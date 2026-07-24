LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondra Health, a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform, today published its 2026 GLP-1 Treatment and Pharmacy Guide, naming every licensed compounding pharmacy that fills its prescriptions and the medical group that issues them.

Most of the category does not make that disclosure. Platforms commonly describe sourcing as “trusted U.S.-licensed compounding pharmacies” without identifying one. A patient reading that has no way to check anything.

The barrier is no longer awareness. A 2025 RAND Corporation survey of nearly 9,000 adults found 14% were interested in GLP-1 medications but had not started, and J.P. Morgan Research projects roughly 30 million U.S. users by 2030, up from about 10 million today.

Ondra Health identifies five eligible pharmacy partners: Hallandale Pharmacy, Boudreaux's New Drug Store, Vials RX, New Life RX / Apothecary Pharma, and White Label Pharmacy / Nova Specialty Pharmacy. Each is a state-licensed 503A or 503B compounding pharmacy. Availability depends on medication, formulation, and state, and eligible patients select their pharmacy before intake.

Prescriptions are issued by independent licensed providers through Wasef Health, PC, a medical group led by Michael Wasef, MD (NPI 1417261926), serving eligible patients in all 50 states.

Pricing is published openly: compounded semaglutide at $149 monthly or $339 quarterly, compounded tirzepatide at $219 monthly or $549 quarterly. The price stays the same across every titration dose and includes provider review, medication if prescribed, supplies, shipping, and clinical messaging, with no membership fee.

“Telling patients to do their research is meaningless if the information they need isn't published anywhere,” said an Ondra Health spokesperson. “We name the pharmacies, we name the medical group, and we publish the price. Anyone can verify all three before starting.”

Ondra Health is LegitScript-certified and HIPAA-compliant. Pharmacy partners, state availability, and published at ondra.health.

About Ondra Health

Ondra Health is an independently owned, Los Angeles–based telehealth platform offering compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide through independent licensed providers and state-licensed 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies.

Media Contact

Ondra Health — care@ondra.health

Important Information

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not therapeutically equivalent to FDA-approved drug products. All prescribing decisions are made solely by independent licensed providers. Individual results vary.