11,827) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off                
Commercial Loans:                
Commercial and industrial  281   266   196   547   599  
Commercial real estate              251  
Lease financing     3      3     
Total Commercial Loans  281   269   196   550   850  
Residential Loans:                
Residential mortgage  16   13   109   29   129  
Home equity line  28   39   32   67   96  
Total Residential Loans  44   52   141   96   225  
Consumer  1,820   2,248   1,705   4,068   3,684  
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off  2,145   2,569   2,042   4,714   4,759  
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (4,137)  (4,900)  (3,287)  (9,037)  (7,068) 
Provision for Credit Losses  5,600   5,000   4,500   10,600   15,000  
Balance at End of Period $205,728  $204,265  $201,172  $205,728  $201,172  
Components:                
Allowance for Credit Losses $168,056  $169,318  $167,825  $168,056  $167,825  
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments  37,672   34,947   33,347   37,672   33,347  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $205,728  $204,265  $201,172  $205,728  $201,172  
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $14,488,213  $14,289,418  $14,288,918  $14,389,365  $14,299,400  
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)  0.11 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.10 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding  1.15 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.17 %
Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Non-accrual Loans and Leases  4.25x   4.27x   5.87x   4.25x   5.87x  


(1)   Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended March 31, 2026.


Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator  Table 13
                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
                    Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Commercial Lending                           
Commercial and Industrial                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass $121,498 $265,147 $116,522 $63,411 $57,461 $302,522 $1,229,183 $30,382 $2,186,126
Special Mention  439  6,038  692  1,689  2,473  807  8,308    20,446
Substandard  145  687  2,334  376  2,998  18,736  15,143    40,419
Other(1)  11,798  14,486  7,222  3,453  2,601  1,743  51,588    92,891
Total Commercial and Industrial  133,880  286,358  126,770  68,929  65,533  323,808  1,304,222  30,382  2,339,882
Current period gross charge-offs    84  46    10  1,392  1,862    3,394
                            
Commercial Real Estate                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  439,619  723,674  369,595  404,872  658,129  1,814,129  117,006  6,353  4,533,377
Special Mention      3,623  1,652  104,548  71,474  2,376    183,673
Substandard  969    5,309  695  37,564  16,219  5,207    65,963
Other(1)            117      117
Total Commercial Real Estate  440,588  723,674  378,527  407,219  800,241  1,901,939  124,589  6,353  4,783,130
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Construction                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  55,488  124,793  219,701  61,476  169,561  31,308  44,234    706,561
Special Mention            904      904
Other(1)  3,050  7,895  5,419  3,773  1,723  1,762  679    24,301
Total Construction  58,538  132,688  225,120  65,249  171,284  33,974  44,913    731,766
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Lease Financing                           
Risk rating:                           
Pass  94,390  63,777  77,896  84,839  35,648  92,657      449,207
Special Mention      77  419  74        570
Substandard      680            680
Total Lease Financing  94,390  63,777  78,653  85,258  35,722  92,657      450,457
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Total Commercial Lending $727,396 $1,206,497 $809,070 $626,655 $1,072,780 $2,352,378 $1,473,724 $36,735 $8,305,235
Current period gross charge-offs $ $84 $46 $ $10 $1,392 $1,862 $ $3,394

(continued)

                       Revolving   
                       Loans   
                       Converted   
  Term Loans Revolving to Term   
  Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans   
(continued)                   Amortized Amortized   
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total
Residential Lending                           
Residential Mortgage                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $118,185 $192,744 $132,076 $163,841 $426,056 $2,240,745 $ $ $3,273,647
680 - 739  13,300  21,120  19,686  27,538  62,622  267,910      412,176
620 - 679  6,310  3,842  5,882  4,488  28,030  68,426      116,978
550 - 619    2,487  1,953  1,251  2,653  22,325      30,669
Less than 550        1,143  3,504  14,639      19,286
No Score(3)  7,172  6,764  3,098  4,753  15,334  49,997      87,118
Other(2)  2,645  22,254  7,104  11,039  13,174  40,616  7,501    104,333
Total Residential Mortgage  147,612  249,211  169,799  214,053  551,373  2,704,658  7,501    4,044,207
Current period gross charge-offs                  
                            
