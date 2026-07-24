LGI Homes Expands in North Dallas with the Opening of Blue Ridge Crossing

BLUE RIDGE, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of Blue Ridge Crossing, a brand-new community bringing affordable, upgraded homes to the growing town of Blue Ridge, Texas. Offering exceptional value, thoughtfully designed floor plans, and a desirable location, Blue Ridge Crossing provides homebuyers with the opportunity to enjoy small-town charm while staying conveniently located near the best that the north Dallas area has to offer.

Designed for a variety of lifestyles, Blue Ridge Crossing will include 212 homesites upon completion and a diverse collection of thoughtfully crafted homes with three, four, and five bedrooms. Every home is built with LGI Homes' renowned CompleteHome™ package, providing today's most desirable features and finishes without the added cost of upgrades. Homeowners will enjoy Whirlpool® stainless steel kitchen appliances, premium hard-surface countertops, designer cabinetry, luxury plank flooring, energy-efficient features, and professionally designed interiors that are move-in ready from day one.

Blue Ridge Crossing offers 11 floor plans ranging from approximately 1,300 to 2,500 square feet, giving buyers a variety of options to fit their needs. Homes are priced from the $290s and include spacious kitchens, open-concept living spaces, private owner's suites, versatile lofts, attached two-car garages, and outdoor living spaces designed for everyday comfort.

Available floor plans include:

Hawthorn – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,301 sq. ft.

Cedar – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,356 sq. ft.

Collin – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,425 sq. ft.

Colorado – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,561 sq. ft.

Sage – 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,603 sq. ft.

Jasmine – 4 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage, 1,752 sq. ft.

Primrose – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 1,772 sq. ft.

Jade – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,045 sq. ft.

Cypress – 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,054 sq. ft.

Rockcress – 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,232 sq. ft.

Cottonwood – 5 beds, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, 2,501 sq. ft.





“We are excited to bring LGI Homes to Blue Ridge, Texas,” stated Gerardo Soria, Sales Manager at Blue Ridge Crossing. “With its welcoming small-town charm, Blue Ridge is the perfect setting for our affordable, quality-built homes. We are proud to offer homebuyers a unique opportunity to own a home and experience the peaceful lifestyle of this rural paradise.”

Beyond beautifully designed homes, Blue Ridge Crossing offers a location that makes it easy to enjoy both peaceful living and everyday convenience. Positioned near Melissa, McKinney, and other nearby employment and shopping destinations, residents will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of Blue Ridge. Families will appreciate being zoned to the highly regarded Blue Ridge Independent School District, and outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy nearby parks, walking trails, and the recreational opportunities at Lavon Lake, including boating, fishing, camping, and waterfront activities.

To celebrate the grand opening, LGI Homes will host a special sales event on August 8–9, 2026, featuring exclusive, limited-time savings available only during the event weekend. Prospective homebuyers are invited to explore available floor plans and learn more about the exceptional value offered at Blue Ridge Crossing.

For more information or to schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (866) 897-9812 ext. 677 or visit the Blue Ridge Crossing Information Center located at 111 Cotton Gin Avenue, Blue Ridge, Texas.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14e3349f-43f9-4de2-8307-cd2f556e836d