Liberty Global Reports Q2 2026 Results

DENVER, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Global Ltd. announces its Q2 2026 financial results.

CEO Mike Fries stated, “In the second quarter, we continued to execute against our strategic priorities including taking key steps towards unlocking value for shareholders through the planned Ziggo Group spin-off as early as mid-2027:

Liberty Telecom: Our Telecom operations continued to focus on driving commercial momentum and investing in the future-proofing of our infrastructure. In the Benelux, VodafoneZiggo delivered positive broadband net adds with the best quarterly performance in six years driven by continued execution of the How We Win plan, while Telenet delivered the fifth consecutive quarter of positive broadband net adds, supported by strong cross-sell campaigns and sales execution. In the UK, broadband and postpaid trading performance improved year-over-year at Virgin Media O2, while the full fiber network expansion hit a milestone 9 million 1 premises. Virgin Media Ireland delivered positive postpaid mobile net adds for the sixth consecutive quarter and positive total broadband net adds 2 , supported by strong wholesale performance.





Our Telecom operations continued to focus on driving commercial momentum and investing in the future-proofing of our infrastructure. In the Benelux, delivered positive broadband net adds with the best quarterly performance in six years driven by continued execution of the How We Win plan, while delivered the fifth consecutive quarter of positive broadband net adds, supported by strong cross-sell campaigns and sales execution. In the UK, broadband and postpaid trading performance improved year-over-year at while the full fiber network expansion hit a milestone 9 million premises. delivered positive postpaid mobile net adds for the sixth consecutive quarter and positive total broadband net adds , supported by strong wholesale performance. Ziggo Group spin-off: During Q2 we made significant progress against the key steps ahead of the Ziggo Group spin-off in 2027, including the announcement of Ziggo Group management in June. In Belgium, we received approval from the Belgian Competition Authority for the fiber sharing agreement with Proximus, enabling a full separation of the capital structures at Telenet and Wyre. In the Netherlands, we remain on-track to close the acquisition of Vodafone's 50% stake in Vodafone Ziggo by the end of July, with all approvals met to close.





During Q2 we made significant progress against the key steps ahead of the Ziggo Group spin-off in 2027, including the announcement of Ziggo Group management in June. In Belgium, we received approval from the Belgian Competition Authority for the fiber sharing agreement with Proximus, enabling a full separation of the capital structures at Telenet and Wyre. In the Netherlands, we remain on-track to close the acquisition of Vodafone's 50% stake in Vodafone Ziggo by the end of July, with all approvals met to close. Liberty Growth: In the second quarter, we completed the full exit of our remaining stake in EdgeConneX for total proceeds of $604m representing >30% IRR on our investment and bringing our year-to-date disposals to ~$900m. The portfolio remains concentrated, with the top five investments comprising over 50% of the $2.9 billion 3 FMV. We are continuing to focus on areas where we see conviction in our right-to-play, with strong structural tailwinds and a clear path to value monetization over time.





In the second quarter, we completed the full exit of our remaining stake in EdgeConneX for total proceeds of $604m representing >30% IRR on our investment and bringing our year-to-date disposals to ~$900m. The portfolio remains concentrated, with the top five investments comprising over 50% of the $2.9 billion FMV. We are continuing to focus on areas where we see conviction in our right-to-play, with strong structural tailwinds and a clear path to value monetization over time. Liberty Global: Year-to-date we have achieved ~$1.2 billion in asset monetizations, including Growth portfolio disposals of ~$900m and a ~$340m asset-backed loan secured by a portion of our Wyre stake. As a result, we are upgrading our year-end corporate cash target from ~$1.5 billion to ~$2.0 billion4. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and rotation, while continuing to execute our strategy and return value directly to shareholders."



For more information, including the bond update by credit silo, please see our full release here: https://www.libertyglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/LG-Q2-2026-Press-Release.pdf

Key Summary of Operating and Financial Highlights5,6

Three months ended

June 30, Increase/(decrease) Six months ended

June 30, Increase/(decrease) 2026 2025 Reported % Rebased %7 2026 2025 Reported % Rebased %7 in millions, except % amounts Revenue Telenet $ 753.1 $ 785.1 (4.1 ) (1.0 ) $ 1,512.5 $ 1,528.3 (1.0 ) (0.7 ) Wyre 197.8 195.0 1.4 (1.0 ) 396.7 375.8 5.6 (1.0 ) VM Ireland 122.4 122.8 (0.3 ) (2.7 ) 249.4 238.6 4.5 (2.0 ) Consolidated Liberty Telecom 1,073.3 1,102.9 (2.7 ) 2,158.6 2,142.7 0.7 Liberty Growth 110.8 163.8 (32.4 ) (27.9 ) 288.4 291.1 (0.9 ) (0.6 ) Liberty Corporate 232.7 223.7 4.0 (3.7 ) 471.9 431.1 9.5 (3.5 ) Consolidated intercompany eliminations (244.8 ) (221.3 ) N.M. N.M. (472.3 ) (424.6 ) N.M. N.M. Total consolidated $ 1,172.0 $ 1,269.1 (7.7 ) (6.0 ) $ 2,446.6 $ 2,440.3 0.3 (1.5 ) Nonconsolidated 50% owned Liberty Telecom: VMO2 JV $ 3,220.3 $ 3,373.5 (4.5 ) (7.9 ) $ 6,442.7 $ 6,499.8 (0.9 ) (7.2 ) VodafoneZiggo JV $ 1,133.7 $ 1,123.3 0.9 (1.5 ) $ 2,282.2 $ 2,175.3 4.9 (1.7 ) Net earnings (loss) Liberty Global Consolidated $ (357.8 ) $ (2,773.8 ) 87.1 $ 0.4 $ (4,097.1 ) 100.0 Liberty Growth $ (59.5 ) $ (36.7 ) (62.1 ) $ (99.3 ) $ (50.5 ) (96.6 ) Liberty Corporate $ (274.1 ) $ (2,700.5 ) 89.9 $ 88.7 $ (4,106.6 ) 102.2 Adjusted EBITDA Telenet $ 197.0 $ 185.1 6.4 4.8 $ 380.9 $ 340.9 11.7 6.7 Wyre 141.6 152.9 (7.4 ) (9.4 ) 295.9 298.7 (0.9 ) (7.0 ) VM Ireland 40.4 41.4 (2.4 ) (4.7 ) 78.8 78.6 0.3 (5.8 ) Consolidated Liberty Telecom 379.0 379.4 (0.1 ) 755.6 718.2 5.2 Liberty Growth (25.7 ) (13.3 ) (93.2 ) 9.1 (23.7 ) (3.0 ) (690.0 ) 31.3 Liberty Corporate (18.0 ) (20.8 ) 13.5 N.M. (20.3 ) (35.3 ) 42.5 N.M. Consolidated intercompany eliminations (10.4 ) (10.0 ) N.M. N.M. (20.2 ) (20.0 ) N.M. N.M. Total consolidated $ 324.9 $ 335.3 (3.1 ) (4.2 ) $ 691.4 $ 659.9 4.8 (1.3 ) Nonconsolidated 50% owned Liberty Telecom: VMO2 JV $ 1,180.3 $ 1,172.3 0.7 (2.2 ) $ 2,272.1 $ 2,245.7 1.2 (4.6 ) VodafoneZiggo JV $ 470.1 $ 496.7 (5.4 ) (7.6 ) $ 952.1 $ 959.8 (0.8 ) (7.0 )





Subscriber Variance Table — June 30, 2026 vs. March 31, 2026 Fixed-Line Customer

Relationships

Broadband

Subscribers

Total

RGUs

Postpaid Mobile

Subscribers

Organic Change Summary Consolidated Reportable Segments: Telenet (14,000 ) 6,100 (53,200 ) 2,200 VM Ireland (5,900 ) (5,000 ) (13,500 ) 3,000 Total Consolidated Reportable Segments (19,900 ) 1,100 (66,700 ) 5,200 Q2 2026 Consolidated Reportable Segments Adjustments: Telenet — — — 2,400 Nonconsolidated Reportable Segments: VMO2 JV (29,900 ) (28,200 ) (208,200 ) (63,000 ) VodafoneZiggo JV(i) 1,700 7,200 (26,700 ) 31,700

_______________

(i) Organic movements for the periods presented exclude certain B2B customers and subscribers for fixed line counts and include voice-only connections for mobile counts.



