TEN Ltd. Announces Delivery and Naming of the Third in a Series of Twelve DP2 Shuttle Tankers Ordered at Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea

 | Source: Tsakos Energy Navigation Tsakos Energy Navigation

$3.5 billion of minimum contracted revenue from 82 vessel pro-forma fleet

16-shuttle tanker fleet making TEN one of the largest shuttle tanker owners in the world

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (NYSE: TEN) today announced the delivery and naming of DP2 suezmax shuttle tanker “Anfield DP” from Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (“Samsung”) in South Korea, the third in a series of 12 DP2 shuttle tankers under construction at Samsung. The vessel will commence a 10-year employment to a US oil major, with options to extend until the vessel’s 20th year anniversary. The delivery of “Anfield DP” further advances the company’s second phase expansion in the Brazilian offshore space, having established a presence in this “high barriers-to-entry” market since 2012.

The naming ceremony was attended by dignitaries from Greece, South Korea and the USA. Her Excellency, Ms. K. Guilfoyle, the US Ambassador to Greece, named the vessel which hoisted the Greek flag.

With this latest addition, TEN operates seven shuttle tankers on long-term employment, with nine more on order. Minimum gross revenues from the backlog of long-term charters are currently approximately $3.5 billion.

“We welcome another advanced spec shuttle tanker in our fleet. The company continues its tested strategy of divesting its first-generation tankers at very profitable levels while replacing them with high-end specialized tonnage backed by accretive long-term contracts,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN stated. “With a secured revenue backlog of $3.5 billion, supported by blue-chip counterparties, TEN can comfortably continue its growth trajectory and at the same time reward shareholders with healthy dividends,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

TEN’s CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM

#NameTypeDelivery (exp)StatusEmployment
CONVENTIONAL TANKERS
1Dr Irene TsakosSuezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q2 2025DELIVEREDYes
2Silia TSuezmax – Scrubber Fitted Q4 2025DELIVEREDYes
3Delos T MR – Scrubber FittedQ1 2026DELIVEREDYes
4DionMR – Scrubber FittedQ1 2026DELIVEREDYes
5AmazonaPanamax LR1 – Scrubber FittedQ2 2027Under ConstructionTBA
6MayaPanamax LR1 – Scrubber FittedQ3 2027Under ConstructionTBA
7IncaPanamax LR1 – Scrubber FittedQ4 2027Under ConstructionTBA
8NY Knicks 26VLCC – Scrubber FittedQ4 2027Under ConstructionTBA
9Chairman DJSVLCC – Scrubber FittedQ1 2028Under ConstructionTBA
10TBNVLCC – Scrubber FittedQ2 2028Under ConstructionTBA
11AztecPanamax LR1 – Scrubber FittedQ3 2028Under ConstructionTBA
12AndesPanamax LR1 – Scrubber FittedQ3 2028Under ConstructionTBA
SHUTTLE TANKERS
13Athens 04DP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2025DELIVEREDYes
14Paris 24DP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2025DELIVEREDYes
15Anfield DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2026DELIVEREDYes
16Ariano Suassuna DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2027Under ConstructionYes
17Elza Soares DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2027Under ConstructionYes
18Maria Firmina DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ1 2028Under ConstructionYes
19Carolina de Jesus DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ2 2028Under ConstructionYes
20Ipanemas DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2028Under ConstructionYes
21Maracana DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ3 2028Under ConstructionYes
22Corinithians DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes
23Severino DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes
24Dr Socrates DPDP2 Shuttle TankerQ4 2028Under ConstructionYes
LNG CARRIERS
25TBNLNG CarrierQ3 2028Under ConstructionTBA
26TBNLNG CarrierQ1 2029Under ConstructionTBA


ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 33-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber-fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact: 

Company 
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. 
George Saroglou 
President & COO 
+30210 94 07 710 
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media 
Capital Link, Inc. 
Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara 
+212 661 7566 
ten@capitallink.com 

TEN Ltd. Announces Delivery and Naming of the Third in a Series of Twelve DP2 Shuttle Tankers Ordered at Samsung Heavy Industries, South Korea

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a51003-9ab8-4858-a2b6-399aa574fbe6


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