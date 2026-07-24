Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will host an Investor Relations event on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, beginning at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. This event, which will consist of both a conference call and webcast, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will begin with an approximately 45-minute presentation on our Robinsons consumer segment, followed by a question-and-answer session with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and Andrew Quigg, our CFO. Call-in participants will be able to ask questions via phone, however, webcast participants will not be able to submit questions online.

On August 3, 2026, Progressive expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post its Shareholders’ Report, including the Letter to Shareholders from Tricia Griffith, to its website at https://investors.progressive.com/financials .

To receive the details on how to access the call or to join the webcast, visit Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events .

Replays of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes. The archived webcast will be able to be accessed from Progressive’s website at https://investors.progressive.com/events and will remain available until August 5, 2027.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is a leading seller of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers in the United States.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:

Julianna Paterra, CFA

(719) 432-2509

investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation

300 North Commons Blvd.

Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

http://www.progressive.com