Virgin Media O2 reaches 9 million1 full-fiber premises with continued focus on network investment and quality

In Q2 2026, VMO2 delivered improved postpaid net adds for the second consecutive quarter, driven by successful commercial initiatives and wholesale growth. VMO2 also announced the agreement of a new MVNO partnership with Monzo, expanding its market leading reach in wholesale mobile. Despite the ongoing competitive intensity in the broadband market, VMO2 delivered a year-over-year improvement in broadband and postpaid mobile net adds performance, and continued to focus on upgrading the network, with full-fiber now reaching 9 million premises. VMO2 remains on track for all full-year guidance8.

Highlights for Q2

Fixed network investment: Full-fiber footprint reached a milestone 9 million premises including the nexfibre network, and gigabit speeds available across all 18.8 million serviceable homes

Full-fiber footprint reached a milestone 9 million premises including the nexfibre network, and gigabit speeds available across all 18.8 million serviceable homes New MVNO partnership: Agreed a new partnership with Monzo, underpinning VMO2's market leading position as an MVNO provider and expanding its reach in wholesale mobile

Agreed a new partnership with Monzo, underpinning VMO2's market leading position as an MVNO provider and expanding its reach in wholesale mobile Commercial initiatives: VMO2 expanded the O2 Satellite offering to iPhone users, bringing direct-to-device satellite connectivity to millions in the UK



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP, as reported by Liberty Global) 9

Revenue of $3,220.3 million, -4.5% YoY on a reported basis and -7.9% YoY on a rebased 7 basis Primarily driven by (i) the expected reduction in nexfibre construction revenue, (ii) lower consumer fixed and moderately lower consumer mobile revenue and (iii) lower business revenue as O2 Business streamlines the product portfolio, partially offset by growth in wholesale service revenue supported by MVNO momentum

basis Adjusted EBITDA 10 of $1,180.3 million, +0.7% YoY on a reported basis and -2.2% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by lower total service revenue, partially offset by (i) cost efficiency programs, (ii) a decrease in bad debt and (iii) reduced sales commissions due to a change in the amortization period

of $1,180.3 million, +0.7% YoY on a reported basis and -2.2% on a rebased basis Property and equipment additions of $573.8 million, -14.7% YoY on a reported basis and -15.7% on a rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions 10 of $606.5 million, +21.4% YoY on a reported basis and +15.2% on a rebased basis

of $606.5 million, +21.4% YoY on a reported basis and +15.2% on a rebased basis Cash flows from operating activities of $843.6 million, cash flows from investing activities of -$311.2 million and cash flows from financing activities of -$337.7 million



Q2 Financial Highlights (in IFRS, as guided to and aligned with bondholder covenants) 11

Revenue of £2,398.9 million, -5.1% YoY on a reported basis and -7.9% on a rebased basis, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction

Total service revenue was £2,042.8 million, -1.5% YoY on a reported basis and -3.9% on a rebased basis, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction

Adjusted EBITDA of £975.2 million, -0.9% YoY on a reported basis and -2.9% on a rebased basis, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction Q2 2026 included the benefit of £96.1 million of U.S. GAAP/IFRS differences, primarily related to (i) the VMO2 JV's investment in CTIL and (ii) leases

The drivers of these IFRS changes are largely consistent with those under U.S. GAAP, as detailed above



Q2 Operating Highlights

Consumer broadband net losses of 28,200, improving year-over-year despite sustained competitive intensity

Postpaid net losses of 63,000, reflecting competitive pressure in the consumer and business segments

Fixed ARPU declined by 4.6% YoY, reflecting promotional activity in the market and an accounting headwind related to the move to pounds-and-pence indexation



2026 VMO2 guidance (in IFRS) (i)

We are confirming8:

Revenue: Total service revenue decline of 3 to 5% year-over-year, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction

Total service revenue decline of 3 to 5% year-over-year, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction Adj. EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA decline of 3 to 5% year-over-year, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction

Adjusted EBITDA decline of 3 to 5% year-over-year, adjusted for the Daisy Transaction P&E additions: £2.0-£2.2B

£2.0-£2.2B Adj. FCF: Around £200m 12

Around £200m Cash distributions to shareholders: Around £200m



(i) Quantitative reconciliations to net earnings/loss (including net earnings/loss growth rates) and cash flow from operating activities for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAaL and Adjusted FCF guidance for Liberty Global and each of its OpCos cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts as we do not forecast (i) certain non-cash charges including: the components of non-operating income/expense, depreciation and amortization, and impairment, restructuring and other operating items included in net earnings/loss, nor (ii) specific changes in working capital that impact cash flows from operating activities. The items we do not forecast may vary significantly from period to period.

VodafoneZiggo delivers positive broadband net adds in the quarter with best broadband performance in over 6 years

Q2 2026 results marked an important milestone for VodafoneZiggo, with a return to positive broadband net adds while maintaining ARPU, its best performance in over six years. Postpaid mobile recorded its strongest net add performance since 2023, reflecting the success of commercial initiatives and the 'How We Win Plan' implemented in March 2025. Revenue trends improved sequentially, while Adj. EBITDA continued to be impacted by investments in network resilience and service reliability. VodafoneZiggo remains on track for all full-year guidance.

Highlights for Q2

Operational turnaround on track: Broadband net adds returned to positive, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement since the implementation of the 'How We Win Plan'

Broadband net adds returned to positive, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of improvement since the implementation of the 'How We Win Plan' Further commercial initiatives: Commercial momentum continues to be supported by a range of new propositions, including the launch of the FMC One offering, Ziggo’s “The Everything Network” campaigns, the inclusion of ESPN within standard TV packages, new SME ICT, and the rollout of fixed on the hollandsnieuwe brand

Commercial momentum continues to be supported by a range of new propositions, including the launch of the FMC One offering, Ziggo’s “The Everything Network” campaigns, the inclusion of ESPN within standard TV packages, new SME ICT, and the rollout of fixed on the hollandsnieuwe brand Network development: HFC upgrade on track with plan including upcoming 4 and 8 Gbps



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP)

Revenue of $1,133.7 million, +0.9% YoY on a reported basis and -1.5% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by lower fixed base and B2B mobile, though sequentially improving

Adjusted EBITDA of $470.1 million, -5.4% YoY on a reported basis and -7.6% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by (i) the aforementioned revenue decline, (ii) investment in network resilience and service reliability, (iii) higher programming costs, and (iv) increased marketing spend, partially offset by lower labor costs and counter inflationary pressure initiatives

Cash flows from operating activities of $243.9 million, cash flows from investing activities of -$168.2 million and cash flows from financing activities of -$144.1 million



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP) in local currency

Revenue of €975.0 million, -1.5% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA of €404.5 million, -7.6% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Q2 Operating Highlights

Broadband net adds of 7,200 due to the success of commercial initiatives driving strong B2C performance and delivering the best result in over 6 years

Postpaid net adds of 31,700 driven by strength in B2C, softened partially by the loss of some B2B contracts

Fixed ARPU remains stable at +0.6% YoY despite new frontbook pricing and ongoing recontracting



2026 VodafoneZiggo guidance (in U.S. GAAP)

We are confirming:

Revenue: Stable to low-single digit decline

Stable to low-single digit decline Adj. EBITDA: Mid- to high-single digit decline

Mid- to high-single digit decline P&E additions to revenue: 23-25%

23-25% Adj. FCF: Around €100 million 12

Around €100 million Cash distributions to shareholders: No Distributions13

Telenet delivered continued strong commercial performance in broadband, driven by successful new converged offers

Telenet's Q2 2026 results saw continued strong commercial momentum with net adds across broadband and postpaid supported by the successful revamp of its 'Go Yellow' portfolio. Telenet concluded a new agreement with DAZN for the domestic Jupiler pro league to return to Play Sports as of the 2026-2027 season. During the quarter, Telenet benefitted from the annual price indexation and Adj. EBITDA growth remained strong in part driven by the Wyre MSA reset. Telenet remains on track for all full-year guidance (under IFRS).

