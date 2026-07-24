Amaero Shares Investor Briefing Recording

MCDONALD, Tenn., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory alloy and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing components utilized by the defense, space, aviation and medical industries is pleased to share a recording of the Investor Webinar to discuss the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending June 30, 2026.

Shareholders can review the recording here:

https://investorhub.amaero.com.au/activity-updates/PbVb4P-year-end-fy2026-investor-webinar-recording

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Inc.

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com



Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Inc. (ASX:3DA) is an ASX-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of additive manufacturing (AM) powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.