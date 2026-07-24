Stran & Company Advances to No. 21 on ASI Counselor® Top 40 Distributors List

Quincy, MA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has been ranked No. 21 on the 2026 ASI Counselor® Top 40 Distributors list, advancing two positions from its No. 23 ranking in 2025. The annual rankings, compiled by the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), recognize the largest promotional products distributors in North America based on verified annual revenue.

The Counselor Top 40 rankings are widely regarded as one of the promotional products industry's premier benchmarks, evaluating distributors solely on verified North American promotional products revenue. The 2026 rankings recognize companies that successfully navigated a dynamic operating environment while continuing to drive meaningful growth and innovation across the industry.

"Our continued advancement in the ASI Counselor Top 40 rankings reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in Stran as a strategic marketing partner," said Andy Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stran. "Moving up two spots in one of the industry's most respected rankings demonstrates the momentum we've built through disciplined execution, investments in innovation, and our focus on delivering measurable value to some of the world's leading brands. As we continue to expand our enterprise relationships and enhance our technology-driven solutions, we believe Stran is well positioned to build on this success and create long-term value for both our clients and shareholders."

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®, asicentral.com) is the premier technology, marketing and information provider in the $27.7 billion promotional products industry. ASI’s flagship platform ESP+ connects tens of thousands of distributors and suppliers through a powerful, all-in-one system for product discovery, sourcing, presentations and online stores. Family-owned since 1962, ASI also delivers trusted industry news, research, shows, events and education that help companies grow.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the dependence of industry-ranking positions on relative revenue performance and third-party ranking methodologies outside the Company’s control; the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its revenue and client base; the Company’s ability to achieve or sustain profitability; risks related to the integration and expected synergies from acquired businesses; the Company’s ability to retain key clients and secure new client engagements; the Company’s dependence on a limited number of significant clients; changes in demand for promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs; the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer and corporate spending; increased competition in the promotional products industry; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its technology platform and e-commerce solutions; risks associated with goodwill and intangible asset impairment; fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly and annual results of operations; cybersecurity risks and the protection of confidential information; and risks related to the Company’s common stock and its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