Highlights for Q2

Commercial momentum : Launched new modular mix-and-match (Go Yellow) bundles across all segments with targeted promotions at launch; positioning convergence as the key driver of growth

Launched new modular mix-and-match (Go Yellow) bundles across all segments with targeted promotions at launch; positioning convergence as the key driver of growth Dual-brand strategy execution: Continued growth in the value segment through BASE, complemented by Telenet’s premium FMC offering, enabling capture across the addressable market

Continued growth in the value segment through BASE, complemented by Telenet’s premium FMC offering, enabling capture across the addressable market Mobile network: Remaining on-track to complete 5G upgrade mid-2026



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP, as consolidated by Liberty Global)

Revenue of $753.1 million, -4.1% YoY on a reported basis and -1.0% on a rebased basis Primarily due (i) to a one-off revenue adjustment ($13m) linked to a VAT copyright dispute, (ii) lower fixed telephony and (iii) lower subscriber revenue relating to the strategic non-renewal of the Belgian football rights, partially offset by higher revenue from the arms-length Wyre MSA reset, introduced in May and backdated to January 2026, reflecting additional services provided and revised accounting treatment

Adjusted EBITDA of $197.0 million, +6.4% YoY on a reported basis and +4.8% on a rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDAaL of $197.4 million, +6.6% YoY on a reported basis and +4.8% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by (i) the Wyre MSA flowthrough impact, (ii) lower wholesale fees due to the new Wyre pricing model and (iii) lower programming costs in relation to the exit from the the JPL broadcasting contract with DAZN, partially offset by one-off adjustment linked to VAT copyright dispute ($13m)

Property and equipment additions of $118.4 million, -14.0% YoY on a reported basis and -15.9% on a rebased basis, reflecting lower capital intensity in line with Telenet's full year outlook

Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of $78.6 million, +65.5% YoY on a reported basis and +66.8% on a rebased basis

Cash flows from operating activities of $126.0 million, cash flows from investing activities of -$131.7 million and cash flows from financing activities of -$80.0 million

Adjusted FCF of $17.7 million



Q2 Financial Highlights (in IFRS) 11

Revenue of €659.0 million, -4.8% YoY on a reported basis and +0.7% YoY on a rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA of €225.7 million, +9.2% YoY on a reported basis and +10.4% YoY on a rebased basis Q2 2025 included a €56.3 million difference between U.S. GAAP and IFRS, including the differing treatment of the VAT copyright dispute which did not have an impact under IFRS

Adjusted EBITDAaL of €207.1 million, +10.1% YoY on a reported basis and +11.4% on a rebased basis

Property and equipment additions (including ROU assets) of €112.4 million, -21.7% YoY on a reported basis and -21.8% on a rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions (including ROU assets) of €113.3 million, +79.8% on a reported basis and + 86.7% on a rebased basis

Adjusted FCF of €16.1 million

The drivers of these IFRS changes are largely consistent with those under U.S. GAAP, as detailed above

Q2 Operating Highlights

Broadband net adds of 6,100 driven by the impact of new commercial initiatives as outlined above and continued cross-selling on the BASE brand

Postpaid net adds of 2,200 supported by the new pricing and promotional strategies, more than offsetting impacts from the heightened competitive pressure

Fixed ARPU broadly stable at -0.5% YoY14 impacted primarily by the removal of the football broadcasting from bundles and negative mix impact due to the higher BASE share, partially offset by price increases at Telenet and cross-selling impacts



2026 Telenet guidance (in IFRS and excluding Wyre) 15

We are confirming:

Revenue growth: Stable

Stable Adj. EBITDAaL: Low-single digit growth

Low-single digit growth P&E additions to revenue: Around 20%

Around 20% Adj. FCF: Return to positive Adj. FCF of around €20m

Wyre and Proximus fiber sharing agreement obtains regulatory approval, advancing the next phase of Wyre's network strategy

The Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) has approved the gigabit-network collaboration in Flanders between Wyre, Telenet, Proximus and Fiberklaar. This approval marks a key milestone in establishing one network amongst the cooperating parties, with reciprocal wholesale access, across a significant part of the region. Operationally, Wyre remains on track to meet its medium-term rollout targets and focused on efficiently deploying high-speed gigabit networks.

Highlights for Q2

Formal separation of Wyre and Telenet capital structures: Following approval of the fiber sharing agreement by the BCA, the capital structures of Wyre and Telenet will be formally separated, including the repayment of all outstanding shareholder loans between Wyre and its shareholders, Telenet and Fluvius

Following approval of the fiber sharing agreement by the BCA, the capital structures of Wyre and Telenet will be formally separated, including the repayment of all outstanding shareholder loans between Wyre and its shareholders, Telenet and Fluvius Fiber network rollout: Wyre continued to ramp up fiber deployment during the quarter driving higher capex, in line with its medium-term rollout targets

Wyre continued to ramp up fiber deployment during the quarter driving higher capex, in line with its medium-term rollout targets New MSA agreement with Telenet: In place from May covering core services required by Wyre including future migration path



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP, as consolidated by Liberty Global)

Revenue of $197.8 million, +1.4% YoY on a reported basis and -1.0% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by the new wholesale pricing model introduced in Q4 2025, partially offset by higher usage related revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $141.6 million, -7.4% YoY on a reported basis and -9.4% on a rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDAaL of $138.7 million, -9.0% on a reported basis and -11.0% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by (i) higher costs under the arms-length reset of the Telenet MSA, introduced in May and backdated to January 2026, reflecting additional services provided by Telenet and revised accounting treatment, and (ii) higher labor costs to support organizational growth

Property and equipment additions of $216.9 million, +64.7% YoY on a reported basis and +60.8% on a rebased basis

Cash flows from operating activities of $142.4 million, cash flows from investing activities of -$201.3 million and cash flows from financing activities of $59.8 million

Adjusted FCF of -$59.8 million

Q2 Financial Highlights (in IFRS) 11

Revenue of €170.1 million, -1.0% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA of €122.7 million, -9.0% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDAaL of €119.3 million, -11.0% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Property and equipment additions (including ROU assets) of €191.8 million, +64.1% YoY on a reported basis and rebased basis

The drivers of these IFRS changes are largely consistent with those under U.S. GAAP, as detailed above

Virgin Media Ireland delivers growth in its customer base and continues to execute on fiber rollout program

Virgin Media Ireland delivered positive total net adds2 across fixed, wholesale and postpaid during the second quarter, improving year-over-year. Strength in wholesale helped to offset the sustained competitive intensity in the retail market, while postpaid benefitted further from the success of promotional offers. Virgin Media Ireland continued to execute on its network strategy, rolling out fiber in line with the plan and gaining recognition for broadband speed leadership.

Highlights for Q2

Leading broadband quality : Virgin Media Ireland’s network leadership was recognised during the quarter, ranking as the number one provider in Ireland's Internet Speed Test at 300Mbps

: Virgin Media Ireland’s network leadership was recognised during the quarter, ranking as the number one provider in Ireland's Internet Speed Test at 300Mbps Wholesale strategy succeeding: Consistent execution underpinning resilience amid intense retail competition

Consistent execution underpinning resilience amid intense retail competition Fiber rollout on-track to substantially complete in 2026 with ~40k additional connections built in the quarter



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP)

Revenue of $122.4 million, -0.3% YoY on a reported basis and -2.7% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by lower consumer fixed revenue, reflecting continued pressure on the customer base despite recent ARPU improvements, as well as lower mobile and VMTV revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.4 million, -2.4% YoY on a reported basis and -4.7% on a rebased basis Primarily driven by (i) lower revenue, (ii) timing impact of energy costs, and (iii) bonus payments, and (iv) a limited addition to bad debt provisions, partially offset by cost discipline initiatives

Cash flows from operating activities of $44.6 million, cash flows from investing activities of -$45.8 million and cash flows from financing activities of nil



Q2 Financial Highlights (in U.S. GAAP) in local currency

Revenue of €105.3 million, -2.7% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Adjusted EBITDA of €34.8 million, -4.7% YoY on both a reported and rebased basis

