Immutep Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that an abstract for the investigator-initiated EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial evaluating its first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alfa (“efti”), has been accepted for presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place 23–27 October 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The abstract reports health-related quality of life (HRQoL) data from EFTISARC-NEO. Details of the accepted abstract and poster are as follows:

Title Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) during neoadjuvant treatment with eftilagimod alfa, pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS) – results from EFTISARC-NEO trial Trial EFTISARC-NEO (investigator-initiated Phase II; NCT06128863) Session category ePoster First Author Pawel Teterycz, M.D., Maria Skłodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology (MSCNRIO), Warsaw, Poland Presentation # 3788eP Abstract online Monday, 19 October 2026 at 00:05 CEST (ESMO website)



The full abstract will be published on the ESMO Congress 2026 website on Monday, 19 October 2026. The presentation will subsequently be made available on Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development, regulatory progress and potential benefits of eftilagimod alfa. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory developments, and the Company’s ability to advance its product candidates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Immutep undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This announcement has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

US Investors/Media

Matthew Beck, astr partners

+1 (917) 415-1750; matthew.beck@astrpartners.com