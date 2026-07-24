5th Annual Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge Returns With $7,900 in Prizes

Mercer County, PA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitMercerCountyPA has opened registration for the 5th Annual Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge, a timed paddling event returning to Mercer County on Aug. 22, 2026, with $7,900 in cash prizes available in the competitive division.

Explore the Shenango River Water Trail in Mercer County, PA

Held on the Shenango River Water Trail, the 2026 event will offer two 15-mile options: the Sprint Challenge Competitive Class and the Adventure Challenge. Both courses begin at Kidd’s Mill Covered Bridge and finish at NorthStar Marina on Shenango River Lake, allowing experienced racers and recreational paddlers to participate at the level that best fits their goals.

The Sprint Challenge is intended for competitive paddlers pursuing cash awards, while the Adventure Challenge provides a noncompetitive option for participants seeking an exciting day on the river. Event organizers describe the Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge as an event for paddlers of all skill levels.

The challenge will take place on a Class I section of the Shenango River Water Trail. A scheduled water release from Pymatuning Dam is planned to support favorable paddling conditions for the event.

“We’re thrilled to welcome paddlers back for the fifth year and proud to highlight the Shenango River Water Trail as one of Mercer County’s signature outdoor assets,” said Carmen Aiello, President/CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA.

Following the challenge, participants and visitors will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at the finish line, where food and refreshment vendors will be available. The event gives paddlers an opportunity to compete, complete a personal challenge, and experience one of Mercer County’s signature outdoor recreation events.

Visitors Can Extend Their Trip With Lodging and Activities in Mercer County

The Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge also creates an opportunity for participants and spectators to extend their time in Mercer County. The region offers lodging, restaurants, shopping, parks and other outdoor activities to enjoy.

“The Lake to Lake Paddle Challenge truly reflects what makes Mercer County special—our welcoming community, our beautiful waterways, and the shared love for the outdoors that connects us. It’s an event that celebrates who we are and the experiences that make this place unforgettable,” said Carissa Renninger, VP Marketing at VisitMercerCountyPA.

Early registration is available through July 31, 2026. Standard registration will continue from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, with day-of registration available for both divisions from 8 to 10 a.m. Cash payment is required for day-of registration, and advance registration is recommended.

Registration details, class requirements, safety rules, course information and overnight accommodation options are available at https://sites.google.com/laketolakepaddle.com/home.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region’s outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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