Q2 Operating Highlights

Broadband net losses of 5,000 impacted by continuing market competition

Postpaid net adds of 3,000 marked the sixth consecutive quarter of customer base growth, driven by earlier commercial initiatives and effective retention strategies

Wholesale broadband net adds of 7,200 driven by strong execution of wholesale strategy

Appendix

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to our, our subsidiaries', and our joint ventures' strategies, future growth prospects and opportunities; expectations regarding our and our businesses' financial performance, including Reported and Rebased Revenue, Reported and Rebased Adjusted EBITDA, Reported and Rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions, property and equipment additions, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Distributable Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDAaL and ARPU metrics; our operating companies' 2026 U.S. GAAP and IFRS financial and operational guidance; our future strategies for maximizing and creating value for our shareholders, including any potential separations of our business or capital market or private transactions that we may undertake with respect to any of our businesses, including the timing, costs, and benefits to be derived therefrom; the expected timing, completion, structure, tax consequences and post‑transaction ownership of announced or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions, business separations or spin‑off transactions, including the planned spin-off of the Ziggo Group in 2027 and the listing of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam; the anticipated satisfaction of closing conditions; the anticipated acquisition of the remaining equity interest that we don't own in VodafoneZiggo, including the future performance, activities, and ownership of such business and the timing, costs, and benefits to be derived from such transaction; the expected drivers of future operational and financial performance at our operating companies and our joint ventures; our, our affiliates' and our joint ventures' plans with respect to networks, products and services and the investments in such networks, products and services, the planned fiber upgrade programs in the U.K. Belgium and Ireland, including the timing of such upgrade programs and the expected completion, pace and operational impact of network deployment and modernization initiatives; the outlook for Liberty Corporate & Services including the year-end corporate cash target; the anticipated benefits of VMO2’s new MVNO partnership with Monzo and its continued expansion of its direct-to-device satellite connectivity service; the continued execution of VodafoneZiggo’s “How We Win” strategic plan, including the anticipated timing, cost and benefits to be received from such strategic plan; VodafoneZiggo’s planned HFC upgrade and Telenet’s 5G upgrade, including the timing of such upgrade programs; Wyre's fixed network agreement with Proximus, including the cost, regulatory compliance and benefits expected to be derived therefrom; our strategic plans for our Liberty Growth portfolio, including any expected capital rotation between investments; the strength of our and our affiliates' respective balance sheets (including cash and liquidity position); the tenor and cost of such third-party debt, as well as the expected use of such debt proceeds, future capital allocation priorities, cash generation, liquidity deployment and anticipated distributions to shareholders, and any anticipated additional borrowing capacity; and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of our control, such as the continued use by subscribers and potential subscribers of our and our affiliates’ and joint ventures' services and their willingness to upgrade to our more advanced offerings; our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' ability to meet challenges from competition, to manage rapid technological change or to maintain or increase rates to subscribers or to pass through increased costs to subscribers; cybersecurity incidents, ransomware attacks, data breaches, network outages, technology system failures or other disruptions affecting our, our affiliates’ or our joint ventures' networks, operations, technology platforms, customer information or business systems; the potential impact of pandemics and epidemics on us and our businesses as well as our customers; the effects of changes in laws, regulations, taxation, trade policies or governmental actions in the jurisdictions in which we operate; trade wars or the threat of such trade wars; general economic conditions, inflationary pressures, recessionary conditions, changes in consumer spending patterns, labor and supply chain disruptions, volatility in financial and capital markets, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, and changes in the availability and cost of financing; our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' ability to obtain regulatory approval and satisfy regulatory conditions associated with acquisitions and dispositions; the risk that announced or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions, business separations, spin-off transactions, joint venture transactions or capital structure changes may not be completed on the expected timeline or at all, may fail to receive required regulatory approvals or satisfy closing conditions, may involve unanticipated costs, or may deliver different benefits, synergies, value creation opportunities or strategic outcomes than anticipated; our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' ability to successfully acquire and integrate new businesses and realize anticipated efficiencies from acquired businesses; the availability of attractive programming for our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' video services and the costs associated with such programming; our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' ability to achieve forecasted financial and operating targets; the risk that the assumptions underlying our guidance, forecasts, strategic initiatives and contemplated transactions prove to be inaccurate or incomplete; the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation; the ability of our operating companies and affiliates and joint ventures to access the cash of their respective subsidiaries, whether in a tax-efficient manner or at all; the impact of our operating companies', affiliates’ and joint ventures' future financial performance, or market conditions generally, on the availability, terms and deployment of capital; fluctuations in currency exchange and interest rates; the ability of suppliers, vendors and contractors to timely deliver quality products, equipment, software, services and access; our, our affiliates’ and our joint ventures' ability to adequately forecast and plan future network requirements including the costs and benefits associated with network expansions and upgrades; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our most recently filed Form 10-K, Form 10-K/A and Form 10-Qs. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) delivers long-term shareholder value through the strategic management of two complementary platforms: Liberty Telecom and Liberty Growth.

Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, providing approximately 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks that empower customers and strengthen national economies. The business generates aggregate revenue of $22 billion, including approximately $18 billion from nonconsolidated joint ventures and $4 billion from consolidated operations.

Liberty Growth invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports and infrastructure sectors, with a portfolio of roughly 70 companies and funds valued at $3.4 billion.*

Together, these platforms reflect Liberty Global’s focus on operating, enabling and investing in businesses with strong strategic fit and the potential to deliver sustainable long‑term returns.

*As independently valued as of December 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Balance Sheets, Statements of Operations and Statements of Cash Flows

The condensed consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows of Liberty Global are in our 10-Q.

Rebase Information

Rebase growth percentages, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as a basis for assessing growth rates on a comparable basis. For purposes of calculating rebase growth rates on a comparable basis for all businesses that we owned during 2026, we have adjusted our historical revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 to (i) include the pre-acquisition revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and P&E Additions to the same extent these entities are included in our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, (ii) exclude from our rebased amounts the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and P&E Additions of entities disposed of to the same extent these entities are excluded in our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and (iii) reflect the translation of our rebased amounts at the applicable average foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. For entities we have acquired during 2024, we have reflected the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and P&E Additions of these acquired entities in our 2025 rebased amounts based on what we believe to be the most reliable information that is currently available to us (generally pre-acquisition financial statements), as adjusted for the estimated effects of (a) any significant differences between U.S. GAAP and local generally accepted accounting principles, (b) any significant effects of acquisition accounting adjustments, (c) any significant differences between our accounting policies and those of the acquired entities and (d) other items we deem appropriate. We do not adjust pre-acquisition periods to eliminate nonrecurring items or to give retroactive effect to any changes in estimates that might be implemented during post-acquisition periods. As we did not own or operate the acquired businesses during the pre-acquisition periods, no assurance can be given that we have identified all adjustments necessary to present the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of these entities on a basis that is comparable to the corresponding post-acquisition amounts that are included in our results or that the pre-acquisition financial statements we have relied upon do not contain undetected errors. In addition, the rebase growth percentages are not necessarily indicative of the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions that would have occurred if these transactions had occurred on the dates assumed for purposes of calculating our rebased amounts or the revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions that will occur in the future. Investors should view rebase growth as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of performance included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

The following table provides adjustments made to 2025 amounts (i) for our consolidated reportable segments and (ii) for the nonconsolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV to derive our rebased growth rates:

Three months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2025 Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions in millions Consolidated Liberty Global: Telenet: Acquisitions and dispositions $ (44.1 ) $ (1.7 ) $ (9.3 ) $ (108.7 ) $ (7.0 ) $ (21.3 ) Foreign currency 19.5 4.5 1.1 103.1 22.9 5.2 Wyre: Acquisitions and dispositions — (0.2 ) 7.6 — 0.5 15.2 Foreign currency 4.8 ` 3.6 0.4 25.1 19.0 3.5 VM Ireland: Foreign currency 3.0 1.0 (0.4 ) 16.0 5.1 (1.0 ) Other: Acquisitions and dispositions (8.6 ) (2.7 ) (1.6 ) (7.9 ) (2.7 ) (1.6 ) Foreign currency 2.5 (0.8 ) (0.7 ) 16.3 2.7 3.4 Total $ (22.9 ) $ 3.7 $ (2.9 ) $ 43.9 $ 40.5 $ 3.4 Nonconsolidated JVs: VMO2 JV(i): Acquisitions and dispositions $ 104.0 $ 29.3 $ 26.0 $ 206.5 $ 53.8 $ 46.8 Foreign currency 18.5 5.8 1.2 236.0 81.6 35.5 Total $ 122.5 $ 35.1 $ 27.2 $ 442.5 $ 135.4 $ 82.3 VodafoneZiggo JV(i): Foreign currency $ 28.3 $ 11.8 $ 6.3 $ 146.5 $ 63.6 $ 35.1

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(i) Amounts reflect 100% of the adjustments made related to the VMO2 JV's and the VodafoneZiggo JV's revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions, which we do not consolidate, as we hold a 50% noncontrolling interest in the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV.



