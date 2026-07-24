International Mainstream Media Outlets from 19 Countries Explore Vitality of Open Border City in Heihe, Heilongjiang Province

HEIHE, China, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 International Mainstream Media Heihe Tour, themed "Walking into the Openness and Integration of Heihe," under the Discover China in the New Era campaign initiated by Xinhua News & Information Center is held from July 23 to 25.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Mainstream media representatives and internet influencers from 19 countries including the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile visited Heihe to experience its openness and inclusiveness, border-town vibrancy and innovative energy.

As an important border-open city in northern China, Heihe is one of China's first batch of border-opening cities, serving as a hub for cross-border economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between border cities. The tour itinerary integrates cross-border cooperation, border-town life and diverse cultures, enabling overseas media to witness the city's unique charm up close and tell vivid stories of China's opening-up along the border in the new era to the world.

During the event, the international journalists and internet influencers strolled along the banks of the Heilongjiang River, immersing themselves in the bustling border-town atmosphere of the "international morning market" and the Aihui International Night Market, and experiencing the warmth and vitality of daily interactions between border residents. They visited the China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, gaining an up-close look at the city's innovative practices and pivotal role in cross-border trade and economic cooperation. They also explored the Aihui Library to appreciate the unique cultural fusion of this border town. At the Honghe Valley Four-Season Low-Temperature Test Site, they witnessed how this "super refrigerator" provides year-round, all-season cold-weather testing support for China's automotive industry.

Source: Xinhua News & Information Center