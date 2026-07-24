GE Aerospace Wraps Historic Farnborough Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) wrapped up the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow with record engine demand, continued momentum across durability and services, and major advances in hybrid electric flight.

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace, said, “At GE Aerospace, we are focused on delivering for our customers today while investing in the technologies that will shape the future of flight. This week at Farnborough reflected that commitment as we announced record orders, hardware enhancements to improve durability and a breakthrough hybrid electric milestone.”

Record Engine Agreements

GE Aerospace and CFM International, a 50/50 company of GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, announced commitments for ~1,800 engines, including:

LEAP: CFM announced a memorandum of understanding with IndiGo for more than 1,000 LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. The agreement will be the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM.

GEnx: GE Aerospace announced additional GEnx wins across the widebody market, including Philippine Airlines’ selection of GEnx-1B engines to power 15 Boeing 787-10 aircraft and AerCap’s selection of GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The GEnx-1B surpassed 50 million flight hours in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for a GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine model.

Durability Advancement

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency certified the LEAP-1B high-pressure turbine durability kit, designed to double time on wing in hot and harsh operating environments. Initial engine-level certification of the LEAP-1B reverse bleed system was also secured, reducing on-wing fuel nozzle replacements and lowering maintenance burden.

Historic Future of Flight Achievements

High Altitude Hybrid Electric: In collaboration with NASA, BETA Technologies, Inc. and Boeing, GE Aerospace announced the completion of the first hybrid electric flight above 30,000 feet, reaching the same altitude levels of passenger commercial aircraft.

Open Fan: CFM announced it has now completed approximately 500 test campaigns and more than 3,000 endurance cycles on its RISE technology demonstration program. Airbus and CFM revealed the livery design for the A380 flight test demonstration aircraft expected to support Open Fan flight testing later this decade.

MV250: GE Aerospace highlighted its collaboration with BETA Technologies on the newly unveiled MV250, an autonomous hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed for contested military logistics missions. The aircraft uses a hybrid-electric turbogenerator developed with BETA, extending operational range and adding mission flexibility for military customers.

Defense Capabilities

F414: GE Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding with Magellan Aerospace to explore the development of F414 sustainment capabilities in Canada for the Saab Gripen.

X-BAT: Shield AI and GE Aerospace announced successful integration, actuation, and engine light-off testing of the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN) on the F110 engine for Shield AI’s X-BAT aircraft.

Turkish Technic: GE Aerospace and Turkish Technic signed an agreement to expand OEM-authorized MRO support for Data Link Control and Display Units in Türkiye.

*GE Aerospace & CFM International

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more at www.geaerospace.com.