Property and Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below reconciles the property and equipment additions for the indicated periods to the capital expenditures that are presented in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in our 10-Q.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions, except % amounts Total consolidated property and equipment additions $ 401.9 $ 325.2 $ 792.6 $ 610.8 Reconciliation of property and equipment additions to capital expenditures: Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements(i) (6.0 ) (11.5 ) (36.1 ) (32.1 ) Assets acquired under finance leases (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) — Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures (46.7 ) 5.6 (9.7 ) (16.1 ) Total capital expenditures, net(ii) $ 347.9 $ 319.3 $ 745.5 $ 562.6 Property and equipment additions as % of revenue 34.3 % 25.6 % 32.4 % 25.0 %

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(i) Amounts exclude related VAT of $0.9 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $6.6 million and $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, that were also financed under these arrangements.

(ii) The capital expenditures that we report in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows do not include amounts that are financed under vendor financing or finance lease arrangements. Instead, these expenditures are reflected as non-cash additions to our property and equipment when the underlying assets are delivered, and as repayments of debt when the related principal is repaid.

Foreign Currency Information

The following table presents the relationships between the primary currencies of the countries in which we operate and the U.S. dollar, which is our reporting currency, per one U.S. dollar:

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Spot rates: Euro 0.8761 0.8521 British pound sterling 0.7547 0.7434





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Average rates: Euro 0.8600 0.8817 0.8571 0.9159 British pound sterling 0.7449 0.7488 0.7434 0.7712

Footnotes

1 Includes homes passed by the nexfibre partner network, which the VMO2 JV has access to and acts as the anchor tenant. 2 Includes consumer and wholesale broadband net adds. 3 Amount includes our consolidated investments in Egg, Formula E and Liberty Blume. Amount also reflects fair value adjustments for certain investments that have a higher estimated fair value than reported book value. Includes listed stakes in ITV and Lionsgate. 4 Reflects our expected cash position at December 31, 2026. Increase from previous expectation of $1.5 billion includes (i) the €300 million (~$340 million) asset-backed loan secured by a portion of our Wyre stake and (ii) higher than anticipated disposals at Liberty Growth. 5 Consolidated intercompany revenue elimination amounts primarily relate to (i) the elimination of intercompany revenue resulting from transactions between our Telenet and Wyre reportable segments and (ii) the revenue recognized within our T&I Function related to the Tech Framework. Consolidated intercompany Adjusted EBITDA elimination amounts relate to (a) the impact of the Tech Framework and (b) transactions between our Telenet and Wyre reportable segments in association with the Transition Services and Support (TSS) agreement. For additional information on the Tech Framework, see the Glossary. 6 Amounts within the Financial Highlights tables reflect 100% of the 50:50 nonconsolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV. 7 Rebase growth rates included in this release are rebased for acquisitions, dispositions, FX and other items that impact the comparability of our year-over-year results, as applicable. See the Rebase Information section for more information on rebased growth. 8 VMO2 guidance presented on an IFRS basis as guided by the VMO2 JV. US GAAP guidance for the VMO2 JV cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as the VMO2 JV reports under IFRS and does not have U.S. GAAP forecasts for all components of their IFRS guidance. 9 This release includes the actual U.S. GAAP results for the VMO2 JV for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. For more information regarding the VMO2 JV, including full IFRS disclosures, please visit their investor relations page to access the VMO2 JV's Q2 earnings release. 10 Includes opex costs to capture of $1 million and capex costs to capture of $21 million, as applicable. 11 See Reconciliations section of the Appendix below for applicable non-GAAP reconciliations. 12 VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF excludes investing cash flows related to mobile spectrum fees. 13 Subject to any interest payments on the shareholder loan. 14 On an IFRS basis, which includes a U.S. GAAP to IFRS benefit to revenue of €11 million ($13 million) related to differing treatment of a VAT copyright dispute. 15 Telenet guidance presented on an IFRS basis. US GAAP guidance for Telenet is broadly the same as their separate IFRS guidance.

Glossary

See Reconciliations section of the Appendix below for applicable non-GAAP reconciliations.

10-Q or 10-K : As used herein, the terms 10-Q and 10-K refer to our most recent quarterly or annual report as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K, as applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions and Property and Equipment Additions (P&E Additions) :

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment operating performance and is also a key factor that is used by our internal decision makers to (i) determine how to allocate resources and (ii) evaluate the effectiveness of our management for purposes of annual and other incentive compensation plans. As we use the term, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) before net income tax benefit (expense), other non-operating income or expenses, net share of results of affiliates, net gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) due to changes in fair values of certain investments, net foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating items. Other operating items include (a) gains and losses on the disposition of long-lived assets, (b) third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as applicable, and (c) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and losses on the settlement of contingent consideration. Our internal decision makers believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure because it represents a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that is unaffected by our capital structure and allows management to (1) readily view operating trends, (2) perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between segments and (3) identify strategies to improve operating performance in the different countries in which we operate. We believe our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA measure, which is a non-GAAP measure, is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our performance with the performance of other companies in the same or similar industries, although our measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA of our Liberty Growth and our Liberty Corporate are each non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of income included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

: Adjusted EBITDA is the primary measure used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment operating performance and is also a key factor that is used by our internal decision makers to (i) determine how to allocate resources and (ii) evaluate the effectiveness of our management for purposes of annual and other incentive compensation plans. As we use the term, Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) before net income tax benefit (expense), other non-operating income or expenses, net share of results of affiliates, net gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, net realized and unrealized gains (losses) due to changes in fair values of certain investments, net foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net gains (losses) on derivative instruments, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating items. Other operating items include (a) gains and losses on the disposition of long-lived assets, (b) third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as applicable, and (c) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and losses on the settlement of contingent consideration. Our internal decision makers believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure because it represents a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that is unaffected by our capital structure and allows management to (1) readily view operating trends, (2) perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between segments and (3) identify strategies to improve operating performance in the different countries in which we operate. We believe our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA measure, which is a non-GAAP measure, is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our performance with the performance of other companies in the same or similar industries, although our measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA of our Liberty Growth and our Liberty Corporate are each non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of income included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions : We define Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions, which is a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions on an accrual basis. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions is a meaningful measure because it provides (i) a transparent view of Adjusted EBITDA that remains after our capital spend, which we believe is important to take into account when evaluating our overall performance and (ii) a comparable view of our performance relative to other telecommunications companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions measure may differ from how other companies define and apply their definition of similar measures. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of income included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

: We define Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions, which is a non-GAAP measure, as Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions on an accrual basis. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions is a meaningful measure because it provides (i) a transparent view of Adjusted EBITDA that remains after our capital spend, which we believe is important to take into account when evaluating our overall performance and (ii) a comparable view of our performance relative to other telecommunications companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions measure may differ from how other companies define and apply their definition of similar measures. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of income included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. P&E Additions : Includes capital expenditures, including capitalized software, on an accrual basis, amounts financed under vendor financing or finance lease arrangements and other non-cash additions.