Home Equity Line                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater              938,399  343  938,742
680 - 739              171,860  1,294  173,154
620 - 679              42,343  785  43,128
550 - 619              13,793  624  14,417
Less than 550              11,162  30  11,192
No Score(3)              763    763
Total Home Equity Line              1,178,320  3,076  1,181,396
Current period gross charge-offs              23    23
                            
Total Residential Lending $147,612 $249,211 $169,799 $214,053 $551,373 $2,704,658 $1,185,821 $3,076 $5,225,603
Current period gross charge-offs $ $ $ $ $ $ $23 $ $23
                            
Consumer Lending                           
FICO:                           
740 and greater $60,328 $93,986 $54,390 $34,205 $35,359 $12,947 $99,798 $56 $391,069
680 - 739  49,967  75,396  37,212  20,373  17,060  7,497  85,511  556  293,572
620 - 679  30,116  38,437  16,008  9,023  9,299  4,877  51,080  896  159,736
550 - 619  6,036  12,294  8,393  5,766  5,734  3,529  17,345  845  59,942
Less than 550  1,239  5,754  4,578  2,826  2,807  1,750  5,927  537  25,418
No Score(3)  2,691  332  4  22    15  35,963  165  39,192
Other(2)  201  3,921        1,485  71,925    77,532
Total Consumer Lending $150,578 $230,120 $120,585 $72,215 $70,259 $32,100 $367,549 $3,055 $1,046,461
Current period gross charge-offs $60 $1,689 $1,147 $827 $532 $1,262 $4,447 $370 $10,334
                            
Total Loans and Leases $1,025,586 $1,685,828 $1,099,454 $912,923 $1,694,412 $5,089,136 $3,027,094 $42,866 $14,577,299
Current period gross charge-offs $60 $1,773 $1,193 $827 $542 $2,654 $6,332 $370 $13,751


(1)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score (680 and above). As of June 30, 2026, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(2)   Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating. As of June 30, 2026, the majority of the loans in this population were current.

(3)   No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14
  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $73,375 $67,784 $73,247 $141,159 $132,495 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $2,796,857 $2,788,826 $2,663,850 $2,792,863 $2,652,975 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,801,365 $1,793,334 $1,668,358 $1,797,371 $1,657,483 
                 
Average total assets $23,954,425 $24,083,280 $23,859,410 $24,018,496 $23,874,849 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $22,958,933 $23,087,788 $22,863,918 $23,023,004 $22,879,357 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)  10.52% 9.86% 11.03% 10.19% 10.07%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  16.34% 15.33% 17.61% 15.84% 16.12%
                 
Return on average total assets(1)  1.23% 1.14% 1.23% 1.19% 1.12%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.28% 1.19% 1.28% 1.24% 1.17%


           
  As of As of As of As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2026 2025 2025 
Balance Sheet Data:             
Total stockholders' equity $2,826,028 $2,767,760 $2,769,365 $2,694,545 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity $1,830,536 $1,772,268 $1,773,873 $1,699,053 
              
Total assets $23,646,049 $24,264,548 $23,955,252 $23,837,147 
Less: goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets $22,650,557 $23,269,056 $22,959,760 $22,841,655 
              
Shares outstanding  121,680,634  121,648,973  122,689,256  124,683,544 
              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  11.95% 11.41% 11.56% 11.30%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)  8.08% 7.62% 7.73% 7.44%
              
Book value per share $23.22 $22.75 $22.57 $21.61 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $15.04 $14.57 $14.46 $13.63 


(1)   Annualized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended March 31, 2026.


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