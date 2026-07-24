Case Management Organizations Partner Again to Recognize Case Managers

Little Rock, Ark., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Case managers continue to play a critical role in improving outcomes across the health and human services continuum. The two leading organizations serving the case management community, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) and The Commission are once again proud to partner in celebration of National Case Management Week, taking place October 11–17, 2026.

The theme for 2026 National Case Management Week is Driving Outcomes, reflecting the measurable impact case managers have on patient care, system efficiency, and overall health outcomes. Across care settings, professional case managers lead efforts to reduce readmissions, improve care coordination, and ensure individuals receive the right care at the right time. They are not only coordinators of care; they are also client advocacy professionals, problem-solvers, and leaders who drive meaningful results for patients, members, families, clients, and communities.

ACMA and The Commission continued collaboration is rooted in their shared definition of case management, released in 2022: “Professional case managers help navigate complex systems to achieve mutual goals, advocate for those they serve, and recognize personal dignity, autonomy, and the right to self-determination.”

Together, the organizations invite case management professionals, and those who support them, to begin planning for National Case Management Week 2026. This week provides an opportunity to recognize the expertise, dedication, and impact of case managers across all care settings. ACMA and The Commission encourage organizations, institutions, and individuals to celebrate their teams and support continued investment in certification and professional development.

"Case managers drive outcomes because they bring something irreplaceable to the work: validated expertise, evidence-based practice and a relentless focus on the people in their care,” said Debby Formica, CAE, ICE-CCP, COO of The Commission. “Together with ACMA, The Commission is honored to recognize them, and to thank the organizations that invest in their certification and professional development."

“The work of case managers directly influences the quality and efficiency of care delivery,” said L. Greg Cunningham, MHA, CEO of ACMA. “They are essential to improving outcomes for those they serve. National Case Management Week is an opportunity to acknowledge their impact and the difference they make every day.”

Join ACMA and The Commission as they honor case managers across the country during National Case Management Week, October 11–17, 2026, and celebrate those who are driving outcomes across the continuum of care.

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, nonprofit, professional membership association dedicated to supporting Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. Representing more than 35,000 members and 60,000 educational subscribers, ACMA provides resources, professional development, and networking opportunities across the nation. Learn more about National Case Management Week or follow ACMA on LinkedIn @American-Case-Management-Association, or on Instagram @AmericanCaseManagement

About The Commission

The Commission is the preeminent, evidence-based credentialing body for over 50,000 client advocacy professionals. Accredited and volunteer-led, The Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Case Manager Certification, leverages more than 30 years of experience to validate essential knowledge and skills through certification. It prepares a future-ready workforce to respond to changes in system demands, roles, community needs and models of care through continuous learning opportunities. To learn more, visit yourcommission.org.

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