Adjusted EBITDA after leases (Adjusted EBITDAaL) : We define Adjusted EBITDAaL as Adjusted EBITDA as further adjusted to include finance lease related depreciation and interest expense. Our internal decision makers believe Adjusted EBITDAaL is a meaningful measure because it represents a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that includes recurring lease expenses necessary to operate our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAaL, which is a non-GAAP measure, is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our performance with the performance of other companies in the same or similar industries, although our measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDAaL should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of income included in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Adjusted FCF) & Distributable Cash Flow:

Adjusted FCF : We define Adjusted FCF as net cash provided by operating activities, plus operating-related vendor financed expenses (which represents an increase in the period to our actual cash available as a result of extending vendor payment terms beyond normal payment terms, which are typically 90 days or less, through non-cash financing activities), less (i) cash payments in the period for capital expenditures, (ii) principal payments on operating- and capital-related amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries (which represents a decrease in the period to our actual cash available as a result of paying amounts to vendors and intermediaries where we previously had extended vendor payments beyond the normal payment terms), and (iii) principal payments on finance leases (which represents a decrease in the period to our actual cash available), each as reported in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Net cash provided by operating activities includes cash paid for third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisition and dispositions of $2.8 million and $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $6.0 million and $1.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



For purposes of the statements of cash flows, operating-related vendor financing additions represent operating-related expenses financed by an intermediary that are treated as constructive operating cash outflows and constructive financing cash inflows when the intermediary settles the liability with the vendor. When the financing intermediary is paid, a financing cash outflow is recorded in the statements of cash flows. For purposes of Adjusted FCF, we (i) add in the constructive financing cash inflow when the intermediary settles the liability with the vendor as our actual net cash available at that time is not affected and (ii) subsequently deduct the related financing cash outflow when we actually pay the financing intermediary, reflecting the actual reduction to our cash available to service debt or fund new investment opportunities.

Distributable Cash Flow : We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted FCF plus any dividends received from our equity affiliates that are funded by activities outside of their normal course of operations, including, for example, those funded by recapitalizations (referred to as “Other Affiliate Dividends”).

: We define Distributable Cash Flow as Adjusted FCF plus any dividends received from our equity affiliates that are funded by activities outside of their normal course of operations, including, for example, those funded by recapitalizations (referred to as “Other Affiliate Dividends”). VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF: VodafoneZiggo defines Adjusted FCF as net cash provided by operating activities, plus (i) operating-related vendor financed expenses (which represents an increase in the period to actual cash available as a result of extending vendor payment terms beyond normal payment terms, which are typically 90 days or less, through non-cash financing activities) and (ii) interest payments on shareholder loans, less (a) cash payments in the period for capital expenditures (excluding spectrum payments), (b) principal payments on operating- and capital-related amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries (which represents a decrease in the period to actual cash available as a result of paying amounts to vendors and intermediaries where we previously had extended vendor payments beyond the normal payment terms), and (c) principal payments on finance leases (which represents a decrease in the period to actual cash available).



We believe our presentation of Adjusted FCF, Distributable Cash Flow and VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF, each of which is a non-GAAP measure, provides useful information to our investors because these measures can be used to gauge our ability to (i) service debt and (ii) fund new investment opportunities after consideration of all actual cash payments related to our working capital activities and expenses that are capital in nature, whether paid inside normal vendor payment terms or paid later outside normal vendor payment terms (in which case we typically pay in less than 365 days). Adjusted FCF, Distributable Cash Flow and VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF should not be understood to represent our ability to fund discretionary amounts, as we have various mandatory and contractual obligations, including debt repayments, that are not deducted to arrive at these amounts. Investors should view Adjusted FCF, Distributable Cash Flow and VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF as supplements to, and not substitutes for, U.S. GAAP measures of liquidity included in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. Further, our Adjusted FCF, Distributable Cash Flow and VodafoneZiggo Adjusted FCF may differ from how other companies define and apply their definition of Adjusted FCF or other similar measures.

ARPU : Average Revenue Per Unit is the average monthly subscription revenue per average fixed customer relationship or mobile subscriber, as applicable. ARPU per average fixed-line customer relationship is calculated by dividing the average monthly subscription revenue from residential fixed and SOHO services by the average number of fixed-line customer relationships for the period. ARPU per average mobile subscriber is calculated by dividing mobile subscription revenue for the indicated period by the average number of mobile subscribers for the period. Unless otherwise indicated, ARPU per fixed customer relationship or mobile subscriber is not adjusted for currency impacts. ARPU per RGU refers to average monthly revenue per average RGU, which is calculated by dividing the average monthly subscription revenue from residential and SOHO services for the indicated period, by the average number of the applicable RGUs for the period. Unless otherwise noted, ARPU in this release is considered to be ARPU per average fixed customer relationship or mobile subscriber, as applicable. Fixed-line customer relationships, mobile subscribers and RGUs of entities acquired during the period are normalized. In addition, for purposes of calculating the percentage change in ARPU on a rebased basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, we adjust the prior-year subscription revenue, fixed-line customer relationships, mobile subscribers and RGUs, as applicable, to reflect acquisitions, dispositions and FX on a comparable basis with the current year, consistent with how we calculate our rebased growth for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, as further described in the body of this release.

ARPU per Consumer Postpaid Mobile Subscriber : Our ARPU per consumer postpaid mobile subscriber calculation refers to the average monthly postpaid mobile subscription revenue per average consumer postpaid mobile subscriber and is calculated by dividing the average monthly postpaid mobile subscription revenue (excluding handset sales and late fees) for the indicated period, by the monthly average of the opening and closing balances of consumer postpaid mobile subscribers in service for the period.

Blended, fully-swapped debt borrowing cost (or WACD) : The weighted average interest rate on our aggregate variable- and fixed-rate indebtedness (excluding finance leases and including vendor financing obligations), including the effects of derivative instruments, original issue premiums or discounts and commitment fees, but excluding the impact of financing costs. The weighted average interest rate calculation includes principal amounts outstanding associated with all of our secured and unsecured borrowings.

Broadband Subscriber : A home, residential multiple dwelling unit or commercial unit that receives internet services over our networks, or that we service through a partner network.

B2B : Business-to-Business.

Costs to capture : Costs to capture generally include incremental, third-party operating and capital related costs that are directly associated with integration activities, restructuring activities and certain other costs associated with aligning an acquiree to our business processes to derive synergies. These costs are necessary to combine the operations of a business being acquired (or joint venture being formed) with ours or are incidental to the acquisition. As a result, costs to capture may include certain (i) operating costs that are included in Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) capital-related costs that are included in property and equipment additions and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions and (iii) certain integration-related restructuring expenses that are not included within Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions. Given the achievement of synergies occurs over time, certain of our costs to capture are recurring by nature, and generally incurred within a few years of completing the transaction.

Customer Churn : The rate at which customers relinquish their subscriptions. The annual rolling average basis is calculated by dividing the number of disconnects during the preceding 12 months by the average number of customer relationships. For the purpose of computing churn, a disconnect is deemed to have occurred if the customer no longer receives any level of service from us and is required to return our equipment. A partial product downgrade, typically used to encourage customers to pay an outstanding bill and avoid complete service disconnection, is not considered to be disconnected for purposes of our churn calculations. Customers who move within our footprint and upgrades and downgrades between services are also excluded from the disconnect figures used in the churn calculation.

Fixed-Line Customer Relationships : The number of customers who receive at least one of our broadband, video or telephony services that we count as RGUs, without regard to which or to how many services they subscribe. Fixed-Line Customer Relationships generally are counted on a unique premises basis. Accordingly, if an individual receives our services in two premises (e.g., a primary home and a vacation home), that individual generally will count as two Fixed-Line Customer Relationships. We exclude mobile-only customers from Fixed-Line Customer Relationships.

Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC): Fixed-mobile convergence penetration represents the number of customers who subscribe to both a fixed broadband service and postpaid mobile telephony service, divided by the total number of customers who subscribe to our fixed broadband service.

Homes Passed : Homes, residential multiple dwelling units or commercial units that can be connected to our networks without materially extending the distribution plant. Certain of our Homes Passed counts are based on census data that can change based on either revisions to the data or from new census results.

