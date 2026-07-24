Trump's Crackdown Puts Defense Tech Stocks in the Spotlight

DENVER, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) – The U.S. defense sector is entering a new phase as supply-chain security, domestic manufacturing and next-generation defense technologies converge. President Donald Trump's latest executive order tightening waiver requirements for sourcing critical minerals from China raises the compliance bar across the defense industrial base, increasing scrutiny not only on prime contractors but also on subcontractors and specialty suppliers. As the Pentagon pushes to accelerate weapons production while reducing dependence on foreign materials, companies with domestic manufacturing capabilities, secure supply chains and defense-focused technologies could receive increased investor attention.

Large defense contractors including Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Boeing (NYSE: BA) remain central to expanding U.S. military production, but the executive order highlights growing opportunities for smaller companies supporting defense manufacturing, autonomous systems, sensing technologies and government contracting. Investors are increasingly watching companies positioned to benefit from long-term modernization trends as national security priorities continue to evolve.

Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) is positioning itself to participate in several of the fastest-growing segments of defense technology following its definitive agreement to acquire Vision Aerial, an American-built manufacturer of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant unmanned aerial systems. The transaction advances the company's National Security Matters Initiative while expanding beyond RF technologies into drones, autonomous systems and aerial intelligence.

Vision Aerial's customer base includes the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, government agencies, utilities and infrastructure operators. Its drone platforms support defense missions, public safety, infrastructure inspection, energy operations, environmental monitoring and industrial mapping. By combining those capabilities with Mobix Labs' RF, sensing and communications technologies, management aims to build an integrated aerial intelligence platform serving both government and commercial markets.

Industry fundamentals continue supporting the opportunity. Grand View Research estimates the U.S. drone market reached approximately $29.3 billion in 2025 and projects expansion to $58.5 billion by 2033, driven by increasing demand for secure domestic drone platforms, autonomous technologies and advanced sensing capabilities. The proposed acquisition is expected to close this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

NAPC Defense

NAPC Defense (OTCID: BLIS) continues executing its expanding government contracting strategy after announcing more than $2.5 million in gross sales during the first three months of fiscal 2027 under recently awarded Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. The company views the results as an early operational milestone as awarded contracts begin transitioning into active project execution.

Management continues supporting approximately $38.1 million in previously announced subcontract awards while pursuing additional task orders through U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force IDIQ contract vehicles that collectively provide access to approximately $57.1 billion in contract ceilings extending into the next decade. Alongside its government contracting platform, the company continues advancing commercialization of its CornerShot USA system and evaluating additional strategic defense technology opportunities.

The executive order emphasizing domestic sourcing and greater transparency throughout the defense supply chain could place additional focus on companies supporting federal procurement programs and domestic manufacturing initiatives. While investors will continue monitoring execution against management's previously communicated fiscal 2027 revenue expectations, NAPC Defense remains focused on expanding operational capacity, project management capabilities and government contracting opportunities as defense spending priorities evolve.

Market Outlook

The latest policy developments reinforce a broader trend reshaping defense investing. Supply-chain resilience, domestic manufacturing, autonomous systems, drones and advanced sensing technologies are becoming increasingly interconnected as the Pentagon seeks greater visibility into every layer of its procurement ecosystem.

While established defense contractors remain industry leaders, emerging companies developing specialized technologies and supporting government programs may continue attracting investor attention as modernization initiatives accelerate. As always, investors should distinguish between long-term execution stories and short-term news-driven momentum while monitoring contract awards, regulatory developments and operational performance.

Sources

Reuters – Trump Executive Order on Critical Minerals and Defense Supply Chains

Mobix Labs Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vision Aerial: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724062689/en/

Mobix Labs Investor Relations: https://mobixlabs.com

Vision Aerial: https://visionaerial.com

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