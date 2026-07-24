INVESTOR ALERT: Via Transportation, Inc. (VIA) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Via Transportation’s offering documents issued in connection with Via Transportation’s September 15, 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”), have until Monday, August 10, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Via Transportation class action lawsuit. Captioned Garlesky v. Via Transportation, Inc., No. 26-cv-04870 (S.D.N.Y.), the Via Transportation class action lawsuit charges Via Transportation and certain of Via Transportation’s executives and directors and underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Via Transportation class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-via-transportation-inc-class-action-lawsuit-via.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Via Transportation provides software and tech-enabled services for cities, transit agencies, transport operators, school districts, universities, and corporations to manage public transportation. According to the Via Transportation class action lawsuit, on or about September 15, 2025, Via Transportation conducted its IPO, issuing 10,714,285 shares to the public at the offering price of $46.00 per share.

The Via Transportation class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, including that: (i) at the time of the IPO, Via Transportation was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer; and (ii) existing regulatory issues would hinder Via Transportation’s “land and expand” strategy in Germany.

On November 13, 2025, Via Transportation published its 2025 third quarter financial results, allegedly disclosing that the Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 13%, according to the complaint.

The Via Transportation class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 27, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results, revealing that Via Transportation was “facing some headwinds . . . in Germany” that rendered Via Transportation unable to sell its entire platform in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock declined nearly 8%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Via Transportation published its 2026 first quarter financial results, allegedly reporting that regulatory issues continued to limit Via Transportation’s growth in Germany. On this news, the price of Via Transportation stock dropped an additional 17%, closing at nearly 70% below the IPO price, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Via Transportation common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Via Transportation class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Via Transportation investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Via Transportation shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Via Transportation class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com