Homes Serviceable : As defined by VMO2, this includes homes, residential multiple dwelling units or commercial units that can be connected to VMO2's networks that are technologically capable of providing two-way services (including broadband, video and telephony services) or partner networks with which VMO2 has a service agreement, where customers can request and receive services, without materially extending the distribution plant. Certain of VMO2's Homes Serviceable counts are based on census data that can change based on either revisions to the data or from new census results.

Liberty Growth: Represents certain investments in technology, media, sports and digital infrastructure companies, as well as our operational and finance services platform (Liberty Blume) that generates revenue by providing services to various third parties and affiliates, that we view as scalable businesses. Our Liberty Growth strategic platform is included in the "all other category" in the 10-Q.

Liberty Corporate: Includes our technology, services and certain corporate activities. Liberty Corporate is included in the “all other category” in the 10-Q.

Mobile Subscriber Count : For residential and business subscribers, the number of active SIM cards in service rather than services provided. For example, if a mobile subscriber has both a data and voice plan on a smartphone this would equate to one mobile subscriber. Alternatively, a subscriber who has a voice and data plan for a mobile handset and a data plan for a laptop would be counted as two mobile subscribers. In a number of countries, our mobile subscribers receive mobile services pursuant to prepaid contracts. Customers who do not pay a recurring monthly fee are excluded from our mobile telephony subscriber counts after periods of inactivity ranging from 30 to 90 days, based on industry standards within the respective country. Prepaid mobile customers are excluded from the VMO2 JV's and the VodafoneZiggo JV's mobile subscriber counts after a period of inactivity of three months and nine months, respectively.

MVNO : Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

RGU : A Revenue Generating Unit is separately a Broadband Subscriber, Video Subscriber or Telephony Subscriber. A home, residential multiple dwelling unit or commercial unit may contain one or more RGUs. For example, if a residential customer subscribed to our broadband service, video service and fixed-line telephony service, the customer would constitute three RGUs. Total RGUs is the sum of Broadband, Video and Telephony Subscribers. RGUs generally are counted on a unique premises basis such that a given premise does not count as more than one RGU for any given service. On the other hand, if an individual receives one of our services in two premises (e.g., a primary home and a vacation home), that individual will count as two RGUs for that service. Each bundled broadband, video or telephony service is counted as a separate RGU regardless of the nature of any bundling discount or promotion. Non-paying subscribers are counted as subscribers during their free promotional service period. Some of these subscribers may choose to disconnect after their free service period. Services offered without charge on a long-term basis (e.g., VIP subscribers or free service to employees) generally are not counted as RGUs. We do not include subscriptions to mobile services in our externally reported RGU counts. In this regard, our RGU counts exclude our separately reported postpaid and prepaid mobile subscribers.

SIM : Subscriber Identification Module.

SOHO : Small or Home Office Subscribers.

Tech Framework : Our centrally-managed technology and innovation function (our T&I Function) provides, and allocates charges for, certain products and services to our consolidated reportable segments (the Tech Framework). These products and services include CPE hardware and related essential software, maintenance, hosting and other services. Our consolidated reportable segments capitalize the combined cost of the CPE hardware and essential software as property and equipment additions and the corresponding amounts charged by our T&I Function are reflected as revenue when earned.

Telephony Subscriber : A home, residential multiple dwelling unit or commercial unit that receives voice services over our networks, or that we service through a partner network. Telephony Subscribers exclude mobile telephony subscribers.

Video Subscriber : A home, residential multiple dwelling unit or commercial unit that receives our video service over our broadband network or through a partner network.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

VMO2

Adjusted EBITDA, P&E Additions, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions

The following table provides U.S. GAAP to IFRS reconciliations of VMO2's Adjusted EBITDA, P&E Additions and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for the indicated periods.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025 2026 2025 in millions Revenue: U.S. GAAP revenue £ 2,398.9 £ 2,526.8 £ 4,789.0 £ 5,006.9 Rebase adjustments(i) — 77.5 — 153.5 U.S. GAAP rebased revenue 2,398.9 2,604.3 4,789.0 5,160.4 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments — — — — IFRS rebased revenue 2,398.9 2,604.3 4,789.0 5,160.4 Rebase adjustments(i) — (77.5 ) — (153.5 ) IFRS Revenue £ 2,398.9 £ 2,526.8 £ 4,789.0 £ 5,006.9 Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA £ 879.1 £ 878.4 £ 1,688.9 £ 1,729.9 Rebase adjustments(i) — 20.6 — 40.0 U.S. GAAP rebased Adjusted EBITDA 879.1 899.0 1,688.9 1,769.9 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 96.1 105.8 188.0 168.4 IFRS rebased Adjusted EBITDA 975.2 1,004.8 1,876.9 1,938.3 Rebase adjustments(i) — (20.6 ) — (40.0 ) IFRS Adjusted EBITDA £ 975.2 £ 984.2 £ 1,876.9 £ 1,898.3 P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP P&E Additions £ 427.6 £ 504.8 £ 879.7 £ 976.2 Rebase adjustments(i) — 2.3 — 5.2 U.S. GAAP rebased P&E additions 427.6 507.1 879.7 981.4 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 53.7 66.3 135.4 123.7 IFRS rebased P&E additions 481.3 573.4 1,015.1 1,105.1 Rebase adjustments(i) — (2.3 ) — (5.2 ) IFRS P&E Additions £ 481.3 £ 571.1 £ 1,015.1 £ 1,099.9 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions £ 451.5 £ 373.6 £ 809.2 £ 753.7 Rebase adjustments(i) — 18.3 — 34.8 U.S. GAAP rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions 451.5 391.9 809.2 788.5 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 42.4 39.5 52.6 44.7 IFRS rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E additions 493.9 431.4 861.8 833.2 Rebase adjustments(i) — (18.3 ) — (34.8 ) IFRS Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions £ 493.9 £ 413.1 £ 861.8 £ 798.4

_______________

(i) Rebase adjustments relate to the impact of the Daisy Transaction.

(ii) U.S. GAAP/IFRS differences primarily relate to (a) the VMO2 JV's investment in CTIL and (b) leases.

Telenet

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAaL, P&E Additions, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions

The following table provides U.S. GAAP to IFRS reconciliations of Telenet's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAaL, P&E Additions and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for the indicated periods.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025 2026

2025 in millions Revenue: U.S. GAAP revenue € 647.7 € 692.1 € 1,296.3 € 1,397.9 Rebase adjustments(i) — (38.0 ) — (92.8 ) U.S. GAAP rebased revenue 647.7 654.1 1,296.3 1,305.1 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 11.3 — 11.3 — IFRS rebased revenue 659.0 654.1 1,307.6 1,305.1 Rebase adjustments(i) — 38.0 92.8 IFRS revenue € 659.0 € 692.1 € 1,307.6 € 1,397.9 Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA € 169.4 € 163.3 € 326.4 € 311.5 Rebase adjustments(i) — (2.1 ) — (6.3 ) U.S. GAAP rebased Adjusted EBITDA 169.4 161.2 326.4 305.2 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 56.3 43.3 89.7 80.0 IFRS rebased Adjusted EBITDA 225.7 204.5 416.1 385.2 Rebase adjustments(i) — 2.1 — 6.3 IFRS Adjusted EBITDA € 225.7 € 206.6 € 416.1 € 391.5 Adjusted EBITDAaL: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDAaL € 169.7 € 163.4 € 326.7 € 311.6 Rebase adjustments(i) — (2.2 ) — (6.4 ) U.S. GAAP rebased Adjusted EBITDAaL 169.7 161.2 326.7 305.2 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 37.4 24.7 51.5 42.5 IFRS rebased Adjusted EBITDAaL 207.1 185.9 378.2 347.7 Rebase adjustments(i) — 2.2 — 6.4 IFRS Adjusted EBITDAaL € 207.1 € 188.1 € 378.2 € 354.1 P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP P&E Additions € 101.8 € 121.3 € 194.1 € 245.3 Rebase adjustments(i) — 0.3 — (0.3 ) U.S. GAAP rebased P&E Additions 101.8 121.6 194.1 245.0 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 10.6 22.2 25.8 87.7 IFRS rebased P&E Additions 112.4 143.8 219.9 332.7 Rebase adjustments(i) — (0.3 ) — 0.3 IFRS P&E Additions € 112.4 € 143.5 € 219.9 € 333.0 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions € 67.6 € 42.0 € 132.3 € 66.2 Rebase adjustments(i) — (2.4 ) — (6.0 ) U.S. GAAP rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions 67.6 39.6 132.3 60.2 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(ii) 45.7 21.1 63.9 (7.7 ) IFRS rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions 113.3 60.7 196.2 52.5 Rebase adjustments(i) — 2.4 — 6.0 IFRS Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions € 113.3 € 63.1 € 196.2 € 58.5

_______________

(i) Rebase adjustments relate to the disposal of certain entities at Telenet.

