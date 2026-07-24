AZOTH Launches U.S.-Manufactured Research Compound Platform With a Certificate of Analysis for Every Product

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZOTH, a research compound and peptide platform serving the life sciences research community, today launched with a catalog manufactured in the United States at its Newport Beach facility, tested to 99% or higher purity, and shipped with a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis for every product. The company enters the market as regulatory attention on peptides reaches a level the category has not seen before, and as independent testing documents widespread purity problems among research peptides sold online.



The regulatory picture shifted quickly this year. Effective April 23, 2026, the FDA removed 12 peptides from its Category 2 restricted compounding list after the original nominations were withdrawn. On July 23-24, 2026, the FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to review seven of them, including BPC-157, TB-500, and MOTS-C, for eligibility under section 503A. The action has drawn sustained scientific and regulatory focus onto a specific set of compounds that researchers study closely, several of which are represented in AZOTH’s catalog and offered for laboratory research use only.



That focus arrives against a documented quality problem in how these compounds are supplied. Federal officials have acknowledged that earlier restrictions pushed demand toward an unregulated market of vendors with little quality control. The independent data supports the concern. Janoshik Analytical, one of the laboratories most used by the research community, reported that 43% of research peptides submitted for testing in 2024 failed to meet the purity stated on their labels. A peer-reviewed analysis published in the journal Talanta tested 27 research peptide preparations and found purities as low as 4.8% for one commonly sold compound. An earlier study of products from five manufacturers found two-thirds fell below the quality threshold needed for reliable research results.



For a laboratory, that gap undermines the work itself. A compound sold as 99% pure that arrives at 78% carries synthesis byproducts and truncated fragments in place of the missing material, which can produce results that other labs cannot reproduce. The problem is compounded by verification: most Certificates of Analysis are supplied by the same vendor selling the product.



AZOTH built its launch around removing that ambiguity. Because production runs at the company’s own Newport Beach facility rather than through overseas intermediaries, each lot is traceable from synthesis to shipment. Every product carries a Certificate of Analysis tied to its specific batch number, with identity confirmed by mass spectrometry and purity measured by high-performance liquid chromatography. Each listing also documents the compound’s CAS number, molecular formula, and storage specifications.



“We are launching AZOTH into a moment when the quality of research material can no longer be an afterthought,” said Conner Raisin, Chief Marketing Officer at AZOTH. “When federal reviewers, clinicians, and researchers are all looking closely at the same set of molecules, the material behind that work has to hold up. A researcher needs to know that what is in the vial matches the label before any work begins. Manufacturing in the United States and attaching a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis to every product is how we make that verifiable from day one.”



Raisin added that transparency has to be checkable rather than stated. “A purity number on a homepage means very little on its own. A Certificate of Analysis with a matching lot number, an HPLC chromatogram, and a testing date is something a researcher can actually confirm. That is the standard we hold every batch to.”



AZOTH notes that the FDA’s recent action does not change the status of its products. The compounds remain research materials intended for laboratory use only, not FDA-approved drugs and not dietary supplements.



Supporting assets available to media include sample Certificates of Analysis, representative HPLC chromatograms, facility images, and a summary of the independent testing data referenced above. Researchers and media can view product specifications and batch documentation at azoth-peptides.com.



About AZOTH



AZOTH is a research compound and peptide platform serving the life sciences research community. The company manufactures its catalog in Newport Beach, California, tests each product to 99% or higher purity, and provides a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis with every product. AZOTH focuses on quality documentation, lot traceability, and analytical transparency, giving researchers verifiable data on identity, purity, and specifications. All AZOTH products are intended for laboratory and research use only.



Media Contact: Conner Raisin, Chief Marketing Officer AZOTH azoth-peptides.com



All AZOTH products are research compounds intended for laboratory and research use only. They are not drugs, foods, or dietary supplements, are not for human or veterinary use, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Removal of a compound from the FDA’s Category 2 list does not constitute FDA approval or clearance for compounding, and does not change the research-use-only status of any AZOTH product. Purity, identity, and specification data referenced in this release pertain to analytical product testing only.



https://thenewsfront.com/azoth-launches-u-s-manufactured-research-compound-platform-with-a-certificate-of-analysis-for-every-product/