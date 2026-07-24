Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GIL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. (GIL), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Gildan “has been stuffing the channel to make revenues look like they’re growing” which has been “cannibalizing future demand and inflating the overall growth trajectory of [the] business.” The report notes that the problem is “obscured by financial engineering” and that the Company “transfers almost half its receivables off-balance sheet.”

On this news, Gildan’s stock price fell $11.62, or 18.8%, to close at $50.35 per share on June 16, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Gildan securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com