(ii) U.S. GAAP/IFRS differences primarily relate to (a) the treatment of sports and film broadcasting rights and (b) leases. Furthermore, the 2026 periods include the differing treatment of a VAT copyright dispute, which did not have an impact under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDAaL

The following table provides a reconciliation of Telenet's U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDAaL for the indicated periods.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA € 169.4 € 163.3 € 326.4 € 311.5 Finance lease adjustments 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.1 U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDAaL € 169.7 € 163.4 € 326.7 € 311.6

Adjusted FCF

The following table provides a reconciliation of Telenet's U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to IFRS Adjusted FCF for the indicated periods.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions U.S. GAAP: Net cash provided by operating activities € 109.3 € 132.6 € 266.0 € 242.0 Operating-related vendor financing additions 104.5 70.9 163.0 138.2 Cash capital expenditures, net (65.7 ) (130.0 ) (189.8 ) (229.6 ) Principal payments on operating-related vendor financing (89.0 ) (79.5 ) (163.6 ) (161.5 ) Principal payments on capital-related vendor financing (42.8 ) (18.5 ) (50.0 ) (27.3 ) Principal payments on finance leases (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.5 ) U.S. GAAP Adjusted FCF 16.1 (24.7 ) 25.1 (38.7 ) IFRS: U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments — — — — IFRS Adjusted FCF € 16.1 € (24.7 ) € 25.1 € (38.7 )

Wyre

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAaL, P&E Additions, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions

The following table provides U.S. GAAP to IFRS reconciliations of Wyre's Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAaL, P&E Additions and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for the indicated periods.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions

Adjusted EBITDA: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA € 121.7 € 134.4 € 253.6 € 272.7 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(i) 1.0 0.5 1.5 1.1 IFRS Adjusted EBITDA € 122.7 € 134.9 € 255.1 € 273.8 Adjusted EBITDAaL: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDAaL € 119.3 € 134.1 € 250.9 € 272.1 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(i) — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) IFRS Adjusted EBITDAaL € 119.3 € 134.0 € 250.9 € 272.0 P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP P&E Additions € 186.6 € 116.6 € 351.3 € 226.3 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(i) 5.2 0.3 8.0 1.1 IFRS P&E Additions € 191.8 € 116.9 € 359.3 € 227.4 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions: U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions € (64.9 ) € 17.8 € (97.7 ) € 46.4 U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments(i) (4.2 ) (0.2 ) (6.5 ) — IFRS Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions € (69.1 ) € 18.0 € (104.2 ) € 46.4

_______________

(i) U.S. GAAP/IFRS differences primarily relate to (a) the treatment of sports and film broadcasting rights and (b) leases.



Adjusted EBITDAaL

The following table provides a reconciliation of Wyre's U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDAaL for the indicated periods.

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions

U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDA € 121.7 € 134.4 € 253.6 € 272.7 Finance lease adjustments (2.4 ) (0.3 ) (2.7 ) (0.6 ) U.S. GAAP Adjusted EBITDAaL € 119.3 € 134.1 € 250.9 € 272.1

Adjusted FCF

The following table provides a reconciliation of Wyre's U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to IFRS Adjusted FCF for the indicated periods.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions

U.S. GAAP: Net cash provided by operating activities € 121.6 € 123.1 € 149.2 € 187.5 Operating-related vendor financing additions — — — — Cash capital expenditures, net (173.8 ) (101.0 ) (314.4 ) (186.4 ) Principal payments on operating-related vendor financing — — — — Principal payments on capital-related vendor financing — — — — Principal payments on finance leases — — — — U.S. GAAP Adjusted FCF (52.2 ) 22.1 (165.2 ) 1.1 IFRS: U.S. GAAP/IFRS adjustments — — — — IFRS Adjusted FCF € (52.2 ) € 22.1 € (165.2 ) € 1.1

Liberty Global

Adjusted FCF

The following table provides a reconciliation of Liberty Global's net cash provided by operating activities to consolidated Adjusted FCF and Distributable Cash Flow for the indicated periods.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions Net cash provided by operating activities $ 230.9 $ 149.2 $ 338.5 $ 278.4 Operating-related vendor financing additions 121.6 80.4 190.0 151.6 Cash capital expenditures, net (347.9 ) (319.3 ) (745.5 ) (562.6 ) Principal payments on operating-related vendor financing (103.5 ) (90.2 ) (191.5 ) (176.6 ) Principal payments on capital-related vendor financing (49.6 ) (20.4 ) (57.5 ) (30.4 ) Principal payments on finance leases (1.9 ) (0.9 ) (3.7 ) (2.8 ) Adjusted FCF (150.4 ) (201.2 ) (469.7 ) (342.4 ) Other affiliate dividends — — — — Distributable Cash Flow $ (150.4 ) $ (201.2 ) $ (469.7 ) $ (342.4 )

Adjusted EBITDA, P&E Additions, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions

A reconciliation of consolidated net earnings (loss) to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions is presented in the following table:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions Net earnings (loss) $ (357.8 ) $ (2,773.8 ) $ 0.4 $ (4,097.1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 22.8 0.9 198.2 (69.1 ) Other income, net (16.8 ) (32.2 ) (41.8 ) (43.6 ) Share of results of affiliates, net 289.9 264.6 311.6 412.6 Realized and unrealized gains due to changes in fair values of certain investments, net (155.4 ) (55.3 ) (213.2 ) (111.1 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net 122.6 2,089.9 (307.6 ) 3,170.9 Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments, net (18.2 ) 406.0 (150.4 ) 570.7 Interest expense 115.9 129.5 229.6 257.0 Operating income 3.0 29.6 26.8 90.3 Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net 15.5 5.5 56.3 3.8 Depreciation and amortization 262.5 250.8 527.3 483.0 Share-based compensation expense 43.9 49.4 81.0 82.8 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 324.9 335.3 691.4 659.9 P&E Additions (401.9 ) (325.2 ) (792.6 ) (610.8 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions $ (77.0 ) $ 10.1 $ (101.2 ) $ 49.1

A reconciliation of Liberty Growth net loss to Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions is presented in the following table. Liberty Growth does not meet the reportable segment quantitative thresholds and is included in the "all other category" in the 10-Q.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 in millions Net loss $ (59.5 ) $ (36.7 ) $ (99.3 ) $ (50.5 ) Income tax benefit (0.3 ) (12.3 ) (0.8 ) (11.9 ) Other expense (income), net (1.3 ) 3.4 (1.3 ) 2.9 Share of results of affiliates, net — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Foreign currency transaction losses, net 1.4 0.9 0.4 2.1 Realized and unrealized losses on derivative instruments, net 2.4 0.9 1.1 1.5 Interest expense 14.2 9.1 26.8 16.6 Operating loss (43.1 ) (34.8 ) (73.1 ) (39.4 ) Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net 1.5 4.9 18.9 8.9 Depreciation and amortization 13.0 15.2 26.0 25.3 Share-based compensation expense 2.9 1.5 4.5 2.3 Liberty Growth Adjusted EBITDA (25.7 ) (13.2 ) (23.7 ) (2.9 ) P&E Additions (32.4 ) (7.5 ) (84.3 ) (9.9 ) Liberty Growth Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions $ (58.1 ) $ (20.7 ) $ (108.0 ) $ (12.8 )

A reconciliation of Liberty Corporate net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions is presented in the following table. Liberty Corporate does not meet the reportable segment quantitative thresholds and is included in the "all other category" in the 10-Q.