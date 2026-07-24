Wisesheets Launches Financial Data API and MCP Server, Bringing SEC-Sourced Fundamentals to AI Agents and Developers

TORONTO, Ontario, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisesheets today launched a financial data API and an MCP server that give developers, AI agents, and investment platforms direct access to SEC-sourced company fundamentals, starting free and with paid plans from $19 per month.



The launch extends Wisesheets beyond the spreadsheet add-in that has grown to more than 70,000 users worldwide since 2020. The new API serves the same underlying data, financial statements, ratios, stock prices, and company profiles, through a REST interface, while the accompanying MCP server makes that data directly callable by AI assistants such as Claude.



Every figure traces back to its filing



Wisesheets sources its fundamentals directly from XBRL filings on SEC EDGAR rather than from third-party aggregators. Each field returns its own provenance: the originating XBRL tag, the SEC accession number, and the filing date, so any number can be traced to the exact disclosure it came from.



Most providers at this price point return a value with no indication of which filing produced it or how it was derived. When a figure looks wrong, there is no way to check.

“Financial data is only as good as your ability to verify it,” said Guillermo Valles, founder of Wisesheets. “Every number our API returns tells you which XBRL tag it came from and which filing it was pulled from. If something looks off, you click through to the source instead of taking our word for it.”



An MCP server for financial research



The Wisesheets MCP server implements Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI assistants to external tools and data.



Once connected, an AI assistant can pull income statements, compare margins across competitors, screen on fundamentals, and cite the underlying filing, without the developer writing integration code or the model inventing figures. Because every response carries filing-level provenance, the assistant can point to a source rather than assert a number.



The server is available at mcp.wisesheets.io and works with any MCP-compatible client.



Pricing and availability



The Wisesheets financial data API is free to start, with 5,000 requests per month at no cost and no credit card required. Paid individual plans are $19 and $39 per month, differing by request volume and historical depth. The MCP server is included on every plan, including the free tier.



Documentation, endpoint reference, and MCP setup instructions are at wisesheets.io/api.



What the API is built for



The API supports fundamental stock screeners, DCF and valuation models, portfolio dashboards, company comparison tools, financial websites, and AI research agents that need to cite their sources.



For teams currently pulling from Yahoo Finance endpoints, yfinance, or scraping EDGAR directly, the API removes the maintenance burden of a brittle data pipeline while adding the provenance layer those sources lack.



Frequently Asked Questions



What data does the Wisesheets API provide?



Income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements on an annual and quarterly basis, financial ratios and key metrics, historical stock prices, and company profile data. Fundamentals are parsed from XBRL filings on SEC EDGAR.



Where does Wisesheets data come from?



Fundamentals are parsed directly from XBRL filings on SEC EDGAR, not licensed from a third-party aggregator. A proprietary concept-mapping layer normalizes the thousands of different XBRL tags companies use into consistent, comparable fields, so the same line item lines up across filers.



What is the Wisesheets MCP server?



An implementation of the Model Context Protocol, the open standard for connecting AI assistants to external data. It lets Claude and other MCP-compatible clients query Wisesheets financial data directly, returning structured figures with links to the source filing. It is available at mcp.wisesheets.io.



How much does the Wisesheets API cost?



The free tier includes 5,000 requests per month with no credit card required. Paid individual plans are $19 and $39 per month, differing by request volume and historical depth. The MCP server is included on every plan.



Can I trace a number back to its filing?



Yes. Every field returns its XBRL tag, the SEC accession number, and the filing date, so any figure can be traced to the specific disclosure it came from.



How does Wisesheets compare to Alpha Vantage, Polygon, or Financial Modeling Prep?



Those providers focus primarily on market data and current fundamentals with lower data quality controls. Wisesheets focuses on fundamentals and market data parsed directly from SEC XBRL filings and the exchanges with per-field source tags so every figure links back to its source disclosure. That matters most for valuation work and for AI applications where using quality data is required.



Is there a free tier?



Yes. The free tier includes 5,000 requests per month and does not require a credit card. It includes access to the MCP server.



About Wisesheets



Wisesheets is a financial data company based in Toronto, Canada. Founded in 2020 by a former financial analyst, it provides SEC-sourced company fundamentals to more than 70,000 users worldwide through spreadsheet add-ins for Excel and Google Sheets, a REST API, and an MCP server.



Media Contact Wisesheets Inc. 1400-18 King St E Toronto, ON M5C 1C4 Canada info@wisesheets.io https://www.wisesheets.io/api



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