Subcutaneous PD-1 Inhibitors Transition from Novelty to Routine Care as Oncologists Tailor Use by Tumor Type, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. market for PD-1 inhibitors has entered a new phase of evolution. According to the latest RealTime Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors study from Spherix Global Insights, oncologists are increasingly incorporating subcutaneous (SC) PD-1 formulations into routine clinical care, while continuing to rely on intravenous (IV) therapy as the foundation of treatment across non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). While intravenous therapy remains the foundation of care, physicians increasingly view subcutaneous formulations as complementary options that can be deployed based on patient, disease, and practice considerations. Recent prescribing patterns underscore this transition, with 59% of physicians reporting use of Keytruda Qlex and 52% reporting use of Opdivo Qvantig within the past six months.

The findings suggest the market has progressed beyond the initial launch period for subcutaneous PD-1 therapies. Across major tumor types, physicians project continued migration toward subcutaneous formulations over the next six months, particularly within established brands, reflecting growing confidence as real-world experience accumulates. While IV formulations remain dominant across virtually every treatment setting evaluated, physicians consistently anticipate expanding use of subcutaneous options as familiarity and institutional access continue to improve.

Importantly, Spherix's research indicates that adoption is not occurring uniformly across oncology. Instead, physicians appear to be integrating subcutaneous PD-1 inhibitors according to existing disease-specific treatment strategies rather than adopting them solely because of their subcutaneous route of administration. In NSCLC, nearly eight in ten of Keytruda Qlex users are already treating three or more patients with SC monotherapy. In RCC, physicians demonstrate broader adoption across multiple SC combination regimens—38% are frequent users of Keytruda Qlex plus lenvatinib, while approximately one-third are frequent users of the leading Opdivo Qvantig combination regimens. These patterns suggest that alignment with established treatment algorithms, rather than convenience alone, is emerging as the primary driver of adoption.

Competitive strategies are also beginning to diverge between manufacturers. Keytruda continues to derive most of its utilization from IV administration despite steady gains for Keytruda Qlex, while Opdivo has already established a more balanced distribution between IV and SC use across tumor types. These differences suggest physicians are adopting each brand according to distinct treatment patterns rather than following a uniform transition toward SC therapy. Physician projections indicate continued expansion of both SC products over the coming months, reinforcing expectations that SC administration will become an increasingly routine component of PD-1 treatment.

As the market matures, physician expectations are becoming increasingly aligned with real-world utilization. Compared with earlier waves of research, projected market shares for many SC regimens closely mirror current prescribing patterns, suggesting physicians have developed a more realistic understanding of where subcutaneous PD-1 therapy fits within routine oncology care. The findings are drawn from Spherix Global Insights' RealTime Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors service, based on a survey of101 U.S. oncologists and hematologist-oncologists conducted between May 20 and June 13, 2026. The quarterly service tracks physician adoption, prescribing behavior, competitive dynamics, payer influences, and evolving treatment patterns across the rapidly changing PD-1 landscape.

About RealTime Dynamix™

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

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NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.