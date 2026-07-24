D-BOX Technologies, Inc. to Launch Motion Seating in Multiple Auditoriums at Marcus Theatres Locations in Oakdale, Minn. and Orland Park, Ill.

MONTREAL, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO) today announced the introduction of D-BOX premium haptic and motion seating in three auditoriums at Marcus Theatres’s® Oakdale Cinema in Oakdale, Minnesota, and in three auditoriums at Marcus Theatres’s Orland Park Cinema in Orland Park, Illinois. Marcus Theatres is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and a division of Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS).

“At Marcus Theatres, we are always looking for new ways to elevate the moviegoing experience and give our guests more ways to enjoy the biggest films,” said Jeffry F. Tomachek, President of Marcus Theatres. “D-BOX’s motion seating offers a distinctive and highly immersive experience, and we are excited to introduce it at multiple auditoriums.”

D-BOX technology uses synchronized haptic effects in theatre seats to create a physical connection to the moments unfolding on screen, adding a new dimension to cinematic storytelling. In addition to watching the movie on screen, moviegoers in D-BOX seats will also experience the story through movements, vibrations, and textures that elevate what’s happening on the screen in a uniquely immersive way.

“Marcus Theatres has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional moviegoing experiences, and we are excited to introduce our proprietary haptic technology to its premium entertainment offerings,” said Naveen Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “Expanding our theatrical customer base remains a key priority, and we are proud to welcome one of the industry’s premier exhibitors to the D-BOX network.”

The D-BOX installations are expected to be available to guests later this year.

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

ABOUT MARCUS THEATRES

Marcus Theatres®, a division of Marcus Corporation, is the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 975 screens at 77 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the installation and deployment of D-BOX technology in Marcus Theatres’ Oakdale and Orland Park auditoriums, the anticipated benefits of D-BOX technology, and the potential impact of this agreement on D-BOX’s and Marcus Theatres’ respective businesses and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, risks related to the timing of installation and deployment, consumer preferences, the entertainment industry, economic conditions, and other factors described in D-BOX’s continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof. D-BOX does not undertake to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com

Marcus Theatres Media Relations

angelasmetana@marcustheatres.com