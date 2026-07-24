Changes to the Management Boards of the Group’s Subsidiaries

Effective 31 July 2026, Kadri Ärm will step down as CEO of Apollo Cinemas Baltics within the Apollo Group OÜ group and will resign from her positions as a member of the Management Board of Apollo Kino OÜ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apollo Group OÜ, as well as its subsidiaries Apollo Kino SIA (Latvia) and Apollo Kinas UAB (Lithuania).

Effective 1 August 2026, Leitti Mändmets will assume the role of CEO of Apollo Cinemas Baltics and will also be appointed as a member of the Management Boards of Apollo Kino OÜ, Apollo Kino SIA and Apollo Kinas UAB.

Leitti Mändmets has more than 20 years of experience in strategic marketing, business development and organisational leadership across both the private and public sectors. She has previously served as Sales and Marketing Director of Apollo Cinemas, CEO of Bestair Group, and held senior management positions at EMT (now Telia) and Eesti Energia. She holds a Master's degree in Digital Transformation in Business from TalTech.

Following these changes, the Management Boards of Apollo Kino OÜ, Apollo Kino SIA and Apollo Kinas UAB will continue with three members: Leitti Mändmets, Toomas Tiivel and Aleksei Kadõrko.

Additional information:

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee