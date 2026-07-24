MAX Power Adds Aurora Project Permits Next to Lawson, Increases Permitted Land Position in Saskatchewan by More Than 50% to 2 Million Acres

Acquisition of additional permits covering 660,263 acres or 2,672 sq. km, including the Aurora Project adjoining Lawson and striking southeast toward Moose Jaw, enhances Natural Hydrogen commercial growth strategy on Genesis Trend within a major industrial corridor and emerging AI district

NEW Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as commercial validation drilling continues at Canada’s first confirmed Natural Hydrogen system at the Lawson Discovery (“Lawson Complex #1”), the Company has acquired key permits covering 155,125 acres (628 sq. km) contiguous to the 1,224 sq. km Lawson Project striking southeast toward the City of Moose Jaw as part of a material expansion of the Company’s permitted landholdings in south-central Saskatchewan. Moose Jaw is the western flank of a major corridor featuring heavy industry and one of Canada’s largest data center developments, with MAX Power and the City of Moose Jaw recently signing an MOU to explore joint opportunities around the world’s first new primary energy source in decades.

This highly strategic new permitted land package next to Lawson comprises the newly named “Aurora Project”, a basement-controlled structural play that may be hosted – like Lawson – by a large alkaline igneous complex situated on the contact of younger Paleoproterozoic exotic terrane and the older Archean Sask Craton. With the right source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs, structural traps and seals underpinning the geological model for the Aurora Project, as is the case at Lawson, the 628 sq. km of permits at Aurora are interpreted to cover ground that has Lawson-like high-impact, near-term potential for multiple Natural Hydrogen discoveries and commercialization pathways.

In total, based on extensive in-house analysis of comprehensive proprietary geological and geophysical datasets, MAX Power has added 660,263 acres (2,672 sq. km) of provincial government-issued permits throughout the Genesis Trend and elsewhere in south-central Saskatchewan as it targets the world’s first large-scale commercial development of Natural Hydrogen as a new primary energy source in close proximity to a major industrial corridor.





Highlights

The Lawson-Aurora combination gives MAX Power permits covering a contiguous 90-km-long area striking northwest-southeast ( 1,852 sq. km ). Aurora is favorably situated along a major highway and rail transportation corridor adjacent to heavy industry and emerging AI infrastructure;

). Aurora is favorably situated along a major highway and rail transportation corridor adjacent to heavy industry and emerging AI infrastructure; Two additional new permitted projects have been added within the 475-km Genesis Trend – Ogema ( 100,530 acres or 407 sq. km ), and Kyle ( 24,812 acres or 100 sq. km ); Fox Valley ( 44,798 acres or 181 sq. km ) is a new permitted target area that expands the Grasslands Project;

), and Kyle ( ); Fox Valley ( ) is a new permitted target area that expands the Grasslands Project; Permits have been added to multiple existing projects including Lawson, Radville and Tribune - total MAX Power permitted landholdings in Saskatchewan now comprise ~2 million acres, up from ~1.3 million acres , within 12 projects including Grasslands in the southwest where a 325-km step-out from Lawson on a different trend has returned multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones (refer to June 30, 2026 news release);

, within 12 projects including Grasslands in the southwest where a 325-km step-out from Lawson on a different trend has returned multiple prospective Natural Hydrogen and helium zones (refer to June 30, 2026 news release); Additional details on these newly acquired permitted land packages will be provided over the coming weeks upon final review of highly encouraging data by both MAX Power and independent consultant GLJ Ltd.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented: “Expanding our permit coverage to this scale gives us great optionality, including new potential monetization opportunities and advancement of our near-term commercialization strategy as our confidence around Lawson and the geological model grows by the day. We are driven by a ‘months to molecules’ approach that will lead to a further expansion of permits as success on the ground accelerates.”

Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: “These permits in the hands of MAX Power materially expand the Saskatchewan and North American Natural Hydrogen story and opportunity. Scalability is extraordinary, reflected in the fact Aurora is not an extension of Lawson but rather an entirely separate and very large structural complex with the potential – like the Lawson Project - to host an array of Natural Hydrogen systems and deposits with a value-added helium component as well. Other new permits elsewhere also represent exciting opportunities - all areas feature strong discovery potential with literally dozens of early and more advanced targets. Our systematic, science-driven approach to exploration is paying off in multiple ways, and our AI-driven MAXX LEMI platform is particularly suited to this type of scaling up with respect to permits, drilling, new discoveries, and rich datasets.”

Figure 1: Aurora Project, Adjoining Lawson





Genesis Trend

Lawson Complex #1 represents Canada’s first Natural Hydrogen subsurface system, a 28 sq. km area of focus within a broader permitted land package comprising 1,224 sq. km (henceforth to be called the “Lawson Project”). Notably, multiple Lawson Complexes are possible within the massive under-explored Lawson Project highlighted on the map below (a “Complex” in this context is a specific area of proven discovery).

The permitted Aurora Project (628 sq. km) adjoins the southeast corner of the Lawson Project, striking southeast toward Moose Jaw, and represents what may be another set of complexes with many Lawson look-a-like features. Multiple Natural Hydrogen systems are possible within the Aurora Project, similar to the situation at Lawson.

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

Figure 2: Genesis Trend Map





Why This Matters to Investors

The expansion of MAX Power’s permitted position by more than 50% to 2 million acres marks a pivotal step in the Company’s Natural Hydrogen strategy, extending the opportunity from a single confirmed system at Lawson toward a district-scale platform. The newly permitted Aurora Project is especially notable: As a second, separate large structural complex adjoining Lawson and sharing the same geological model, Aurora is like another “engine” in the region and introduces the potential for multiple additional Natural Hydrogen systems and deposits, with a value-added helium component as well.

Together, Lawson and Aurora form a contiguous 90-km corridor situated along major highway, rail and industrial infrastructure and adjacent to emerging AI data center development between Moose Jaw and Regina, positioning potential future supply close to potential demand. With additional new permits added along the 475-km Genesis Trend, and commercial-validation drilling continuing at Lawson, MAX Power is materially increasing its scale, optionality, and potential monetization pathways.

Figure 3 – Lawson Commercial Validation Drilling, July 2026





Recent Videos

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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