Clear Street Named to CNBC’s Top Fintech Companies of 2026

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street,” or “the Company”), a cloud-native, financial-infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced it was named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies for the third straight year.

Clear Street was recognized in the Wealth Technology category, honoring the leading companies providing digital trading, investment and portfolio management solutions. Clear Street was one of 500 companies selected for the list by CNBC and Statista, which assessed 3,500 companies and more than 25,000 data points.

Uriel Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said “We are delighted to again be recognized among this elite group of cohorts. This is a testament to our continued success transforming the infrastructure that powers the capital markets, and we remain committed to constantly innovating to give sophisticated investors the most efficient and expansive access.”

Clear Street’s platform serves more than 900 clients, including hedge funds, asset managers and broker dealers, supporting more than $33 billion in average daily trading volume. The Company’s infrastructure connects to more than 57 exchanges and clearing memberships globally, reaching more than 40 million end users.

The 2026 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies list can be viewed at: https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026/

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York with offices globally, Clear Street serves active traders, hedge funds, market makers, broker-dealers, ETF issuers and corporates worldwide.

For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io .

Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io