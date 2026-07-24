hear.com Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

MIAMI, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hear.com , a global innovator in hearing care, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year category (Business Technology – Consumer Product Industries) in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing, and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others. hear.com is a gold winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year category for Consumer Product Industries.

hear.com was recognized for two innovations reshaping access to hearing care: its Horizon IX hearings aids and Clinic-in-a-Box® tele-audiology platform. Horizon IX delivers 2x speech clarity and the most natural-sounding hearing experience ever engineered into a hearing aid. Clinic-in-a-Box® is an end-to-end tele-audiology platform that enables patients to complete medical-grade hearing evaluations and receive personalized hearing aid fittings and ongoing support remotely from licensed hearing care professionals. Together, the two technologies are designed to close the country's hearing care gap, bringing hearing evaluation, hearing aid fitting, and treatment to people regardless of where they live.

“This recognition reflects the relentless passion and ingenuity our team brings to maximizing results for our customers,” said Paul Crusius, Co-CEO & Founder of hear.com . “We believe that everyone should hear well to live well, which is why we're proud to offer these innovative solutions for our customers so that they can get quality, medical-grade hearing care anytime, anywhere and continue to live their lives to the fullest.”

More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s honorees.

Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie® Awards.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About hear.com

hear.com is simplifying and scaling hearing care, serving an underserved global population of 1bn+ people with hearing loss. Leveraging an AI-powered, digital care model, proprietary tele-audiology technology, and access to a global network of 5,500 expert hearing care professionals, hear.com delivers personalized, evidence-based care that helps people move beyond the stigma of hearing loss and reconnect with the world around them - improving outcomes and experiences while expanding access and lowering the cost of care. Started in Berlin, Germany in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, FL, the founder-led Company employs more than 1,100 people in 8 countries.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.